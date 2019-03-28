XPRIZE Foundation kündigt mit einer Million USD dotierten Moonshot Award für technische Leistungen außerhalb eines aktiven XPRIZE-Wettbewerbs an

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 05:46 PM EDT
XPRIZE, der weltweite Marktführer bei der Planung und Durchführung von Impulswettbewerben, die die Welt verändern, gibt bekannt, dass die Stiftung einen eine Million USD schweren „Moonshot Award“ als Anerkennung eines XPRIZE-Teams verleihen wird, das den Erfolg einer technischen Moonshot-Leistung außerhalb der Parameter oder des Zeitrahmens eines XPRIZE-Wettbewerbs demonstriert.
Der Preis wurde von SpaceIL inspiriert, einem ehemaligen Google Lunar XPRIZE-Team, dessen Auftrag, als erste private, zu keiner Regierung gehörende Organisation auf der Oberfläche des Mondes zu landen, derzeit läuft. Die Landung wird voraussichtlich am 11. April 2019 erfolgen. Bei einer erfolgreichen Mondlandung wird SpaceIL den ersten Moonshot Award von XPRIZE erhalten.
„Auch wenn den Google Lunar XPRIZE bisher noch niemand erhalten hat, freuen wir uns sehr, dass wir verschiedenste Teams aus aller Welt anregen konnten, ihre ehrgeizigen Mondprojekte zu verfolgen, und wir sind stolz, dass wir die Leistung von SpaceIL mit diesem Moonshot Award anerkennen können“, sagte Anousheh Ansari, Geschäftsführer von XPRIZE.
SpaceIL wurde 2011 von Yariv Bash, Kfir Damari und Yonatan Winetraub gegründet, um beim Google Lunar XPRIZE anzutreten. Im Jahr 2015 war SpaceIL das erste Team, das einen Startvertrag melden konnte, und am 21. Februar 2019 startete ein SpaceX Falcon 9 in Richtung Mond.
„Die Mission von SpaceIL steht für die Demokratisierung der Weltraumforschung. Es stimmt uns optimistisch, dass wir diesen ersten Dominostein fallen sehen. So kommt eine Kettenreaktion immer erschwinglicherer und besser wiederholbarer kommerzieller Missionen zum Mond und darüber hinaus in Gang“, sagte Peter H. Diamandis, Gründer und Vorsitzender von XPRIZE.
XPRIZE wird in Zukunft auch über andere Moonshot Awards in anderen Bereichen nachdenken und sowohl tatsächliche als auch symbolische Mondflüge anerkennen.
Über XPRIZE
XPRIZE konzipiert und leitet globale Wettbewerbe, um die Entwicklung technologischer Durchbrüche anzuregen, die eine Hinwendung der Menschheit zu einer besseren Zukunft beschleunigen. Zu den aktuell durchgeführten Wettbewerben gehören der mit 20 Millionen USD dotierte NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, der mit 15 Millionen USD dotierte Global Learning XPRIZE, der mit 10 Millionen USD dotierte ANA Avatar XPRIZE, der mit 7 Millionen USD dotierte Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE und der mit 5 Millionen USD dotierte IBM Watson AI XPRIZE. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.xprize.org.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005966/de/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT