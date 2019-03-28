JIUN lança sistema gratuito de gerenciamento de imagens médicas baseado na nuvem “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta”

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 09:02 PM EDT
A JIUN Corporation (Localização: Cidade de Fukuoka, Distrito de Fukuoka) começou a fornecer seu sistema de gerenciamento de imagens médicas baseado em nuvem “SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta” em 28 de março de 2019. Com o simples registro em uma conta on-line, você pode começar a usar o PACS em poucos minutos. Você também pode armazenar imagens de até 3 GB gratuitamente no serviço PACS baseado em nuvem.
URL: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/
Descrição do SonicDICOM PACS Cloud
Este serviço permite que você armazene imagens médicas na nuvem e as visualize de qualquer lugar do mundo com o simples acesso a uma URL a partir de um computador ou tablet.
Utilizando este serviço, é fácil compartilhar imagens com outras instalações médicas.
Além disso, como não há necessidade de instalar um servidor em uma instalação médica, não há custos de aquisição, atualização ou gerenciamento de equipamentos de servidor, permitindo que o sistema seja operado com baixo custo inicial.
[Situações de uso]
1) Uso como PACS principal ou como backup para o PACS principal
Como não há necessidade de ter um servidor no hospital, e como os dados podem ser armazenados em um local fisicamente remoto, é possível se proteger contra o risco de perda de dados devido a falhas de hardware ou desastres naturais.
2) Visualização de imagens de instalações externas
As imagens podem ser vistas a qualquer momento, independentemente da situação ou do local, seja em casa ou em trânsito.
Além disso, em casos como emergências noturnas, quando o médico encarregado não está presente no hospital, um médico de fora do hospital pode vê-las.
3) Compartilhamento de imagens médicas
As imagens médicas podem ser compartilhadas com outras instalações e radiologistas de países com um nível mais alto de assistência médica para solicitar interpretações de radiografias.
4) Uso pessoal (médicos, pesquisadores, alunos, pacientes)
É possível armazenar imagens médicas coletadas e usá-las para pesquisas e apresentações em conferências acadêmicas.
Além disso, como o paciente pode armazenar imagens médicas próprias ou de familiares, isso pode ser usado para a divulgação de histórico médico ou para solicitar uma segunda opinião.
A JIUN lançou este serviço como parte dos esforços para atender os ODSs (Objetivos de Desenvolvimento Sustentável) e, por meio dele, estamos trabalhando para promover a colaboração médica que vai além das fronteiras nacionais, corrigindo as disparidades no atendimento médico em todo o mundo. Além disso, este serviço foi desenvolvido com o apoio do Ministério da Economia, Comércio e Indústria do Japão.
[Sobre cobranças de uso]
3 GB de capacidade de armazenamento está disponível gratuitamente.
[Planos futuros]
Com a adição de planos pagos, o serviço oficial será fornecido dentro de alguns meses.
Sobre a JIUN Corporation
Desde a fundação da empresa em 2000, desenvolvemos principalmente sistemas médicos.
Fornecemos serviços altamente exclusivos e estamos ganhando excelente reputação de nossos usuários.
|
[Visão geral da empresa]
|Nome da empresa: JIUN Corporation
|Estabelecida em: Julho de 2000
|
Capitalização: 10 milhões de ienes
|
Diretor executivo: Fumitaka Kanda, presidente
|
Endereço: FRC Bldg. 9F, 1-14-1 Tanotsu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|URL
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/about-us/ [Visão geral da empresa]
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/ [SonicDICOM PACS Cloud]
Capturas de tela
Diagrama de configuração: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/cloud.jpg
Tela do visualizador: https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/viewer.png
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005057/pt/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT