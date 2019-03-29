Studie „Global Video Benchmarks“ 2018 von Innovid zeigt rasanten Anstieg bei Connected TV und gibt entscheidende Einblicke für Videowerbung

|By Business Wire
Innovid, die weltweit führende Plattform für Connected TV und Werbung, hat heute die Veröffentlichung des jährlichen Berichts „Global Video Benchmarks“ bekanntgegeben. In der neuesten Studie ist ein weiteres Jahr signifikantes Wachstum im Bereich internetfähiges Fernsehen oder „Connected TV“ (CTV) zu ersehen sowie ein Anstieg bei den datengestützten, personalisierten Videokampagnen und kurzen mobilen Videos. In der ein Jahr lang laufenden Studie werden Tausende von Videokampagnen mit Milliarden von Aufrufen bei über 340 führenden globalen Unternehmen analysiert. So entstand eine prägnante Momentaufnahme der Situation der Videowerbung im Jahr 2018 mit Einblicken und Analysen, die für die führenden Fernsehvermarkter konzipiert wurden. So wie in früheren Versionen wird in dem Bericht der Erfolg von normalen Pre-Roll-Videos auf verschiedenen Geräten und Kanälen mit interaktiven Videos verglichen. Für entscheidende Video-KPIs sind Vergleichswerte und Gesamtergebnisse angegeben, inklusive Klickraten, Zuschauerbeteiligung, Fertigstellungsdaten und verdiente Zeit.
„Die Reihe Global Video Benchmarks wurde als Barometer für den Erfolg von Videowerbung konzipiert. Dafür werden Originaldaten genutzt, die über unsere Plattform für internetfähiges Fernsehen und Videowerbung gesammelt wurden“, sagte Zvika Netter, CEO und Mitgründer von Innovid. „In diesem Jahr hat das Barometer beim CTV ausgeschlagen – mit einem Anstieg bei den Zuschauerzahlen, insbesondere bei den Premium-Sendungsinhalten und den zunehmenden Wünschen der Werbekunden. Der Trend ist klar: CTV ist das Gebot der Stunde.“
Die Themen und Hauptergebnisse der Global Video Benchmarks 2018 sind:
- Connected TV (CTV) setzt Wachstumspfad fort – Innovid konnte im Laufe des Jahres 2018 ein erhebliches ständiges Wachstum bei den CTV-Kampagnen beobachten. Die CTV-Aufrufe machten 28 Prozent aller Innovid-Aufrufe auf (eine Steigerung gegenüber 17 Prozent im Jahr 2017). Bei allen Innovid-Kampagnen war im Jahr 2018 bei 68 Prozent mindestens ein Teil CTV dabei.
- Sender übernehmen die Führung beim CTV – Aufgrund des Wechsels von mehr Zuschauern zu Streaming-Inhalten gibt es einen Rückgang beim linearen Fernsehen, während das On-Demand-CTV immer mehr Zuschauer hat, insbesondere bei den Sendern – und die Marketing-Dollars sind direkt damit verbunden. Ganze 63 Prozent aller Senderaufrufe erfolgten 2018 in CTV-Umgebungen. Die Senderaufrufe machten bis zu 83 Prozent aller CTV-Kampagnen aus.
- Die Vorherrschaft des CTV setzte den Maßstab für die Zuschauerbeteiligung – Da CTV zum bevorzugten Kanal wird, können die Vermarkter die Zuschauerbeteiligung ganz in den Mittelpunkt stellen. Moderne kreative Einheiten, die für größere Zuschauerbeteiligung sorgen als die normale Pre-Roll und das Potential für echte verdiente Zeit und Aufmerksamkeit bieten, liefern „on demand“, und interaktive Einheiten sorgen für dramatische Zahlen, etwa 71 weitere Sekunden Zeit für ausgestrahlte Inhalte und mehr als sechsmal so viel Zuschauerbeteiligung im Vergleich zur normalen Pre-Roll.
- Durch die Personalisierung werden die Ergebnisse verbessert – In einer Welt der zunehmenden Hyperpersonalisierung von Social-Media-Feeds bis zum Ladengeschäft interessieren sich die Werbungtreibenden für datengestützte dynamische Videos, um eine persönliche Note zu behalten. Die Verwendung dynamischer Videoinhalte – mit allen Aspekten von Standort und Wetter bis hin zu First-Party-Daten – stieg 2018 auf 79 Prozent. Die durchschnittliche Kampagne sorgte für 12.000 einmalige Versionen, während die größten Kampagnen für mehr als 200.000 sorgten.
- Wachstum bei Kurzvideos auf mobilen Geräten – Immer mehr Aufrufe finden auf mobilen Kanälen statt, und so zeigt der Report eine deutliche Steigerung bei der Anzahl der Videos, die kürzer sind als zehn Sekunden. Sie stieg von nur fünf Prozent im Jahr 2017 auf elf Prozent im Jahr 2018. Der größte Teil dieses Wachstums fand auf sozialen und programmorientierten Kanälen statt.
„Das Streaming hat bereits für eine Revolution bei den Gewohnheiten der Zuschauer gesorgt, und für die kommenden Jahre können wir eine noch größere Expansion voraussehen“, sagte Alan Wolk, Mitgründer und führender Analyst von TV[R]EV. „Während CTV/OTT sich immer weiter verbreitet, ist bei den Erwartungen der Kunden bezüglich der Relevanz und Personalisierung der Werbung das Gleiche der Fall. Die Vermarkter würden gut daran tun, die verfügbaren Chancen auf diesem noch ganz jungen Markt zu nutzen, um Videowerbung zu liefern, die noch interessanter, noch mehr personalisiert und besser messbar ist.“
Den Bericht Global Video Benchmarks 2018 können Sie hier herunterladen: https://info.innovid.com/global-annual_benchmarks.
Über Innovid
Innovid ist der weltweit führende Anbieter von Video-Werbeplattformen, der mehr Videos bereitstellt als irgendein anderes Unternehmen für mobile, Desktop-, Connected-TV-, Streaming- und soziale Plattformen. Innovid arbeitet mit Marken, Agenturen und Sendern zusammen, um neue Werbemodelle bereitzustellen, die Einstellung und Zeit erhöhen und dadurch den Mehrwert für Zuschauer erhöhen. Unsere Videoplattform ermöglicht eine nahtlose Personalisierung des kreativen Inhalts auf allen Bildschirmmedien sowie eine ganzheitliche Messung, um die Videoerfahrung der nächsten Generation voranzutreiben und den Umsatz zu steigern. Innovid betreibt Niederlassungen in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney und Singapur. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.innovid.com.
