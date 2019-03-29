Prosper Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Prosper, a leading peer-to-peer lending platform connecting borrowers and investors, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018.

“Last year we made good progress positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth and profitability with the development of our new digital HELOC product that is rolling out in 2019, while efficiently managing our personal loan business,” said David Kimball, CEO, Prosper Marketplace. “Over the last couple of years, we have significantly diversified our funding sources through new institutional and bank investors on our platform, $500 million of committed warehouse facilities, and our company sponsored securitization program that has attracted over 60 investors. We will continue to prioritize a balanced marketplace that provides a fair price for borrowers and solid risk-adjusted returns for our investors and bank partners.”

Financial highlights include:

Total Net Revenue, which includes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, decreased to $104.4 million in 2018 compared to $116.2 million in 2017

Core Revenue (1) , which excludes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, increased slightly to $176.7 million in 2018 compared to $176.4 million in 2017

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $9.4 million in 2018 compared to $5.5 million in 2017

Launched in 2017, the Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust securitization program has closed six successful securitizations to date totaling $2.8 billion. Last year, Prosper closed its first warehouse facility with $200 million in commitments. In March 2019, Prosper closed its second warehouse facility with $300 million in commitments, providing the company with $500 million in total committed warehouse capacity to invest in personal loans originated through the Prosper platform alongside our investors.

The following table summarizes the financial highlights from the year:

Key Operating and Financial Metrics (Unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Loan Originations 2,836,720 2,876,055 Transaction Fees, Net 123,373 130,174 Servicing Fees, Net 29,025 27,206 Total Net Revenue 104,361 116,235 Core Revenue (1) 176,677 176,357 Net Loss (39,945) (115,158) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,448 5,460

(1) Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Prosper Marketplace

Prosper’s mission is to advance financial well-being. The company’s online lending platform connects people who want to borrow money with individuals and institutions that want to invest in consumer credit. Borrowers get access to affordable fixed-rate, fixed-term personal loans. Investors have the opportunity to earn solid returns via a data-driven underwriting model. To date, over $14 billion in personal loans have been originated through the Prosper platform for various purposes including debt consolidation and large purchases such as home improvement projects, medical expenses and special occasions.

Prosper Marketplace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco. The platform is owned by Prosper Funding LLC, a subsidiary of Prosper Marketplace, Inc. Loans originated through the Prosper marketplace are made by WebBank, member FDIC. Visit www.prosper.com and follow @Prosperloans to learn more. Prosper notes are offered by Prospectus.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management and is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure of Core Revenue is defined as our Total Net Revenue adjusted to exclude the Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans. The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Loss adjusted for interest income on available for sale securities and cash and cash equivalents, SEC settlement costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, fair value of warrants vested on the sale of borrower loans, restructuring charges, and fair value adjustments for warrant liabilities.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL NET REVENUE TO CORE REVENUE (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Total Net Revenue $ 104,361 $ 116,235 Less: Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans (72,316) (60,122) Core Revenue $ 176,677 $ 176,357

PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (IN THOUSANDS) Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net Loss $ (39,945) $ (115,158) Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans 72,316 60,122 Depreciation Expense: Servicing and Origination 5,664 5,853 General & Administration – Other 3,926 5,110 Amortization of Intangibles 378 1,385 Impairment of Intangibles - 6,399 Stock-Based Compensation 8,401 12,238 Restructuring Charges 1,762 1,340 Change in Fair Value of Warrants (45,003) 29,140 Interest Income on Available for Sale Securities, Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,223) (461) SEC Settlement Costs 3,000 - Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 172 (508) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,448 $ 5,460

