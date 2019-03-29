Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Additive Metals Capacity with VELO3D's Sapphire Printer

|By Business Wire
|
|March 29, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) and one of the largest providers of additive (3D printing) and conventional manufacturing services in North America, is expanding its additive metals offering with the addition of VELO3D’s Sapphire™ 3D print system and Flow™ software. The Sapphire laser fusion metal additive manufacturing system allows for printing of complex part geometries with in-situ metrology, close-loop control, and low-to-no support structures.
The solution’s built-in tools include support generation, simulated print predictions, per-surface process application, slice composer and process review. This functionality allows for 3D printed production of complex metal components with even greater levels of quality control.
“The Sapphire system from VELO3D is an important part of advancing our capabilities to include using additive metals in applications and geometries previously challenging to 3D print,” said Kent Firestone, CEO of Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. “This is a natural step in building our service portfolio, and we are excited to take on projects with more complexity to drive further adoption of serialized production additive manufacturing and push the boundaries of 3D metal printing.”
Over the last three decades, Stratasys Direct Manufacturing has distinguished itself as an industry leader in 3D printed production parts – including investments in metal additive manufacturing to accommodate customer demand. Stratasys Direct Manufacturing delivers a significant range of 3D printed production parts annually, including high-requirement, serialized production components for the aerospace and energy sectors - and was awarded an additive metal manufacturing patent in 2018.
Anticipating growing market demand, the investment in the VELO3D Sapphire system expands Stratasys Direct Manufacturing’s 3D metals production capacity and support for cutting-edge customer applications.
“The Sapphire system from VELO3D enables a new level of manufacturing above and beyond current metal additive manufacturing systems, and we’re excited that Stratasys Direct Manufacturing has chosen to add this platform to their fleet,” said Benny Buller, CEO of VELO3D. “Stratasys Direct Manufacturing is a leader in metal additive manufacturing, advancing critical applications across many industries. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and solving the most complex customer problems with support free metal AM.”
Printed parts from the Sapphire system will be on display at the 2019 Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) in Chicago, IL March 31st - April 4th, booth D17 – Salon D. To learn more about Stratasys Direct Manufacturing’s advanced metal manufacturing capabilities enabled by VELO3D’s Sapphire system, register for an exclusive webinar April 30th at 2PM ET/ 11AM PT (https://bit.ly/2YAsdRJ)
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys’ beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from the application of the VELO3D’s Sapphire™ 3D print system and Flow™ software are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that consumers will not perceive the benefits of the application of the VELO3D’s Sapphire™ 3D print system and Flow™ software to be the same as Stratasys does; and other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 7, 2019. Stratasys is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by the rules and regulations of the SEC.
Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Inc. is the leading provider of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing services utilizing a broad range of additive and conventional technologies. We leverage nearly 30 years of 3D printing, design and engineering experience to ensure customers’ project success in each stage of product development, from prototypes to production runs. Serving companies of all sizes, from start-ups to established global brands, we develop methods, materials and processes that optimize and enhance additive and conventional manufacturing’s capabilities. Online at: www.stratasysdirect.com.
Stratasys is a global leader in additive manufacturing or 3D printing technology and is the manufacturer of FDM® and PolyJet™ 3D Printers. The company’s technologies are used to create prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products and education. For 30 years, Stratasys products have helped manufacturers reduce product-development time, cost, and time-to-market, as well as reduce or eliminate tooling costs and improve product quality. The Stratasys 3D printing ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes: 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Online at: www.stratasys.com, http://blog.stratasys.com and LinkedIn.
Stratasys is a registered trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. VELO3D, Sapphire and Flow are trademarks of VELO3D, Inc.
