Global Redistribution Layer Material Market Forecast to 2027: Anticipating a CAGR of 25.7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|March 29, 2019 08:21 AM EDT
The "Redistribution Layer Material Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Polybenzoxazole, Benzocylobutene, and Others); Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global redistribution layer material market accounted for US$ 105.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 794.5 Mn by 2027.
The demand for redistribution layer material is largely influenced by the rising applications in consumer electronics devices, data centers, IoT sensors and communication devices across the globe. The rising number of consumer electronic devices and rapid adoptions of cloud storages would drive the redistribution layer material market.
The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.
The number of mobile subscriptions exceeds the population in many countries, which is largely due to inactive subscriptions, multiple device ownership or optimization of subscriptions for different types of calls. As a result, the number of subscribers is lower than the number of subscriptions. Today, there are around 5.3 billion subscribers globally compared to 7.9 billion subscriptions. Also, 98 million new mobile subscriptions was observed globally in first quarter of 2018.
Huge populations of India and China are further proliferating the growing penetration of smart phones and other consumer electronic devices. Additionally, the Government initiatives towards digitalization of economies in these countries is leading to exponential growth of data traffic over the internet in these countries and also on a global scale for other developing economies. Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Vietnam and Singapore are other major countries embracing the path of digitalization and resulting in huge influx of data over the internet.
Some of the players present in the redistribution layer material market are NXP Semiconductors NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, SK HYNIX Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd, The Dow Chemical Company, Toray Industries Inc, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Among others, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems LLC, and Infineon Technologies AG are other prominent players in the redistribution layer material market.
