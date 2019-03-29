MHPS: Order Received for 1,026.3 MW Natural-gas-fired GTCC Power Plant for UAE's Emirate of Sharjah

|By ACN Newswire
|
March 29, 2019 07:10 AM EDT
- Operation Startup Slated for Mid-2021 -
- Full-turnkey EPC order centers on two globally acclaimed M701F gas turbines
- For expansion of existing plant operated by SEWA in Layyah
- First project in Sharjah financed as export loan with Japan's ECA support
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Mar 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for construction of a 1,026.3 MW gas turbine combined- cycle (GTCC) power plant for the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The plant, to be fired by natural gas, will center on two M701F gas turbines in a project underway by the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA) in the coastal city of Layyah. Plans call for completion and startup of the plant in mid-2021. The project will be the first in Sharjah to be financed as export loan with support from a Japan's export credit agency (ECA).
MHPS received the order for this natural-gas-fired GTCC plant on a full turnkey basis in a consortium with an affiliate of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC S.A.E.(EGX:SWDY.CA), the leading integrated energy and infrastructure solution provider in the Middle East and Africa. MHPS will provide the core equipment, including two gas turbines, one steam turbine, three generators and two heat recovery steam generators (HRSG). ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC will provide engineering, procure balance of the plant and other equipment and undertake construction at the site.
SEWA currently operates a 2,850 MW power plant in Sharjah fired by natural gas and oil. In addition to supplying electric power, the plant uses the steam created on-site to convert seawater to fresh water, which SEWA supplies within the emirate. In response to an increasingly tight power supply due to Sharjah's economic development, SEWA has embarked on a program to increase power output and boost efficiency through adoption of state-of-the-art power generation facilities, and expansion of the Al Layyah power plant is part of this initiative. MHPS will contribute to a stable electricity supply in Sharjah through provision of its F Series gas turbines.
To date, MHPS has delivered a total of 87 gas turbines to the Middle East market, including six units supplied to the UAE's Al Aweer power plant in Dubai in 1998. With the newly received order, the number of units supplied to the UAE will increase to eight. Worldwide, the company has a track record of approximately 200 units delivered, with especially high accolades accorded to the M701F gas turbine.
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.
Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Contact:
Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: [email protected] Tel: +81-(0)3-6275-6278
