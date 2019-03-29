Toshiba’s Arm® Cortex®-M4-based Microcontrollers with Built-in Timers and Communication Channels Achieve High-Speed Data Processing

|By Business Wire
|
|March 29, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added the M4G Group (1) to its TXZ™ Family of Arm® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers for office automation (OA) equipment, audio-visual (AV) equipment, and industrial equipment. Mass-production will start with selected products and then expanded.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005340/en/
Toshiba: The M4G Group (1) microcontrollers based on the Arm(R) Cortex(R)-M4 core with FPU (Photo: Business Wire)
The M4G Group (1) is based on the Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU. It incorporates high-performance analog circuits, a wide range of timers and communication channels, and is available in a rich lineup of packages, from 100 to 177 pins, with onboard flash memory ranging from 512KB to 1536KB. Operating frequency is up to 160MHz.
In addition to high-precision analog circuits that include a 12-bit AD converter (up to 24 channels) with a 1.0μs conversion speed, and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), the M4G Group (1) incorporates two DMA controllers: a high-speed DMA controller and a multi-function DMA controller. Both realize low power consumption and advanced functions, while incorporating highly versatile peripheral circuits, such as serial memory interface (SMIF), UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers, and support for large-scale systems.
The AD converter allow selection of two sampling periods with arbitrary channels, contributing to a reduction of impedance adjustment parts in large-scale systems that require multiple sensors. A built-in interlinking function for timers, UART, and TSPI, and an interval sensor detection circuit (ISD), contribute to reduced loads in software processing.
Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communication control in high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for control of low- to medium-speed motors. The company continues to expand the TXZ family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.
-
Applications
Multiple applications: OA equipment including MFPs, AV equipment, and industrial equipment.
-
Main features
-
High-performance Arm Cortex-M4 core, operating at up to 160MHz
Based on the global standard Arm Cortex-M4 core.
-
A comprehensive lineup of memory and package variations
A wide lineup of memory and package variations covers application in diverse products.
- General-purpose microcontrollers equipped with diverse interfaces and communication channels, suitable for MFPs and AV equipment that require high-speed data processing.
- High-performance Arm Cortex-M4 core, operating at up to 160MHz
|
|Product series
|TXZ4 Series
|Product group
|M4G Group (1)
|CPU core
|Arm Cortex-M4
|Maximum operating frequency
|160MHz
|Internal oscillator
|10MHz(±1%) *1
|Built-in memory
|Flash (code)
|512K to 1536KB
|Flash (data)
|32KB
|RAM
|130K to 194KB
|I/O port
|91 to 155
|Communication function
|UART
|4 to 8 channels
|TSPI
|5 to 9 channels
|I2C
|3 to 5 channels
|Serial memory interface (SMIF)
|1 channel
|CEC
|1 channel
|12-bit AD converter (ADC)
|Channel input
|16 to 24 channels
|Minimum conversion time
|1.0μs
|8-bit DA converter (DAC)
|2 channels
|Advanced programmable motor driver (A-PMD)
|
1 channel
3-phase complementary PWM output: resolution: 12.5ns
|Timer
|
Used as 32-bit timer: 14 channels
Used as 16-bit timer: 28 channels
|Interval sensor detection circuit
|1 to 3 units
|Long term timer
|1 channel
|Remote control signal processor (RMC)
|1 to 2 channels
|Real time clock (RTC)
|1 channel
|Watchdog timer (WDT)
|1 channel
|DMA controller (DMAC)
|43 to 47 channels /3 units
|Operating temperature range
|－40 to ＋85℃
|Supply voltage
|2.7 to 3.6V
|Number of pins
|100 to 177 pins
|
*1: Factory default setting
|
• Customer support materials
|
We have prepared materials to help customers select appropriate products.
|Datasheets
|Explanations of functions and operations, pin assignment and electrical characteristics for each product group. Specifications to support customers applying to actual systems.
|Download from the product information page
|
Reference
|Details of built-in functions (IPs) of products. Specifications allowing customers to check detailed functions of individual IP, such as the clock control/motor control circuit and AD converter, in unit of register.
|Download from the product information page
|
Driver/sample
|A CMSIS driver sample and sample program that can check operation on an evaluation board. Source codes, and projects for IAR EWARM and Keil MDK are available.
|
Application
|
Sample program manual.
Documents are available in unit of function (IP).
|Download from the product information page
|
Evaluation
|Customers can check functional features on the evaluation board through actual operation.
|
Available at ChipOneStop
|Video clip
|
A video introduction to evaluation boards.
-
Product information
For further information about the new products, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/design-support/search/multiSearch.1.1.TMPM4G.html
- For introduction about each product group, please visit:
-
To check availability of the new products at online distributors,
please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TMPM4G.html
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its
subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
System LSI Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-44-548-2188
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005340/en/
