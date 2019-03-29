Success of Thales Offer for Gemalto Shares

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Regulatory News:
Reference is made to the joint press release by Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) and Gemalto (Euronext Amsterdam and Paris: GTO) dated 27 March 2018 in relation to the launch of the recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all the issued and outstanding shares of Gemalto (the Offer), the publication of the Offer Document, and the joint press release of Thales and Gemalto dated 14 March 2019 in relation to the Acceptance Closing Time.
Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning set forth in the Offer Document.
Upon expiration of the Acceptance Period at 17:40 (CET) yesterday, approximately 85.58% of the Gemalto shares have been tendered to the Offer. As a result, all Offer Conditions described in the Offer Document have now been satisfied or waived. Thales and Gemalto are therefore pleased to announce that Thales declares the Offer unconditional (doet gestand).
“The integration of Gemalto marks the start of a bold new chapter in
the history of Thales. Together, Thales and Gemalto will have the
ability to cover the digital needs of all clients, in civilian and
defence businesses, across all Thales market segments, with a unique
portfolio of advanced technologies in the fields of digital security and
the Internet of Things.”
Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Thales
Acceptance
During the Acceptance Period, that expired at 17:40 (CET) yesterday, 79,889,388 Shares (including Shares represented by American depositary shares) have been tendered to the Offer, representing approximately 85.58% of the aggregate issued and outstanding share capital of Gemalto (on a fully diluted basis), and an aggregate value of approximately EUR 4,074 million (for an Offer Price of EUR 51.00 (cum dividend) per Share).
Settlement
In accordance with the Offer Document published on 27 March 2018, holders of Ordinary Shares who accepted the Offer will be paid an amount in cash of EUR 51.00 (the Offer Price) per Share and holders of ADS who accepted the Offer will be paid an amount in U.S. dollar corresponding to 50% of the Offer Price, or EUR 25.50 (the ADS Offer Price) per ADS, the U.S. dollar equivalent being calculated by Thales using the spot market exchange rate for the U.S. dollar against the euro published on Bloomberg at 12:00 p.m. New York time, on the day immediately prior to the date on which funds are received by American Stock Transfer & Trust Co., LLC (the ADS Tender Agent), to pay the ADS Offer Price to the holders of all Tendered ADS.
Payment of the Offer Price and the ADS Offer Price will occur on 2 April 2019 (the Settlement Date). Thales currently does not hold any Shares. Following the Settlement of the Offer, Thales will hold 79,889,388 Shares, representing 85.58% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Gemalto (on a fully diluted basis).
Post-Closing Acceptance Period
Thales hereby announces that Shareholders who have not tendered their Shares during the Acceptance Period will have the opportunity to tender their Shares under the same terms and conditions applicable to the Offer, in a Post-Closing Acceptance Period (na-aanmeldingstermijn) which will start at 09:00 (CET) on Monday 1 April 2019 and end at 17:40 (CET) on Monday 15 April 2019 (the Post-Closing Acceptance Period).
A notice of guaranteed delivery will not be an effective means of tendering ADS during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period and no notice of guaranteed delivery will be accepted following the Acceptance Closing Time. The Offer Price paid to ADS holders in the Post-Closing Acceptance Period shall be converted to U.S. dollars using the Applicable Exchange Rate. In all cases, fluctuations in the euro to the U.S. dollar exchange rate are at the risk of holders of Tendered ADS.
Thales will publicly announce the results of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period and the total number and total percentage of Shares held by it in accordance with Article 17, paragraph 4 of the Decree ultimately on the 3rd Dutch Business Day following the last day of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period.
Thales shall continue to accept for payment all Shares validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been waived by Thales) during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period and shall pay for such Shares within 5 Business Day following the last day of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period.
During the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Shareholders have no right to withdraw Shares from the Offer, regardless whether their Shares have been validly tendered (or defectively tendered, provided that such defect has been waived by Thales) during the Acceptance Period or the Post-Closing Acceptance Period.
Buy-Out
If, following the settlement of the Shares tendered during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, Thales and its Affiliates hold at least 95% of the issued ordinary share capital (geplaatst gewoon aandelenkapitaal) of Gemalto, Thales intends to commence (i) a compulsory acquisition procedure (uitkoopprocedure) in accordance with article 2:92a or 2:201a of the Dutch Civil Code, and/or (ii) a takeover buy-out procedure in accordance with article 2:359c of the Dutch Civil code in order to buy out the Shareholders who have not tendered their Shares.
Delisting
Thales and Gemalto intend to as soon as possible procure the delisting of the Shares from Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris and terminate the listing agreement between Gemalto and Euronext. Gemalto also intends to terminate the Deposit Agreement effective as per the delisting of the Shares. These actions may adversely affect the liquidity and market value of any listed Shares not tendered. Reference is made to Section 6.13 (Liquidity and Delisting) and Section 6.14 (Termination of the ADS Deposit Agreement) of the Offer Document.
