2018 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review - ResearchAndMarkets.com

March 29, 2019
The "2018 Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the today's world of system and devices, computing technology has become a major part of people's lifestyle, owing to the integration of various semiconductor devices such as sensors, chips, microcontrollers, circuits, displays, cells, and many others.
If closely looked, it can be observed that semiconductors have influenced every bit and piece of all the computer systems and has become core parts of their functionality.
With an increase in the applications of artificial intelligence (AI), computer systems are demanding efficient sensors and semiconductors chips to carry out their advanced functionalities for better system output.
According to Dr. Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, AI and machine learning technologies have created potential space for the development of semiconductor architectures such as Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, 3D packaging, and some new materials including carbon and graphene nanotubes.
Additionally, semiconductor vendors have found good market opportunities with introductions of various display technologies such as LCDs, OLED, LED, transparent displays, and others. Flexible displays, curved screens, thin-film displays, and AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) are some of the core areas where semiconductor investors have adopted various new innovations and market development strategies.
For instance, in September 2017, Samsung and LG Electronics invested $30 million in CYNORA GmbH, a leading next-generation OLED developer in Germany. This investment is to promote advanced OLEDs such as flexible OLED, transparent displays, and others in the flexible display market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Foreword
Chapter 2 Microfluidics: Technologies and Global Markets (SMC036E)
- Summary
- Definitions
- Microfluidics
- MEMS
- Basic Concepts of Microfluidics
- General
- What is a Microfluidic Device?
- Basic Principles of Microfluidics
- Finite Element Modeling in Fluid Mechanics
- Surface Chemistry
- Diffusion Bonding
- Microjaws for Genetic Engineering and Therapeutics
- Microfluidic Components
- Types of Microfluidic Components
- Microfluidic Systems
- Fabrication of Microfluidic Components and Systems
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Microstructures
- Microsystems
- Micromachining
- Patent Trends by Country
- Patent Trends by Assignee
- Patent Trends by Emphasis: Production versus Application
- Patent Disputes
- Microfluidic Market by End-User Segments
Chapter 3 Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films: Technology and Markets (SMC037G)
- Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- Cost Factor and Manufacturing Processes
- Milestones in the History of the Sputtering Process and Recent Events
- Latest Developments in the Sputtering Process
- Market by Technology
- Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present
Chapter 4 Transparent Displays: Technologies and Global Markets (SMC109A)
- Summary
- Technological Background and Trends
- The Display Industry
- Milestones in the History of Transparent Displays
- Applications of Transparent Displays
- Global Market Summary
Chapter 5 Thin Film Transistors: Global Markets to 2022 (SMC110A)
- Summary
- Market Definition and Evolution of Thin Film Transistors (TFTs)
- Outlook and Expectations
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Patent Review by Country
- Important Thin Film Transistor (TFT) Patents
Chapter 6 Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM): Global Markets to 2022 (SMC111A)
- Summary
- Market and Technology Background
- DRAM Market, by Density
- Technology Background
- Key Market Drivers
- Favorable Supply and Demand Situation
- Expanding Application Potential
- Demand for Higher Density
- Long-Life of Trouble-Free Operation
- Market by Country
- Taiwan Market for DRAM Manufacturers
- U.S. Market for DRAM Manufacturers
- South Korean Market for DRAM Manufacturers
- China Market for DRAM Manufacturers
Chapter 7 Global Market for Semiconductor Batteries (SMC113A)
- Summary
- Market Definition and the Evolution of Semiconductor Batteries
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Key Developments in the Field of Semiconductor Battery
- Quotes, by Key Opinion Leaders
- Value Chain Analysis
- Patent/Patent Application Review, by Country
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9n4zdg/2018?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005162/en/
