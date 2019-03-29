Gregorys Coffee Partners with Mobile Pickup App, Ritual

|By Business Wire
March 29, 2019
Today New York-based coffee roaster and retailer, Gregorys Coffee announced a partnership with mobile pickup app, Ritual to offer customers a convenient and cost-effective solution to discover, order and pick up coffee and food orders.
“We often hear from coffee establishments that their customers want the convenience of delivery, but have found that delivery fees and product quality have been a major barrier,” said Ray Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Ritual. “Our Piggyback feature has been the perfect solution to this problem. We are productizing the coffee run by offering a service with no delivery fees where the product gets to consumers in minutes while staying fresh.”
Ritual provides restaurants with turnkey mobile ordering technology, giving customers a convenient solution to discover, order and pick up their coffee and lunch. Over 100,000 teams globally already leverage Ritual’s social group ordering feature, ‘Piggyback,’ which connects workplace teams and allows them to collaborate on coffee and food orders creating a peer-to-peer delivery network. In return, restaurants like Gregorys are able to leverage existing customers to effectively act as delivery persons for these orders, removing delivery costs for customers and the business, all while increasing order size by up to 4x.
Additionally, Ritual’s ‘Auto Place’ feature uses location-based data to automatically place an order once customers are close enough to the restaurant. With traditional delivery, you may receive your coffee or latte twenty minutes after it was made, significantly degrading the quality. With ‘Auto Place,’ your coffee or meal is made as close to arrival as possible, ensuring the quality of the item is not jeopardized.
“At Gregorys Coffee, we establish and cultivate communities of people who see coffee differently by providing them with unforgettable experiences that are uniquely our own. We are constantly looking for ways to provide convenience to our customers without compromising on quality,” said Greg Zamfotis, CEO of Gregorys Coffee. “Ritual's Piggyback feature has provided a way for our guests to get that same unforgettable experience right at their desk.”
To kick off the partnership, customers can enjoy popular coffees from Gregorys Coffee for just $1 every day until April 30th when you use Ritual's Piggyback feature. Save on your favorite latte, cappuccino, Nu Brew Hotshot and more! Plus, you’ll earn points with every purchase through Ritual’s loyalty program which you can redeem for free food and drinks. Unlock the power of social ordering using the Ritual app. Offer to pick up for a coworker, or jump on an order and receive your order right to your desk using team powered delivery.
About Ritual
Mobile pickup app Ritual connects restaurants with customers to offer a simple, time-saving tool to place, pay for and pick up lunch orders for themselves and their workplace teams. Ritual currently works with more than 5,000 restaurants to serve customers in 21+ cities across North America, the U.K. and Australia. Ritual was founded in 2014 and has raised $127.5M in venture funding, with headquarters in San Francisco and Toronto. Learn more at https://ritual.co
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005036/en/
