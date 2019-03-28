JIUN Lanza un Sistema Gratuito de Gestión de Diagnóstico por Imágenes Basado en la Nube, “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta”

|By Business Wire
JIUN Corporation (Ubicación: ciudad de Fukuoka, prefectura de Fukuoka) comenzó, el 28 de marzo de 2019, a brindar su sistema de gestión de diagnóstico por imágenes basado en la nube, conocido como “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta”. Con solo registrar una cuenta en línea, puede comenzar a usar PACS en unos minutos. También puede almacenar imágenes de hasta 3 GB de manera gratuita en el servicio PACS basado en la nube.
URL: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/
Descripción de SonicDICOM PACS Cloud
Este servicio le permite almacenar imágenes médicas en la nube, con solo acceder a la URL desde una PC o tableta, para verlos desde cualquier parte del mundo.
Al hacer uso de este servicio, es fácil compartir imágenes médicas con otros centros médicos.
Además, como no es necesario instalar un servidor en el centro médico, no se incurre en costos de compra, actualización o administración del equipo del servidor, por lo que el sistema puede operarse a un bajo costo inicial.
[Situaciones de uso]
1) Utilización como PACS principal o como copia de seguridad del PACS principal
Como no es necesario tener un servidor en el hospital, y los datos pueden almacenarse en una ubicación físicamente remota, puede protegerse contra el riesgo de pérdida de datos, debido a una falla en el hardware o a desastres naturales.
2) Visualización de imágenes desde instalaciones externas
Las imágenes pueden visualizarse en cualquier momento, independientemente de la situación o el lugar, ya sea en su hogar o cuando esté en movimiento.
También, en ocasiones, como en emergencias nocturnas, cuando el médico a cargo no está presente en el hospital, un médico externo al hospital puede ver las imágenes.
3) Divulgación de imágenes médicas
Las imágenes médicas pueden compartirse con otros centros u otros radiólogos de países con un nivel mayor de atención médica, a fin de solicitar interpretaciones de radiografías.
4) Uso personal (médicos, investigadores, estudiantes, pacientes)
Puede almacenar imágenes médicas recolectadas y usarlas para investigación y presentaciones en conferencias académicas.
Además, como el paciente puede almacenar sus propias imágenes médicas o las de los miembros de su familia, puede usarse para la divulgación de antecedentes médicos o para solicitar segundas opiniones.
JIUN ha lanzado este servicio como parte de los esfuerzos para cumplir con los objetivos de desarrollo sostenible (sustainable development goals, SDG), y, a través de este servicio, estamos trabajando para promover la colaboración médica más allá de los límites nacionales y para corregir las disparidades a nivel mundial que existen en la atención médica. Además, este servicio se ha desarrollado con el apoyo del Ministerio de Economía, Comercio e Industria del Japón.
[Acerca de los cargos por uso]
Se pueden almacenar de manera gratuita 3 GB.
[Planes futuros]
Con la incorporación de planes pagos, dentro de pocos meses, se ofrecerá el servicio oficial.
Acerca de JIUN Corporation
Desde la fundación de la compañía en el año 2000, hemos desarrollado principalmente sistemas médicos.
Hemos brindado servicios únicos y excepcionales, y hemos ganado una excelente reputación entre nuestros usuarios.
|
[Información de la compañía]
|Nombre de la compañía: JIUN Corporation
|Establecida en: Julio del 2000
|
Capital: 10 millones de yenes
|
Director representante: Fumitaka Kanda, Presidente
|
Dirección: FRC Bldg. 9F, 1-14-1 Tanotsu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|URL
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/about-us/ [información de la compañía]
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/ [SonicDICOM PACS Cloud]
Capturas de pantalla
Diagrama de configuración: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/cloud.jpg
Pantalla del observador: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/viewer.png
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005055/es/
