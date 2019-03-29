Verint’s April Events and Speakers Explore How Artificial Intelligence and Automation Are Elevating Customer Experience and Driving Operational Efficiency

|By Business Wire
|
|March 29, 2019 10:28 AM EDT
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced events taking place this month that focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are elevating customer experience (CX), driving efficiency and improving the customer journey.
CBA
Live 2019
Fort Washington, Maryland (Washington, DC); April 1
Verint’s Jim DeLapa, general manager, Kiran Analytics (A Verint Company), Judie Verb, U.S. Bank, senior vice president, region manager, and John Maniscalco, TD Bank, senior vice president, head of customer experience and productivity, will present “The Impact of Workforce Engagement and Branch Analytics on In-Person Customer Experience (CX)” at 9:30 a.m. ET. For banking transformation leaders, optimizing in-person customer interactions continues to be a top priority. DeLapa and a panel of industry leaders will discuss how workforce engagement and branch analytics can help elevate in-person customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and help achieve growth.
PACE
ACX ‘19
San Antonio, Texas; April 1
Verint’s Craig Seebach, vice president, enterprise workforce optimization, will present “How Artificial Intelligence and Automation Are Improving Customer Experience and Driving Efficiency” at 11 a.m. CT. Topics include how companies are striving to keep up with ever-rising customer expectations, and launching new services and solutions to improve the customer journey. New applications, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, are changing how agents, contact center staff, the back office and customers interact:
- Using robotic processing automation and virtual assistants to enhance self-service, while ensuring that human help is available when needed.
- Providing agents with AI-powered real-time guidance as to the next best action or thing to say.
- Using AI to improve agent call quality and reduce the labor costs associated with listening to calls and scoring them.
- Using AI to increase compliance and consistency in the contact center, and more.
Attendees can learn about use cases and best practices of key contact center AI and automation technology solutions.
Three
Crucial Steps That Turn AI Dreams into Successful Business Realities
CRMXchange Virtual Conference Webinar; April 3
Verint’s John Hibel, senior director, marketing, Verint Intelligent Self-Service, will present this webinar at 2 p.m. ET. AI-based intelligent virtual assistants can simplify and transform the customer journey across both voice and digital channels—don’t let your deployment destroy the dream! Join this interactive session to discuss three crucial steps to get started with AI and how best to achieve solid business results. Armed with lessons learned from dozens of deployments over the last 12 years, Hibel will lead a discussion filled with practical advice and real-life examples of Conversational AI in action.
Verint
Engage19 APAC
Sydney, Australia; April 10-12
A wide variety of speakers will take the stage at Verint’s Engage19 APAC customer and partner event. This event explores customer experience strategies that leverage simplification, modernisation and automation to build competitive edge, drive business success and help maximise the investment in Verint solutions. Industry leaders, product experts and customer advocates will discuss current market trends, new technologies, innovations, and actionable learnings.
To learn more about Verint’s global events, click here.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
