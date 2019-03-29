Nodal Exchange, FreightWaves and DAT® Successfully Launch the World’s First Trucking Freight Futures Contracts

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Nodal Exchange, in collaboration with FreightWaves, the leading provider of freight market news, data and analytics, and DAT, the largest spot freight marketplace in North America, announced today the successful launch of the world’s first Trucking Freight Futures contracts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005054/en/
U.S. trucking is a $726 billion industry. Trucking spot market volatility is subject to many factors including government regulations, trade policies, driver availability, seasonality, consumer spending and weather events. The futures contracts provide a way for carriers, shippers and third-party logistics providers to hedge their exposure to truckload spot rate volatility.
Financially settled, monthly term trucking freight futures contracts are now available on Nodal Exchange for seven directional lanes between major freight markets, three calculated regional averages, and one national average: Los Angeles to Seattle Van; Seattle to Los Angeles Van; Los Angeles to Dallas Van; Dallas to Los Angeles Van; Chicago to Atlanta Van; Atlanta to Philadelphia Van; Philadelphia to Chicago Van; West US Van; South US Van; East US Van and National US Van. DAT Solutions, regarded as the North American truckload industry’s benchmark for pricing, has developed the daily price assessments being used for contract settlement across the 7 lanes and basket indices. These contracts have been chosen to provide a way for participants with exposure to truckload transportation costs to hedge their exposure.
Nodal Exchange has established a strong position in the North American monthly power futures markets with 35% market share of open interest as of the end of Q1 2019. Nodal Exchange has extended its product offering beyond power and gas with the introduction of Environmental contracts in November 2018 and the launch of Trucking Freight futures today.
“We are pleased to be able to announce, with FreightWaves and DAT, the successful launch of the world’s first trucking freight futures,” said Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear. “We are now at the beginning of this journey of building and growing the trucking freight futures market. We see this as an incredible opportunity for industry participants to finally be able to effectively hedge their exposure to the price, credit and liquidity risk inherent in this market. We are very happy to be able to apply our risk management expertise to this new market and look forward to its continued evolution.”
FreightWaves is responsible for commercializing Trucking Freight Futures to industry participants to build awareness and market liquidity and was chosen as the Futures Industry Association (FIA) Innovator of the Year for 2018 for their efforts in developing a new futures market. To recognize and commemorate the launch of the Trucking Freight Futures contracts, FreightWaves hosted an event today in Chattanooga, TN at which former Tennessee Senator Bob Corker as well as leaders from FreightWaves, DAT and Nodal Exchange all spoke.
“Creating a Trucking Freight Futures contract marketplace has been 3 years in the making and would not be possible without the combined expertise and efforts of Nodal, DAT and FreightWaves,” said Craig Fuller, FreightWaves CEO. “We’re excited to be part of bringing this transformative new form of price transparency and risk management to the freight transportation industry and look forward to seeing how both hedgers and speculators will participate.”
Established in 1978, DAT is the trucking industry’s largest load board where 256 million online transactions took place in 2018 to match empty truckload capacity and freight. DAT also collects $60 billion of actual freight bill data annually through direct system integrations with over 800 manufacturers, distributors, freight brokers and trucking companies. Freight brokers who are responsible for moving 82% of the nation’s truckload spot market freight contribute pricing information to DAT RateView, the underlying data source for the Trucking Freight Futures Index.
“While these futures contracts are new, the market should have great confidence that the data underpinnings for contract settlement are well established, with the truckload freight industry’s de facto standard for comprehensive, timely and accurate pricing information as its bedrock,” said Claude Pumilia, President and CEO of DAT Solutions.
About FreightWaves
FreightWaves is the leading provider of news, data and market analysis for the freight markets and is responsible for commercializing Trucking Freight Futures to industry participants to build awareness and market liquidity. The company’s news site, freightwaves.com, is the number one freight and logistics news site globally and receives 2.7X more on-site engagement than any other freight-related news site. The company’s SaaS product, SONAR, is the industry’s first and only freight market data and analytics platform. FreightWaves' core customers are both freight industry professionals and financial institutions with direct and indirect exposure to the freight or related markets. www.freightwaves.com
About Nodal
Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American commodities markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. As part of EEX Group, a group of companies serving international commodity markets, Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers natural gas and environmental contracts. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC. www.nodalexchange.com
About DAT
DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 256 million annual freight matches and a database of $60 billion in annual market transactions. DAT Solutions, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices. www.DAT.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005054/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT