Versum Materials’ Board of Directors Rejects Unsolicited Tender Offer from Merck KGaA

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) today announced that its board of directors (the “Versum Board”), after careful consideration and consultation with its financial and legal advisors, unanimously determined to reject the unsolicited tender offer from Merck KGaA (“Merck”) to acquire all outstanding shares of Versum for $48 per share in cash (the “Offer”). The Versum Board determined that the Offer is not in the best interests of Versum or its stockholders. Accordingly, the Versum Board recommends that Versum stockholders reject the Offer and not tender their shares into the Offer.
The reasons for the Versum Board’s recommendation to reject the Offer are set forth in a Schedule 14D-9, being filed by Versum with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) today, which is also being disseminated to stockholders. Versum’s Schedule 14D-9 will also be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.
Versum also announced today that a meeting occurred between representatives of Versum and Merck pursuant to a limited waiver granted by Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) under the previously announced merger agreement between Versum and Entegris. After consideration of such meeting, the Versum Board has determined, after consultation with its financial and legal advisors, that Merck’s proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal under Versum’s merger agreement with Entegris and has authorized Versum’s management and its advisers to engage in further discussions with, and provide non-public information to, Merck.
The Versum Board has not changed its recommendation in support of the pending all-stock merger of equals with Entegris.
Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors to Versum and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.
About Versum Materials
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating, innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.
A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).
For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.
Additional Information About the Merck Tender Offer
Versum Materials, Inc. (“Versum Materials”) intends to file a solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the tender offer with the SEC within 10 business days of the commencement of the tender offer. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE TENDER OFFER AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TENDER OFFER. You will be able to obtain free copies of the solicitation/recommendation statement with respect to the tender offer and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Versum Materials through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1993, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The words “believe” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris, Inc.’s (“Entegris”) control. Statements in this communication regarding Versum Materials, Entegris and the combined company that are forward-looking, including projections as to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ business and future financial and operating results, the amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, and the closing date for the proposed transaction, are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to significant uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ control. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, (i) weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ products and solutions; (ii) the ability to meet rapid demand shifts; (iii) the ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; (iv) the concentrated customer base; (v) the ability to identify, effect and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures or other transactions; (vi) the ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; (vii) operational, political and legal risks of Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ international operations; (viii) Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; (ix) the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; (x) raw material shortages and price increases; (xi) changes in government regulations of the countries in which Versum Materials and Entegris operate; (xii) the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; (xiii) fluctuations in the market price of Entegris’ stock; (xiv) the level of, and obligations associated with, Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ indebtedness; and (xv) other risk factors and additional information. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Entegris’ businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the proposed transaction; the risk associated with Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Versum Materials’ and Entegris’ filings with the SEC, including under the headings “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Entegris’ and Versum Materials’ joint proxy statement/prospectus that forms part of the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Entegris, “Risks Factors” in Item 1A of Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed on February 11, 2019, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, filed on November 21, 2018 and in other periodic filings, available on the SEC website or www.entegris.com or www.versummaterials.com. Versum Materials and Entegris assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. This communication relates to a proposed business combination between Versum Materials and Entegris. In connection with the proposed transaction, Entegris filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 on February 28, 2019, as amended on March 18, 2019, that includes a joint proxy statement of Versum Materials and Entegris and that also constitutes a prospectus of Entegris. The registration statement was declared effective by the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Versum Materials and Entegris commenced mailing of the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to the stockholders of Versum Materials and Entegris on or about March 22, 2019. Each of Versum Materials and Entegris also plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT MAY BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents (if and when available) and other documents containing important information about Versum Materials and Entegris, once such documents are filed with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Entegris will be available free of charge on Entegris’ website at http://www.entegris.com or by contacting Entegris’ Investor Relations Department by email at [email protected] or by phone at 978-436-6500. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Versum Materials will be available free of charge on Versum Materials’ website at http://investors.versummaterials.com or by phone at 484-275-5907.
Participants in the Solicitation for the Proposed Versum Materials/Entegris Merger
Versum Materials, Entegris and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Versum Materials are set forth in its proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on December 20, 2018, and Versum Materials’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on November 21, 2018. Information about the directors and executive officers of Entegris are set forth in Entegris’ proxy statement for its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 20, 2019, and Entegris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on February 11, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction when such materials become available. Investors should read the joint proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from Versum Materials or Entegris using the sources indicated above.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005199/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT