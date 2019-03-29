$165 Bn Display Panel Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Display Panel Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global display panel market was valued at USD 128.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 165 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Display panels act as a bridge between consumers and information. Beyond traditional technologies, like television, displays are also prominently utilized in several significant trends, such as automotive, virtual reality, IoT, and connectivity. The global market for UHD display resolution is gaining momentum, due to the emergence of highly defined pixel quality display monitors.
There is an increasing demand for computer and TV displays, with high resolution. Latest technologies, such as AMOLED displays, are expected to offer superior image quality and form factor advantages in high-end devices. Despite the excessive capacity availability, the challenge to faster adoption would be limited. TVs are expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, due to the increase in sales of ultra-high-definition and organic light-emitting diodes in developing economies, such as India, Brazil, and China.
Scope of the Report
Panel displays are electronic viewing technologies used to enable people to see content in a range of entertainment, consumer electronics, personal computer, and mobile devices, and many types of medical, transportation, and industrial equipment.
Key Market Trends
Flat Panel Accounted For the Most Significant Form Factor
The rising consumer demand for large LCD televisions, increasing screen size of smartphones, and growth in the development of automotive displays are some of the factors that are driving the demand for flat panel displays.
Major manufacturers are focusing on ultra-slim LCD TVs, high-resolution, slim smartphone designs, and better user interface and touchscreen for automotive display. These factors are emerging as major contributors to the increasing demand for flat panel display.
The increasing usage of flat panels from the education sector, for the adoption of new technologies for classrooms and enhancement of system and infrastructure, are driving the segment's growth. Further, the increasing adoption of interactive 3D panels from end users is expected to boost the growth of the segment.
It is further estimated that the display sizes of these panels will increase; 70"+ screens are taking over from 60" and 84" screens are being replaced with 86" versions. This shift is majorly driven by the incorporation of more efficient processes that lead to less wastage, while producing more number of panels. Also, bezels are becoming narrower, so the actual visible screen is bigger.
India is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
The consumer spending in India is increasing, due to rising disposable income, due to which the demand for televisions is witnessing a high spike, owing to the rising soccer fan base in India. As a result, the TV makers in India are launching larger screens with advanced technologies, which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth in the country over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the changing behavior in TV connection is expected to drive the market growth. Subscriptions, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, have been made available for Smart and Android TVs, owing to which, the demand is gaining high traction, thereby, propelling the market growth.
Owing to the favorable government regulations associated with FDI, foreign companies are regularly offering premium TVs at competitive prices. For instance, in February 2018, Xiaomi launched its 55 inches LED TV, for which the demand spiked among consumers. This is expected to result in ascended demand for a display panel, thereby, fostering the market growth.
This display was first incorporated in a city in Northern India, in a shopping mall. As a result, it is expected to compel other malls to use similar technologies to attract more consumers. This is projected to have a positive impact on the market growth in India over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The display panel market is moderately fragmented. Gaining a sustainable competitive edge through innovation is a major trend that has been observed in the display panel market, which has been leveraged by leading players, particularly in the major markets. This trend intensifies the competitive rivalry in the market.
Brand identity plays a crucial role in shaping the competition in the market, with large and established players attaining a significant advantage over the new entrants and regional players. The firm concentration for display panels is moderate. The high degree of transparency, especially in the conventional displays segment, results in similar products being available in the market, and thus, a high degree of competition.
Some of the key players in the display panel market are Panasonic and Samsung.
Some of the key developments in the market are as follows:
LG Display developed the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display. This industry-leading product was showcased at LG Display's booth at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, in January 2018.
Samsung showcased industry-leading advancements in the 8K and MicroLED TV technology at QLED and advanced displays summit. The company also unveiled its ambitions of integrating QLED displays, 8K ecosystem, MicroLED technology, and HDR into consumers' lifestyles, in June 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for UHD Display Panels for TVs
4.3.2 Increasing Demand in the Consumer Electronics Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Overcapacity Resulting in Decrease in Average Selling Price and Revenues
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 LCD
5.1.2 OLED
5.2 By Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium
5.2.2 Large
5.3 By Form Factor
5.3.1 Flat Panel
5.3.2 Flexible Panel
5.4 By Resolution
5.4.1 8K
5.4.2 4K
5.4.3 HD (HD, WQHD, and FHD)
5.5 By Application
5.5.1 TV
5.5.2 Tablet and Mobile Phone
5.5.3 Monitor (Desktop and Notebook PC)
5.5.4 Digital Signage
5.5.5 Automotive
5.6 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Au Optronics Corporation
6.1.2 Boe Japan Co. Ltd
6.1.3 Innolux Corporation
6.1.4 LG Display Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.7 Sharp Corporation
6.1.8 Hisense Co. Ltd
6.1.9 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.10 Sony Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
