Prosper Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 06:30 AM EDT
Prosper, a leading peer-to-peer lending platform connecting borrowers and investors, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2018.
“Last year we made good progress positioning the company for long-term sustainable growth and profitability with the development of our new digital HELOC product that is rolling out in 2019, while efficiently managing our personal loan business,” said David Kimball, CEO, Prosper Marketplace. “Over the last couple of years, we have significantly diversified our funding sources through new institutional and bank investors on our platform, $500 million of committed warehouse facilities, and our company sponsored securitization program that has attracted over 60 investors. We will continue to prioritize a balanced marketplace that provides a fair price for borrowers and solid risk-adjusted returns for our investors and bank partners.”
Financial highlights include:
- Total Net Revenue, which includes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, decreased to $104.4 million in 2018 compared to $116.2 million in 2017
- Core Revenue(1), which excludes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, increased slightly to $176.7 million in 2018 compared to $176.4 million in 2017
- Net Loss decreased to ($39.9) million in 2018 compared to a Net Loss of ($115.2) million in 2017
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased to $9.4 million in 2018 compared to $5.5 million in 2017
Launched in 2017, the Prosper Marketplace Issuance Trust securitization program has closed six successful securitizations to date totaling $2.8 billion. Last year, Prosper closed its first warehouse facility with $200 million in commitments. In March 2019, Prosper closed its second warehouse facility with $300 million in commitments, providing the company with $500 million in total committed warehouse capacity to invest in personal loans originated through the Prosper platform alongside our investors.
The following table summarizes the financial highlights from the year:
|
Key Operating and Financial Metrics (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|Year Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Loan Originations
|2,836,720
|2,876,055
|Transaction Fees, Net
|123,373
|130,174
|Servicing Fees, Net
|29,025
|27,206
|Total Net Revenue
|104,361
|116,235
|Core Revenue (1)
|176,677
|176,357
|Net Loss
|(39,945)
|(115,158)
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|9,448
|5,460
|
(1) Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Prosper Marketplace
Prosper’s mission is to advance financial well-being. The company’s online lending platform connects people who want to borrow money with individuals and institutions that want to invest in consumer credit. Borrowers get access to affordable fixed-rate, fixed-term personal loans. Investors have the opportunity to earn solid returns via a data-driven underwriting model. To date, over $14 billion in personal loans have been originated through the Prosper platform for various purposes including debt consolidation and large purchases such as home improvement projects, medical expenses and special occasions.
Prosper Marketplace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco. The platform is owned by Prosper Funding LLC, a subsidiary of Prosper Marketplace, Inc. Loans originated through the Prosper marketplace are made by WebBank, member FDIC. Visit www.prosper.com and follow @Prosperloans to learn more. Prosper notes are offered by Prospectus.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management and is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure of Core Revenue is defined as our Total Net Revenue adjusted to exclude the Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans. The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Loss adjusted for interest income on available for sale securities and cash and cash equivalents, SEC settlement costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, fair value of warrants vested on the sale of borrower loans, restructuring charges, and fair value adjustments for warrant liabilities.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL NET REVENUE TO CORE REVENUE
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Total Net Revenue
|$
|104,361
|$
|116,235
|Less: Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans
|(72,316)
|(60,122)
|Core Revenue
|$
|176,677
|$
|176,357
|
PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2018
|2017
|Net Loss
|$
|(39,945)
|$
|(115,158)
|Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans
|72,316
|60,122
|Depreciation Expense:
|Servicing and Origination
|5,664
|5,853
|General & Administration – Other
|3,926
|5,110
|Amortization of Intangibles
|378
|1,385
|Impairment of Intangibles
|-
|6,399
|Stock-Based Compensation
|8,401
|12,238
|Restructuring Charges
|1,762
|1,340
|Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|(45,003)
|29,140
|Interest Income on Available for Sale Securities, Cash and Cash Equivalents
|(1,223)
|(461)
|SEC Settlement Costs
|3,000
|-
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|172
|(508)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|9,448
|$
|5,460
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005104/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT