Global Connected Device Market (2019-2024) for Consumer, Enterprise and Industrial IoT Devices: Analysis by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

March 29, 2019
The "Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Application, Region, and Country 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report evaluates the connected device market segment including consumer, enterprise, and industrial devices with associated connected device market sizing from 2019 to 2024.
The number, type, and purpose of connected devices is rapidly expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves beyond the current state of limited applications, many of which remain isolated and purpose-built for a given use case, industry vertical, and company. Over the course of the next four to six years, many IoT applications will become increasingly interconnected.
Some of these applications will be enhanced through communication with a smart device, which is a connected device that benefits embedded intelligence. In contrast, an IoT Device need not be smart, and in fact, many are relatively unintelligent devices that are typically single-purpose and rely upon intelligence to be provided elsewhere for data processing, analytics, analysis, and dispersal of actionable information, typically via a cloud services model.
It is important to note that cloud services may be either centralized or distributed via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure. MEC will also facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices that rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs.
Another driver for the expansion of connected devices is the Mobile Edge Computing market, will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices that rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs.
Select Report Findings
- The Global Market for Devices in support of Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.) will reach almost $6 Billion USD by 2024
- The Global Market for Devices in support of Government Security and Monitoring Equipment (CCTV, Cameras, etc.) and Structural Health Monitoring Devices will reach $4.6 Billion USD by 2024
- The Global Market for Devices in support of Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance, etc.) will reach $1.4 Billion USD by 2024
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Smart and IoT Connected Devices
2.2 Smart Connected Devices
2.2.1 Connected IoT Devices
1.1.1 Smart Devices vs. Non-Smart IoT Connected Devices
2.3 Connected Device Market Impact
2.4 Growth Factors
2.5 Market Challenges
3 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem
3.1 Connected IoT Device Systems
3.2 Consumer IoT Connected Devices
3.2.1 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices
3.2.2 Industrial IoT Connected Devices
3.2.3 IoT Software and Connected Applications
3.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions
3.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology
3.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model
3.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain
3.7 Business Models and Strategies
3.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions
3.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems
3.10 5G, MEC, and Connected IoT Applications
4 Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers
4.1 Artificial Intelligence
4.2 Broadband Wireless
4.3 Computing (Centralized and Edge)
4.4 Data Analytics
4.5 IoT Convergence
5 Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers
5.1 Consumer
5.1.1 Localized Intelligence
5.1.2 Autonomous Operation
5.2 Enterprise
5.2.1 Smart Workplace
5.2.2 Smart Products
5.2.3 Business Automation
5.3 Industrial
5.3.1 Industrial Evolution
5.3.2 Industrial Convergence
6 Global Markets for Connected Devices
6.1 Connected Devices by Type of IoT
6.2 Connected Devices by Region
7 Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT
7.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT
7.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT
8 Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT
8.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT
8.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT
9 Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT
9.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT
9.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT
10 Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT
10.1 Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT
10.2 Regional Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT
11 Company Analysis
11.1 IBM Corporation
11.2 Google Inc.
11.3 Apple Inc.
11.4 Microsoft Corporation
11.5 General Electric Co.
11.6 ABB Ltd.
11.7 LG Electronics
11.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
11.10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
11.11 Honeywell International Inc.
11.12 Sony Corporation
11.13 HTC Corporation
11.14 Vuzix Corporation
11.15 Osterhout Design Group (ODG)
11.16 Schneider Electric
11.17 Siemens AG
11.18 Whirlpool Corporation
11.19 AB Electrolux
11.20 Oracle Corporation
11.21 Advantech Co. Ltd.
11.22 PTC Corporation
11.23 Telit Communications PLC
11.24 Wind River Systems Inc.
11.25 Cumulocity GmbH
11.26 Ampla Soluciones SL
11.27 Nokia Corporation
11.28 Dell Technologies Inc.
11.29 ARM Limited
11.30 Aeris Communication Inc.
11.31 Smith Micro Software Inc.
11.32 Xively
11.33 Motorola Inc.
11.34 Lenovo Group Ltd.
11.35 Technicolor
12 Future of Smart and Connected Devices
12.1 Ubiquitous Distribution and Presence
12.2 Localized Intelligence and Computing
12.3 Autonomous Decision-making and Actions
12.3.1 Consumer Market
12.3.2 Enterprise Market
12.3.3 Industrial Market
13 Conclusions and Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8eydk
