Dahua Technology Announces New Multi-sensor Cameras offering More Flexible Security Options in North American Market

March 28, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Dahua Technology, a leading video surveillance solutions provider, has announced the addition of two new multi-sensor cameras to its North America IP product line.
The latest addition to Dahua Technology’s multi-sensor family is the Multi-flex™ (DH-IPC-PDBW5831N-B360). The 4x2MP Multi-sensor Camera was built for flexibility and evolving customer change-requirements. The unique, future-proof platform of the Multi-flex™ provides organizations of all sizes the ability to deploy a security system that truly matches their video surveillance needs now; and again if requirements change in the future.
The camera offers advanced streaming capabilities and is designed on an efficient H.265 encoding platform capable of delivering high quality video without straining the network. With the Dahua Smart H.264+ / H.265+ optimized codec, a higher savings on bandwidth and storage is realized.
With its ground-breaking flexibility to simultaneously move each sensor module around the camera’s internal track for 180-, 270-, or 360-degree fields of view, and its integrated IR illuminators, at up to 98 feet (30 meters), the Multi-flex™ can be configured to minimize blind spots for improved situational awareness.
Regardless of the time of day, this camera is ideal for applications with challenging lighting conditions. The Multi-flex™ offers Enhanced Starlight Technology so that images remain in color for a longer period of time (0.005 lux). The camera combines a true day/night mechanical IR cut filter for high quality images in environments with changing lighting conditions. For applications with bright or over saturated lighting, true wide dynamic range delivers up to 120 dB at full resolution on channel 1 and digital wide dynamic range on channels 2-4. Power can be supplied via a single Power-over-Ethernet compliant network cable (PoE+) or with power from a 24V AC, 3 A power supply.
“The Multi-flex’s name refers to the sheer amount of flexibility it gives to the end-user,” Jennifer Hackenburg, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Dahua Technology USA, noted. “Dahua Technology built this high-performing camera to make security solutions more flexible, easier to use, and more cost-efficient.”
Dahua Technology’s new Dual-Sensor Dome Camera (DH-IPC-HDBW4231FN-E2-M Series) functions as two individual cameras in one compact indoor/outdoor rated housing. Options include an RJ45 connector with a 2.8mm lens and an M12 D-coded Ethernet connector for an added level of stability in a mobile environment with a 2.8mm or 3.6mm lens. All options include EN 50155 shock and vibration certification. The camera has two independent, 2MP, STARVIS™ CMOS sensors with dual-stream encoding (per sensor) and the Dahua Intelligent Video System (IVS) analytics, including facial detection.
Additional highlights include IR distance of up to 66 feet (20 meters), Basic Starlight Technology for scenes with low-light conditions (0.009 lux), and True Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) at 120 dB for challenging direct sunlight or glare. Power can be supplied via a single Power-over-Ethernet compliant network cable (PoE) or with power from a 12 VDC power supply.
“Multi-sensor cameras are designed to streamline an application for higher efficiency, less maintenance and a lower total cost of ownership,” Hackenburg explained. “Multi-sensors have a pleasing aesthetic due to their compact housing, and there’s less clutter because there’s no need to install multiple single-sensor cameras.”
Dahua Technology’s Multi-flex™ and Dual-Sensor offer an interface that allows for an intuitive, fast, and easy configuration; while the Smart PSS tool enables users to quickly configure multiple cameras at one time. Both cameras are ONVIF compliant, providing interoperability between network video products regardless of manufacturer. Additionally, only one VMS license is required, saving even more on your investment.
See Dahua Technology’s new multi-sensors, along with a wealth of other innovative video surveillance solutions, at booth #14039 at ISC West, April 10-12, in Las Vegas.
About Dahua Technology USA
Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, the world’s second-largest manufacturer of video surveillance equipment by market share, according to a 2018 IHS report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada. The North American region is led by Tim Wang, President and CEO, and several industry experienced executives. For more information, please visit: us.dahuasecurity.com
*STRAVIS™ is a trademark of Sony Corp.
