$1.32 Bn Image Intensifier Market by Diameter, Application, Vertical & Geography - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com


|March 29, 2019 07:04 AM EDT
The "Image Intensifier Market by Diameter, (<18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, 6 inch, 9 inch, 12 inch, 16 inch), Application (Cameras, Scopes, Googles, X-ray Detectors), Vertical (Defense and Surveillance, Medical, Industrial), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global image intensifier market is expected to reach USD 1,320 million by 2024 from USD 912 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.66%.
Image intensifiers are extensively used for increasing illumination of weak light in various applications. The increasing military expenditure worldwide and the growing demand for medical diagnostic systems with better visibility play a significant role in the growth of the image intensifier market. Low operational hours of image intensifier devices and increasing use of refurbished devices restrain the growth of this market. Further, the advantages of flat-panel detectors over image intensifiers pose a major challenge for the growth of the market players.
X-ray detectors to hold largest share of image intensifier market during forecast period
The image intensifiers are widely used in X-ray detectors and are cheaper than advanced flat-panel systems. Moreover, the repair and maintenance cost of image intensifier C-arms embedded in X-ray detectors is lower than the flat panel display (FPD) C-arms. Moreover, this cost can be typically five-times less than their technologically advanced counterparts. Low price and maintenance cost of these C-arms is driving the growth of the market for the image intensifiers meant for X-ray detectors.
<18-mm image intensifier market to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023
The image intensifiers with 18 mm diameter dominate the market for defense and surveillance sector. However, with the introduction of the image intensifier tubes with 16 mm diameter, the adoption for 16-mm image intensifiers has increased as they are compact and lighter in weight than the devices with 18 mm diameter.
APAC to witness highest growth in overall market during forecast period
The highest CAGR of the market in APAC is attributed to the increased investments in the development of new and advanced equipment integrated with image intensifiers by countries such as China and India to strengthen their defense capabilities and ensure better homeland security. Moreover, the increasing incidences of cross-border conflicts in many countries of this region are also leading to the increased procurement of image intensifiers. As a result, the market for image intensifier is quite competitive in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Image Intensifier Market, 2015-2024 (USD Million)
4.2 Image Intensifier Market, By End-Use Application
4.3 Image Intensifier Market, By Vertical and Country in APAC
4.4 Image Intensifier Market, By Region
4.5 Image Intensifier Market, By Vertical
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Medical Diagnostic Systems With Better Visibility
5.2.1.2 Increasing Military Expenditure Worldwide
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Low Operational Hours of Image Intensifier Devices
5.2.2.2 Increasing Use of Refurbished Devices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Night Vision Devices
5.2.3.2 Innovation By OEMs in Non-destructive Testing and Machine Vision
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Advantages of Flat-Panel Detectors Over Image Intensifiers
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Image Intensifier Market, By Diameter
6.1 Introduction
6.2 <18 mm
6.2.1 Photonis is Leading <18 mm Diameter Segment With 16mm Diameter Tubes
6.3 18 mm
6.3.1 Image Intensifiers With 18 mm Diameter are Mainly Used in Defense-Related Products
6.4 25 mm
6.4.1 25-mm Image Intensifiers Find Major Applications in Cameras
6.5 >25 mm
6.5.1 Image Intensifiers With >25 mm Diameter Have Major Demand in Scientific Applications
6.6 <6 Inch
6.6.1 Image Intensifiers With <6-Inch Diameter are Used in Fluoroscopy Applications
6.7 6 Inch
6.7.1 6-Inch Image Intensifiers are Mainly Used in Dental Applications
6.8 9 Inch
6.8.1 9-Inch Diameter is Preferred in General Surgery Applications
6.9 12 Inch
6.9.1 12-Inch Image Intensifiers are Preferred in Vascular Procedures
6.1 16 Inch
6.10.1 Image Intensifiers With 16-Inch Diameter Provide Comprehensive Imaging
7 Image Intensifier Market, By End-Use Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cameras
7.2.1 as Part of Soldier Modernization Programs, Helmets are Being Integrated With Cameras Worldwide.
7.3 Scopes
7.3.1 Increasing Investments in Defence Sector Boosting the Market for Scopes
7.4 Goggles
7.4.1 Image Intensifier-Integrated Night Vision Goggles Play A Key Role in the Defense Segment.
7.5 X-Ray Detectors
7.5.1 The Image Intensifiers are Widely Used in X-Ray Detectors and are Cheaper Than Advanced Flat Panel Systems
8 Image Intensifier Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Defense and Surveillance
8.2.1 Law Enforcement
8.2.1.1 Image Intensifier-Integrated Night Devices Play Crucial Role in Law Enforcement
8.2.2 Battlefield
8.2.2.1 Goggles Play Key Role in Battlefield
8.3 Medical
8.3.1 Orthopedic Surgery
8.3.1.1 Mobile C-Arm Integrated With Image Intensifiers Enable Better Control Over Placement of Screws, Plates, and Nails Under Successive X-Rays
8.3.2 Vascular Studies
8.3.2.1 12-Inch Image Intensifiers are Mainly Used in Vascular Surgery and Related Applications
8.4 Industrial
8.4.1 Machine Vision Systems
8.4.1.1 Cameras are Eyes of Machine Vision Systems
8.4.2 Nondestructive Testing Systems
8.4.2.1 X-Ray Image Intensifier Have Major Applications in Radiographic Testing
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Night Vision Scopes Integrated With Image Intensifiers are Popularly Used in Hunting Applications
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Players in Image Intensifier Market (2018)
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.3 Innovators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
10.6 Competitive Scenario
10.6.1 Product Launches/Developments
10.6.2 Agreements/Contracts/Partnerships
10.6.3 Mergers/Acquisitions
11 Company Profile
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 L3 Technologies
11.1.2 Thales
11.1.3 Flir Systems (Armasight)
11.1.4 Photonis
11.1.5 Harris
11.1.6 Canon Medical Systems
11.1.7 Siemens
11.1.8 Alpha Optics Systems
11.1.9 Katod
11.1.10 Photek
11.1.11 Argus Imaging
11.1.12 Meomed
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Aselsan
11.2.2 Harder Digital
11.2.3 Dantec Dynamics
11.2.4 Lambert Instruments
11.2.5 Yukon Advanced Optics
11.2.6 Proxivision
11.3 Startup Ecosystem (Key Innovators)
11.3.1 DEP Technologies
11.3.2 TAK Technologies
11.3.3 Optexim JSC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/438gyt