Further implications of the Offer being declared unconditional
Remaining Shareholders who do not wish to tender their Shares during the Post-Closing Acceptance Period should carefully review the sections of the Offer Document that further explain the intentions of Thales, such as (but not limited to) Sections 6.12 (Intentions following the Offer being declared unconditional) up to and including Section 6.15.5 (Other measures), which describe certain implications to which such Shareholders will be subject if the Offer is declared unconditional.
Announcements
Any further announcements in relation to the Offer will be issued by press release. Any joint press release issued by Thales and Gemalto will be made available on the websites of Thales (www.thalesgroup.com) and Gemalto (www.gemalto.com). Subject to any applicable requirements of the applicable rules and without limiting the manner in which Thales may choose to make any public announcement, Thales will have no obligation to make any public announcement other than as described above.
Further information
This announcement contains selected and condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Document and/or the Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Document and the Position Statement.
Digital copies of the Offer Document and its French summary are available on the websites of Thales (www.thalesgroup.com) and Gemalto (www.gemalto.com). Such websites do not constitute a part of, and are not included or referred to in, the Offer Document. Copies of the Offer Document are also available free of charge from the 4 Agents listed below.
The Settlement Agent for Ordinary Shares:
ING BANK N.V.
Address: Bijlmerplein 888, 1102 MG Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 56 36 619
E-mail: [email protected]
The ADS Tender Agent:
AMERICAN STOCK TRANSFER & TRUST COMPANY, LLC
Address: 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, 11219, United States
Telephone: +1 (877) 248 6417
E-mail: [email protected]
The Information Agent for Ordinary Shares:
IPREO
Address: 10, rue du Colisée, 75008 Paris, France
Telephone: +33 (0)1 79 73 12 12
E-mail: [email protected]
The U.S. Information Agent for ADS:
D.F. KING & CO., INC
Address: 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York, 10005, United States
Telephone: +1 (877) 536 1556
E-mail: [email protected]
****
This is a joint press release by Thales and Gemalto pursuant to Section 16, paragraph 1 and 2, Section 17, paragraph 1 of the Dutch decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) in connection with the recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Gemalto, including all American depositary shares (ADS). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Gemalto. Any offer is only made by means of the Offer Document dated 27 March 2018, which is available on the website of Thales at www.thalesgroup.com/en/investors and on the website of Gemalto at www.gemalto.com/investors.
About Thales
The people we all rely on to make the world go round – they rely on Thales. Our customers come to us with big ambitions: to make life better, to keep us safer.
Combining a unique diversity of expertise, talents and cultures, our architects design and deliver extraordinary high technology solutions. Solutions that make tomorrow possible, today. From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way.
With 66,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.9 billion in 2018.
About Gemalto
Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto’s solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software – enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 15,000 employees operate out of 112 offices, 43 personalization and data centers, and 30 research and software development centers located in 48 countries.
Notice to U.S. holders of Gemalto Shares
The Offer is made for the securities of Gemalto, a public limited liability company incorporated under Dutch Law, and is subject to Dutch disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States of America. The Offer is made in the United States of America in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and the applicable rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14E (subject to any exemptions or relief therefrom, if applicable) and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Dutch law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to the Offer timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer procedures and laws.
The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. holder of Gemalto Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each holder of Gemalto shares is urged to consult his independent professional advisor immediately regarding the tax consequences of accepting the Offer.
To the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations, including Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, and in accordance with normal Dutch practice, Thales and its affiliates or its broker and its broker’s affiliates (acting as agents or on behalf of Thales or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the date of the joint press release by Thales and Gemalto dated 17 December 2017, and other than pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase, or arrange to purchase Shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. In no event will any such purchases be made for a price per Share that is greater than the Offer Price. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in The Netherlands, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Gemalto of such information. No purchases will be made outside of the Offer in the United States of America by or on behalf of the Thales or its affiliates. In addition, the financial advisors to Thales may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Gemalto, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. To the extent required in The Netherlands, any information about such purchases will be announced by press release in accordance with Section 5 paragraph 4 or Section 13 of the Dutch decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) and posted on the website of Thales at www.thalesgroup.com.
Restrictions
The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Thales and Gemalto disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Thales, nor Gemalto, nor any of their advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any Gemalto shareholder who is in any doubt as to his position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include "forward-looking statements" and language indicating trends, such as the words "anticipate", "expect", "approximate", "believe", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "may", "potential" and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are only based upon currently available information and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and are subject to a significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are unknown and many of which Thales and Gemalto are unable to predict or control. Such factors may cause Thales and/or Gemalto's actual results, performance or plans with respect to the transaction between Thales and Gemalto to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Neither Thales nor Gemalto, nor any of their advisors accepts any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business or operations or results or financial condition of the other or their respective groups. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328006004/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT