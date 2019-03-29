Global Video Benchmarks Study (Estudo Global de Benchmarks de Vídeo) de 2018 da Innovid mostra o aumento meteórico da TV conectada, revela os principais insights da publicidade em vídeo

|By Business Wire
|
March 29, 2019 07:41 AM EDT
Innovid, plataforma líder global de publicidade em vídeo e em TV conectada, anunciou hoje a divulgação do seu relatório Global Video Benchmarks. O último estudo revela outro ano de crescimento significativo no espaço da televisão ativada por internet, também conhecida como TV Conectada (CTV), juntamente com o aumento dos vídeos de campanha personalizados, impulsionados por dados, e vídeos para dispositivos móveis em formato curto. O estudo de ano inteiro analisa milhares de vídeos de campanhas com bilhões de impressões de mais de 340 das principais empresas globais, oferecendo um retrato crítico do estado da publicidade em vídeo em 2018, juntamente com insights e análises destinados aos principais anunciantes de televisão. Assim como ocorreu nas edições passadas, o relatório também compara o desempenho do vídeo pre-roll padrão com o vídeo interativo nos dispositivos e canais, oferecendo benchmarks e o desempenho como um todo para os principais KPIs de vídeo, incluindo taxas de click-through, engajamento, taxa de conclusão e tempo ganho.
"A série Global Video Benchmarks foi elaborada para servir como um barômetro do desempenho da publicidade em vídeo, tirando proveito dos dados originais coletados por meio da nossa plataforma de publicidade em vídeo e TV conectada," disse Zvika Netter, diretor executivo e cofundador da Innovid. "Este ano, o barômetro chegou à CTV, com o aumento da audiência, especialmente do conteúdo de transmissão premium e do crescimento do apetite dos anunciantes. A tendência é clara: CTV é agora."
Os temas e principais achados dos Global Video Benchmarks 2018 incluem:
- A TV Conectada (CTV) continua sua trajetória de crescimento -A Innovid observou crescimento contínuo substancial nas campanhas CTV ao longo de 2018 com as impressões da CTV totalizando 28 por cento de todas as impressões da Innovid (contra um aumento de 17 por cento em 2017). De todas as campanhas da Innovid, 68 por cento continham pelo menos alguma execução em CTV em 2018.
- Os broadcasters assumem a liderança na CTV - À medida que mais telespectadores mudam para o conteúdo streaming, a audiência da TV linear está declinando, enquanto a audiência da CTV sob demanda está aumentando, especialmente entre os broadcasters - e os dólares em marketing acompanham. Um aumento incrível de 63 por cento em todas as impressões de broadcaster veiculadas em 2018 foram veiculadas em ambientes CTV. As impressões de broadcaster representaram 83 por cento de todas as campanhas de CTV.
- A ascendência da CTV eleva o padrão para o engajamento - Com a CTV assumindo seu lugar como canal preferido, os anunciantes podem colocar o engajamento à frente e no centro. As unidades criativas avançadas que comandam um maior engajamento do que o pre-roll padrão e oferecem potencial para ganho de tempo e atenção reais estão entregando de acordo com essa demanda com unidades interativas produzindo resultados dramáticos como, por exemplo, 71 segundos adicionais de tempo ganho na transmissão de conteúdo e mais de seis vezes o aumento do engajamento comparado com o pre-roll padrão.
- A personalização alimenta os resultados - Em um mundo de hiper-personalização cada vez maior a partir dos feeds das mídias sociais até o varejo, os anunciantes estão abraçando o vídeo dinâmico impulsionado por dados para manter o ritmo com um toque pessoal. Uso de vídeo dinâmico—alimentado por tudo, desde a localização e o clima até os dados da primeira festa—saltou 79 por cento em 2018 com uma campanha média produzindo 12.000 versões únicas, enquanto as maiores campanhas produziram mais de 200.000.
- Formato curto aumenta nos dispositivos móveis - À medida que mais impressões mudam para os canais móveis, o relatório mostra um aumento visível no número de vídeos mais curtos do que 10 segundos, que pulou de apenas cinco por cento em 2017 para 11 por cento em 2018. A maior parte desse crescimento se concentrou nos canais sociais e programáticos.
"Streaming já revolucionou os hábitos de visualização do consumidor, e vemos uma expansão ainda maior nos anos que se seguem," disse Alan Wolk, cofundador e analista-chefe, TV[R]EV. "À media que a CTV/OTT se torna mais comum, assim também as expectativas dos consumidores em relação à relevância e à personalização da publicidade. Os anunciantes seriam bem atendidos para dimensionar as oportunidades disponíveis em seu mercado de origem para oferecer publicidade em vídeo que seja mais engajadora, mais personalizada e mais mensurável."
O relatório Global Video Benchmarks de 2018 está disponível para download em https://info.innovid.com/global-annual_benchmarks.
Sobre a Innovid
A Innovid é a plataforma líder de publicidade em vídeo do mundo, oferecendo mais vídeos do que qualquer outra empresa em plataformas sociais, dispositivos de streaming, televisões conectadas, computadores e dispositivos móveis. A Innovid faz parceria com marcas, agências e editores para oferecer novos modelos de publicidade que aumentam o envolvimento e o tempo passado de maneiras que também oferecem mais valor aos expectadores. A nossa plataforma de vídeo permite a personalização de veiculações criativas e orgânicas entre as telas, além de uma medição holística para impulsionar experiências de vídeo de próxima geração e aumentar a receita. A Innovid tem escritórios em Nova York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Londres, Tel Aviv, Sydney e Singapura. Acesse www.innovid.com para outras informações.
