BCW stellt Beratungsgruppe für lückenlose Beratung von Unternehmen in der aufstrebenden globalen Cannabis- und Hanfbranche vor

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 10:38 PM EDT
BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), eine führende global tätige Kommunikationsagentur, stellte heute eine strategische Beratungsgruppe vor, die Unternehmen im aufstrebenden Cannabis- und Hanfbereich behilflich sein wird, den Markteintritt zu schaffen, Richtlinien- und Auflagenherausforderungen zu meistern, Cannabis-Konsumenten zu identifizieren und zu engagieren und die Produktvorteile deutlich zu machen - das alles jeweils in globalem Umfang. Das lückenlose holistische Angebot von BCW umfasst Fachwissen in Sachen Forschung, Daten und Analysen, US-Richtlinien sowie Engagement von Basisgruppen.
Die Cannabis-Beratungsgruppe von BCW wird zu einem Zeitpunkt ins Leben gerufen, wo der globale Markt für legalen Marihuanakonsum bis Ende 2025 voraussichtlich 146,4 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen wird, so ein neuer Bericht von Grand View Research, Inc. Der US-amerikanische legale Marihuana-Markt wurde 2016 auf schätzungsweise 7,06 Milliarden US-Dollar beziffert und wird den Erwartungen zufolge von 2017 bis 2025 mit einer Gesamtwachstumsrate von 24,9 Prozent zunehmen. Schätzungen des Hemp Business Journal von New Frontier Data zufolge wird sich der Wert des Marktes für aus Hanf gewonnenem Cannabidiol (CBD) von 390 Millionen US-Dollar im Jahr 2018 bis 2022 auf 1,3 Milliarden US-Dollar verdreifachen.
„Obwohl die Cannabisbranche durchaus bedeutsam ist, steht sie eigentlich gerade erst am Beginn der Marktentwicklung“, erklärte Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. „Unternehmen, die in diesen Bereich eintreten, müssen sich durch Richtlinien, Operationen, Konsumenteninformationen, Marketing und die Finanz- und Kapitalmärkte hindurchlavieren - was keineswegs einfach ist. Unsere Beratungsgruppe Cannabis hat die Fähigkeiten und das tiefgreifende Fachwissen, um Kunden bei der Bewältigung dieser Herausforderung behilflich zu sein, so dass sie ihre Produkte auf diesen entstehenden Markt bringen und sich dabei zu Kategorieführern entwickeln können.“
„Die Cannabisbranche verfügt über ein außerordentliches Wachstumspotenzial“, ergänzte Imperato. „Wir freuen uns sehr, zusammen mit unseren Kunden als Ersteinsteiger in diesen unglaublich vielversprechenden neuen Markt vorzustoßen.“
Zu den Kunden der BCW-Beratungsgruppe Cannabis gehören zurzeit PAX Labs, ein führendes Unternehmen in der Konzipierung, Entwicklung und dem Vertrieb von erstklassigen Cannabis-Vaporiser-Technologien und -Geräten; Pyxus International, Inc., ein global tätiges wertsteigerndes Landwirtschaftsunternehmen; und Criticality, LLC, ein im US-Bundesstaat North Carolina ansässiger industrieller Hanfanbieter, der einen wissenschaftlich fundierten Ansatz zur Gewinnung, Veredelung und Formulierung hochwertiger CBD-Produkte anwendet, und andere mehr.
Gegen Ende 2018 wurde der Freizeitkonsum von Cannabis in Kanada auf Bundesebene legalisiert. Die BCW-Kollegen in Kanada arbeiteten beim Aufbau von FIGR, Inc., einem vertikal integrierten Anbieter von legalem Cannabis, in diesem Markt mit.
„Die BCW-Herbstumfrage von 2018 zur Cannabis-Kultur (2018 Fall Cannabis Culture Poll), die gemeinsam mit PSB und Civilized Life ausgearbeitet wurde, ergab, dass die Legalisierung von Cannabis in irgendeiner Form in Nordamerika starke Unterstützung findet. Die Mehrheit der Befragten vertrat die Auffassung, dass diese sich positiv auf die Wirtschaft auswirken würde“, sagte Chris Foster, President, North America, BCW. „Darum besteht hier eine enorme Gelegenheit, wenn sich der globale Cannabismarkt entwickelt und ausdehnt, aber es bestehen auch zahlreiche Punkte regulatorischer Unsicherheit in einigen Märkten und ein stark reguliertes Umfeld in anderen. Die USA ist da ein vorrangiges Beispiel mit der mangelnden Übereinstimmung zwischen Bundesgesetzen und einzelstaatlichen Gesetzen. Unser Team verfügt über die Expertise, um Kunden behilflich zu sein, diese Herausforderungen zu meistern - von der Einflussnahme auf öffentliche Richtlinien bis hin zum Markenaufbau und der Etablierung neuer Kategorien - und in der Cannabis- und Hanfbranche erfolgreich zu werden.“
Über BCW
BCW ist eine der weltweit größten und global tätigen Full-Service-Kommunikationsagenturen. BCW ging aus der Fusion von Burson-Marsteller und Cohn & Wolfe hervor und bietet digitale und datengestützte kreative Inhalte und integrierte Kommunikationsprogramme, die auf freien Medien gründen und über sämtliche Kanäle hinweg skaliert sind. Der Kundenstamm von BCW erstreckt sich über die Sektoren B2B, Verbraucher, Unternehmen, Krisenmanagement, CSR, Gesundheitswesen, öffentliche Angelegenheiten und Technologie. BCW ist ein Teil von WPP (NYSE:WPP), einem richtungweisenden kreativen Medienunternehmen. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.bcw-global.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006021/de/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT