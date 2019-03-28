JIUN lance son système gratuit de gestion d'images médicales basé dans le cloud « SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta »

|By Business Wire
JIUN Corporation (Lieu : Ville de Fukuoka, Préfecture de Fukuoka) a commencé à fournir son système de gestion d’images médicales basé dans le cloud « SonicDICOM PACS Cloud Beta » le 28 mars 2019. Il vous suffit d’enregistrer un compte en ligne et vous pouvez commencer à utiliser PACS en quelques minutes. Vous pouvez également stocker gratuitement jusqu’à 3 Go dans le service PACS basé dans le cloud.
URL : https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/
Présentation de SonicDICOM PACS Cloud
Ce service vous permet de stocker des images médicales dans le cloud et, en accédant simplement à une URL à partir d’un PC ou d’une tablette, de les consulter depuis n’importe où dans le monde.
En recourant à ce service, il est facile de partager les images médicales avec d’autres établissements médicaux.
En outre, comme il n’est pas nécessaire d’installer un serveur dans un établissement médical, aucuns frais ne sont encourus pour l’achat, la mise à jour ou la gestion de l’équipement du serveur, de telle sorte que le système peut être exploité avec un faible investissement initial.
[Situations d’utilisation]
1) Utilisation en tant que PACS principal, ou en tant que système de secours pour le PACS principal
Comme il n’est pas nécessaire d’avoir un serveur dans l’hôpital, et que les données peuvent être stockées physiquement dans un emplacement à distance, vous pouvez vous protéger contre le risque de pertes de données du fait d’une panne matérielle ou de catastrophes naturelles.
2) Consultation des images depuis des établissements externes
Les images peuvent être consultées à tout moment indépendamment de la situation ou du lieu, que ce soit à la maison ou en déplacement.
D’autre part, dans les situations d’urgences en pleine nuit, lorsque le médecin en charge n’est pas présent à l’hôpital, les images peuvent être consultées par un autre médecin en dehors de l’hôpital.
3) Partage des images médicales
Les images médicales peuvent être partagées avec d’autres établissements et radiologistes de pays avec un niveau de soins médicaux plus élevé pour solliciter des interprétations de radiogrammes.
4) Utilisation personnelle (médecins, chercheurs, étudiants, patients)
Vous pouvez stocker les images médicales recueillies et les utiliser à des fins de recherche ou de présentations pour des conférences académiques.
D’autre part, comme le patient peut stocker ses propres images médicales ou celles de membres de sa famille, celles-ci peuvent être utilisées pour divulguer des antécédents médicaux ou solliciter une seconde opinion.
JIUN a lancé ce service dans le cadre des efforts pour atteindre les objectifs de développement durable (Sustainable Development Goals, SDG), et à travers ce service nous travaillons à promouvoir la collaboration médicale en allant au-delà des frontières nationales et à rectifier les écarts de soins médicaux dans le monde. Par ailleurs, ce service a été développé avec le soutien du ministère de l’Économie, du commerce et de l’industrie japonais.
[À propos des frais d’utilisation]
3 Go de capacité de stockage sont disponibles gratuitement.
[Plans futurs]
Le service officiel sera fourni dans quelques mois avec l’addition des plans payants.
À propos de JIUN Corporation
Depuis la création de la société en 2000, nous développons principalement des systèmes médicaux.
Grâce aux services véritablement uniques que nous fournissons, nous avons acquis une excellente réputation auprès de nos utilisateurs.
|
[Présentation de l’entreprise]
|Nom de la société : JIUN Corporation
|Établie en : Juillet 2000
|
Capitalisation : 10 millions de yens
|
Administrateur délégué : Fumitaka Kanda, Président
|
Adresse : 9F, FRC Building, 1-14-1 Tanotsu, Higashi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture
|URL
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/about-us/ [Vue d'ensemble de la société]
|
: https://sonicdicom.com/cloud/ [SonicDICOM PACS Cloud]
Captures d’écran
Schéma structurel : https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/cloud.jpg
Écran de la visionneuse : https://sonicdicom.com/img/release/viewer.png
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005054/fr/
