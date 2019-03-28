Fujitsu Achieves Highest Expert Status in Microsoft Azure Managed Service Provider Program

|By ACN Newswire
|
|March 28, 2019 10:40 PM EDT
TOKYO, Mar 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu has attained the status of global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP)(1), just three months after announcing a global systems integrator partnership with Microsoft. This highly-regarded accreditation highlights the rapid evolution of the successful relationship and further validates Fujitsu's transformative hybrid IT and multi-cloud capabilities, encompassing the leading hyperscale and private cloud platforms and technologies.
Microsoft's accreditation recognizes Fujitsu as an elite specialist in the best-practice delivery, integration and management of Azure. The accreditation underlines the extensive capabilities of the Fujitsu Cloud Service for Microsoft Azure and confirms Fujitsu's substantial breadth and depth of capabilities in leveraging the Azure cloud platform to drive infrastructure, applications and broader business transformation at global scale.
Enterprises worldwide continue to move workloads to the cloud in large numbers, with leading analyst firm Gartner predicting that growth in enterprise IT spending for cloud-based offerings through 2022 will be 'faster than growth in traditional (non-cloud) IT offerings, making cloud computing one of the most disruptive forces in IT markets since the early days of the digital age(2). Despite this rapid adoption, a recent Fujitsu study(3) reveals that many businesses are concerned by the complexity of managing their increasingly diverse IT estates and are turning to trusted partners to help them achieve the faster delivery and more reliable business outcomes they expect.
Fujitsu is ideally placed to guide customers through even the most complex multi-cloud deployments, thanks to its many years of systems integration expertise. The company also has made significant global investments in capabilities, operations, people and technology to ensure that customers receive the best possible support for Azure deployments, regardless of the complexity and degree of digital transformation required by their business.
Earning Microsoft Azure Expert MSP status - the highest possible recognition for an Azure solution provider - follows a comprehensive qualification process. Microsoft reserves this exclusive program for highly-capable MSPs that meet a stringent set of requirements covering customer delivery, technical expertise, and successful completion of an independent audit of end-to-end Azure services, capabilities, people, processes and technologies. As part of this audit, Fujitsu provided evidence of more than 25 Azure-related services, each verified by customers in terms of meeting key requirements across several areas - including critical infrastructure, applications and delivery of DevOps.
Fujitsu to proceed with global rollout of multi-cloud support center
Building on this accreditation, Fujitsu is proceeding with the rollout of its global delivery capabilities of managed services to meet growing customer demand for skilled, high-quality support - through extending its multi-cloud support center to the Japanese market, effective April 2019. Global Fujitsu multi-cloud centers provide customers with one stop support ranging from initial consultation on multi-cloud to consulting and assessment, design and implementation, plus operational management and optimization services.
Megumi Shimazu, EVP, Head of Digital Infrastructure Services at Fujitsu Limited, comments: "We are focused on enabling customers to take advantage of the compelling economics and greater agility resulting from a cloud-based delivery model. This latest milestone in our relationship with Microsoft underscores not only our commitment to the relationship, but also our position as an industry-leading global cloud integrator. Fujitsu's know-how in complex multi-cloud deployments and systems integration grant it the capability to deliver hybrid IT environments and critical applications for large organizations across the world. The global service offering for Microsoft Azure deployments is paying dividends for our customers, who are quickly achieving higher-quality operations, maximum flexibility and lowering risk through accelerated cloud migration."
Gavriella Schuster, CVP for One Commercial Partner at Microsoft, adds: "We set out to build our Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program to help our partners achieve and maintain the highest level of expertise to help customers with undertaking their digital transformation with confidence. We believe that the combination of our Microsoft Azure platform and Fujitsu's systems integration expertise is a winning proposition and Fujitsu has demonstrated its commitment to the success of our joint customers by becoming one of this elite group of partners. We look forward to achieving many more milestones together."
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
(1) Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) To join the Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program, partners must meet a stringent set of requirements, including verified proof of excellence in customer delivery, technOical expertise, and the successful completion of an independent audit of their managed services, capabilities, processes, and technologies. Only the most high-fidelity cloud managed service providers are awarded the Azure Expert MSP badge, intended to give customers confidence when selecting a partner to help them meet their Digital transformation goals. The in-depth approval process for Fujitsu to achieve Microsoft Azure MSP Expert status involved providing more than 20 in-depth customer case studies from a global selection of 200-plus Azure implementations. Documented examples each involved the co-creation of organizational transformation, using Azure as the destination cloud platform. Fujitsu assembled a cross functional and multi region team to compile and present the huge body of evidence required by Microsoft and third-party auditor ISSI.
(2) Enterprises worldwide continue to move workloads to the cloud in large numbers Source: https://www.gartner.com/smarterwithgartner/cloud-shift-impacts-all-it-ma...
(3) Fujitsu study The study, undertaken by PAC and commissioned by Fujitsu investigates "Where is Hybrid Heading? Views on exploiting multi-modal IT" http://www.fujitsu.com/global/imagesgig5/PAC_HybridIT-White-Paper_Fujits...
About Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Contact:
Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire
