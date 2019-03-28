Wireless Innovation Forum Congratulates Members Google, CommScope and Federated Wireless Upon Completion of Required FCC Testing for CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability Equipment and Systems

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 09:26 PM EDT
The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today congratulates member organizations CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for completion of final required ESC testing requirements. Pending FCC final approval of the test reports, the companies will become the first certified CBRS Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) Operators.
The FCC distributed a Public Notice requesting “First Wave” proposals as directed by the First Report and Order and Second Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, GN Docket 12-354 (3.5 GHz Order) on 15 December 2015. Commscope, Federated Wireless and Google applied at that time and have since completed lab tests at the U.S. Government’s Institute for Telecommunications Sciences, leading to the final review of the test reports by the FCC and DoD, prior to final certification.
“We congratulate CommScope, Federated Wireless and Google for successfully completing the ESC testing phase – a major landmark toward expanding fixed wireless broadband service using CBRS,” said WISPA president Claude Aiken. “Our members are chomping at the bit for CBRS commercialization,” added Aiken. “We are hopeful the FCC rapidly certifies this work, bringing marketplace innovators one step closer to rolling out commercial services in the new CBRS band. WInnForum must be commended for its significant efforts here.”
Spectrum Access Systems (SASs) and ESCs are essential components necessary for operations in the 3.5 GHz Band. SASs will serve as advanced, highly automated frequency coordinators across the band, protecting higher tier users from harmful interference from lower tier users and optimizing frequency use.
The ESCs will consist of networks of sensors that will detect the presence of signals from federal radar systems in the band and communicate that information to one or more SASs to facilitate protection of federal incumbents. An ESC network deployment requires dozens of sensor nodes, which will be deployed by ESC Operators incrementally.
“Nokia is delighted to see another commercialization milestone for CBRS. Congratulations Google, Federated Wireless, and Commscope for this much awaited step in completing ESC testing,” said Chris Stark, Head of Strategy and Business Development, Nokia, and Chair of the CBRS Alliance. “These milestones are fundamental to the ultimate goal of CBRS band utilization and unleashing mid-band 5G spectrum in the United States. Nokia continues to ensure that the 5G ecosystem flourishes and applauds the efforts of others in this quest.”
WInnForum supports the development and advancement of spectrum sharing technologies based on the three-tier architecture detailed in 3.5 GHz CBRS Band rules defined by the FCC. The Forum announced the completion of the full set of baseline standards required for WInnForum certification of CBRS equipment in 2018 (http://bit.ly/CBRSBaselineSpec). This watershed event allowed the finalization of CBRS products for official testing and set the stage for the rollout of commercial CBRS networks. More about the WInnForum and its CBRS standards building can be found here: https://cbrs.wirelessinnovation.org.
About the Wireless Innovation Forum
Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006013/en/
