El estudio Global Video Benchmarks 2018 de Innovid muestra un aumento considerable de la televisión conectada y revela perspectivas importantes de publicidad de video

March 29, 2019
Innovid, la plataforma líder mundial de publicidad de video y televisión conectada, anunció hoy el lanzamiento de su informe anual Global Video Benchmarks (referentes de video a nivel mundial). El último estudio revela otro año de crecimiento significativo en el espacio de la televisión con acceso a Internet, también conocido como la televisión conectada (Connected TV, CTV), junto con un incremento en las campañas de video personalizadas basadas en datos y de videos móviles de formato corto. Este estudio de un año de duración analiza miles de campañas de video con miles de millones de impresiones en más de 340 compañías importantes a nivel global, al brindar un panorama clave del estado de la publicidad de video en 2018, junto con información y análisis diseñados para los principales comercializadores de televisión. Al igual que con las publicaciones anteriores, el informe compara el rendimiento del video pre-roll estándar con el video interactivo a través de dispositivos y canales, al ofrecer puntos de referencia y un rendimiento general para los indicadores clave de desempeño (Key Performance Indicator, KPI) de video, incluida la tasa de clics realizados, la participación, la tasa de finalización y el tiempo ganado.
“La serie Global Video Benchmarks está diseñada para funcionar como un barómetro de rendimiento de publicidad de video, al aprovechar los datos originales recopilados a través de nuestra plataforma de publicidad de video y televisión conectada”, expresó Zvika Netter, director ejecutivo y cofundador de Innovid. “Este año, el barómetro ha aterrizado en la CTV, con su gran aumento en la audiencia, especialmente a través del contenido de transmisión de primer nivel y los deseos de los anunciantes cada vez mayores. La tendencia es clara: La CTV es la moda”.
Entre los temas y hallazgos principales del Global Video Benchmarks 2018, se incluyen:
- La televisión conectada (CTV) continúa su trayectoria de crecimiento - Innovid presenció un crecimiento constante y notable en las campañas de la CTV en 2018, en las que las impresiones de la CTV representan el 28 % de todas las impresiones de Innovid (un aumento del 17 % en comparación con 2017). De todas las campañas de Innovid, el 68 % contenía al menos alguna ejecución de la CTV en 2018.
- Las emisoras llevan la delantera de la CTV - A medida que más espectadores se pasan al contenido por Internet, la visualización lineal de la televisión está disminuyendo, mientras que la audiencia de la CTV a pedido está creciendo, especialmente entre las emisoras, y los dólares en comercialización son cada vez más. Un increíble 63 % de todas las impresiones de las emisoras brindadas en 2018 se publicaron en entornos de la CTV. Las impresiones de las emisoras representaron el 83 % de todas las campañas de la CTV.
- La influencia de la CTV eleva su nivel por la participación - Con el reemplazo de la CTV como canal preferido, los comercializadores pueden poner a la participación por delante. Las unidades creativas avanzadas que cuentan con un mayor impulso de participación que el pre-roll estándar y que ofrecen el potencial de la atención y el tiempo real ganados están cumpliendo con esa demanda con unidades interactivas que producen cifras increíbles, como 71 segundos adicionales de tiempo ganado en contenido de transmisión y seis veces más de impulso de participación en comparación con el pre-roll estándar.
- La personalización potencia los resultados - En un mundo de creciente personalización de emisiones de redes sociales al área minorista, los anunciantes están adoptando videos dinámicos basados en datos para mantener el ritmo con un toque personal. El uso del video dinámico —impulsado por todo, desde la ubicación y el clima hasta los datos de primera parte— aumentó en un 79 % en 2018, con una producción de 12 000 versiones únicas por campaña promedio, mientras que las campañas más grandes produjeron más de 200 000.
- Crecimiento del formato corto en lo móvil - A medida que más impresiones se pasan a los canales móviles, el informe muestra un aumento marcado en el número de videos de menos de 10 segundos, que aumentó solo del 5 % en 2017 al 11 % en 2018. La mayor parte de este crecimiento se centró en los canales sociales y programáticos.
“La transmisión por Internet ya ha revolucionado los hábitos de visualización de los consumidores, y vemos una expansión aún mayor en los próximos años”, indicó Alan Wolk, cofundador y analista principal de TV[R]EV. “A medida que la CTV y los servicios de transmisión libre (over the top, OTT) se vuelven más comunes, también lo hacen las expectativas de los consumidores en torno a la pertinencia y personalización de la publicidad. Los comercializadores estarían bien posicionados para aprovechar las oportunidades disponibles en este mercado aún emergente para ofrecer una publicidad de video que sea más atractiva, más personalizada y más medible”.
El informe Global Video Benchmarks de 2018 está disponible para descargar en https://info.innovid.com/global-annual_benchmarks.
Acerca de Innovid
Innovid es la principal plataforma de publicidad de video del mundo, y proporciona más video que cualquier otra compañía en plataformas móviles, de escritorio, televisión conectada, dispositivos de emisión directa y medios sociales. Innovid se asocia con marcas, agencias y editores para suministrar nuevos modelos de publicidad que aumentan la participación y el tiempo dedicado de maneras que también proporcionan más valor a los usuarios. Nuestra plataforma de video permite la personalización de la entrega creativa y fluida entre pantallas, y la medición holística para impulsar experiencias de video de próxima generación y aumentar los ingresos. Innovid tiene oficina en Nueva York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Ángeles, Londres, Tel Aviv, Sídney y Singapur. Para obtener más información, visite www.innovid.com.
