$4.3 Bn Automotive HUD Market, 2025 by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), & Vehicle Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Automotive HUD Market by Technology (AR-HUD, Conventional HUD), HUD Type (Combiner, Windshield), Vehicle Class (Economy, Mid-Segment, Luxury Car), Dimension (2D and 3D), Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive HUD market is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 25.28% during the forecast period.

Consumers are increasingly considering advanced automotive safety functions and technologies while making purchase decisions. Further, government regulations in the developed regions of North America and Europe are increasingly favoring automotive innovations and technologies that support vehicle and road safety.

3-D is the fastest growing segment of the automotive HUD market, by dimension type

The 3-D HUD technology is attractive to leading auto manufacturers because it is compact, does not require eye tracking, and provides a deeper field of view than the existing HUD displays. With glasses-free 3D technology, the next-generation HUD units offer the possibility of full 3D effects, projecting the images seen by drivers at safer distances from the windshield, therefore, causing less distraction. Many HUD manufacturers including WayRay, Continental, Visteon, and component providers such as NVIDIA and Zecotek are working on the development of 3-D and augmented reality HUDs. Moreover, OEMs such as Toyota are focusing their R&D activities on 3-D HUD development. These factors will boost the growth of the 3-D HUD market.

Passenger car is expected to be the largest vehicle type segment in the automotive HUD market

The passenger car segment is estimated to contribute the largest share to the automotive HUD market. The passenger car consumers are becoming increasingly aware of in-vehicle safety. Monitoring multiple in-vehicle displays can be a cause of distraction for the driver, triggering potential dangerous situations on the road. Enabled by active and passive systems, a HUD assists a driver in avoiding crashes. The demand for such advanced technology is expected to increase in both developing and developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, China, and Japan, where there is faster adoption of advanced in-vehicle safety technologies.

Europe is expected to be the largest growing automotive HUD market

Europe is projected to dominate the automotive HUD market during the forecast period. Owing to the large market for premium and luxury cars in the European countries and the rising consumer demand for active safety systems in mid-segment vehicles, the European region is the largest market for automotive HUDs. The region is also an early adopter of advanced automotive technologies, with a large share of the market being led by technology-savvy automotive consumers.

The report provides detailed profiles of the following companies:

Continental (Germany)

Denso (Japan)

Garmin (Switzerland)

LG Display (Japan)

Nippon Seiki (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Pioneer (Japan)

Bosch (Germany)

Visteon (Japan)

Yazaki (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Automotive HUD Market Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Awareness About Passenger and Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Demand for the Improvement of In-Vehicle Experience

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Connected Vehicles

5.2.1.4 High Growth in Luxury and High-End Car Segments, Mainly in the Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of Greater Space in the Cockpit for the Installation of HUD

5.2.2.2 Lack of Luminance, Brightness, and High-Power Consumption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Semi-Autonomous and Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Introduction of Portable HUDs at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segments

5.2.3.3 Development of Comprehensive Voice-Operated Head-Up Display Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Advanced Head-Up Display Systems

6 Automotive HUD Market Industry Trends

6.1 Technological Overview

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Current Sensor Technologies Used in Head-Up Display (HUD)

6.1.2.1 RaDAR

6.1.2.2 LiDAR

6.1.2.3 Image Sensors

6.1.3 Technological Advancements in the Near Future

6.2 Macro Indicator Analysis

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Macro Indicators Influencing the Automotive Head-Up Display Market for Top 3 Countries

6.2.2.1 United States

6.2.2.2 Germany

6.2.2.3 Japan

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

6.5 Emerging Trends

6.5.1 Motorcycle Windshield HUD

6.5.2 Motorcycle Helmet HUD

7 Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Combiner HUD

7.3.1 Volume Growth of Combiner HUD in MID-Segment Car Will Drive the Market

7.4 Windshield HUD

7.4.1 Europe is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 2019

7.5 Key Industry Insights

8 Automotive HUD Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Conventional HUD

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Projected to Lead Conventional HUD Market in 2025

8.4 Augmented Reality HUD (AR HUD)

8.4.1 Europe is Projected to Lead the AR HUD Market

8.5 Key Industry Insights

9 Market, By Dimension Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.2.1 3-D HUD Segment is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

9.3 2-D HUD

9.3.1 High Adoption of Combiner HUDs in the Asia Pacific Region Will Propel the 2-D HUD Market in the Region

9.4 3-D HUD

9.4.1 High Production Rate of Luxury Vehicles in European Market Will Provide A Leverage for the Growth of 3-D HUD Segment in the Region

9.5 Key Industry Insights

10 Automotive HUD Market, By Vehicle Class

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Economy Car

10.4 MID-Segment Car

10.5 Luxury Vehicles

10.6 Key Primary Insights

11 Market, By Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Passenger Cars

11.3.1 Asia Oceania is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

11.4 Commercial Vehicle

11.4.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

11.4.1.1 North America is Estimated to Have Largest Market Share

11.4.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

11.4.2.1 High Vibration and Heat are Major Challenges for Growth of Automotive HUD in HCVs

11.5 Key Industry Insights

12 Automotive HUD Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Oceania

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Increasing Automotive Production in China is Driving the Market

12.2.2 India

12.2.2.1 Rise in Foreign Investment Due to Improved FDI Polices is Expected to Foster the Indian Automotive Market in the Coming Years

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.3.1 Presence of Leading HUD Manufacturers is Expected to Propel the Japanese Market

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of HUD By South Korean OEMs Such as Hyundai and Kia is Expected to Drive the Market

12.2.5 Rest of Asia Oceania

12.2.5.1 HUD is Expected to Be Widely Available in the Luxury Segment in the Region

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 High Presence of Luxury Car Manufacturers is Expected to Drive the Market

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Germany is Home to Leading Car Manufacturers and HUD Manufacturers

12.3.3 Russia

12.3.3.1 Luxury Car Segment Contributes to the Largest Market Share

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 MID Segment is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate

12.3.5 UK

12.3.5.1 High Demand for Luxury and High-End Cars are Expected to Drive the Market

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.3.6.1 High Demand for Advanced Features Will Propel the Automotive HUD Market in Rest of Europe

12.4 North America

12.4.1 Canada

12.4.1.1 MID Segment is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Segment

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Lower Production Cost Compared to Other North American Countries is Driving the Mexican Automotive Market

12.4.3 US

12.4.3.1 High Demand for Premium Features in Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market

12.5 RoW

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Luxury Car Segment is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share

12.5.2 Iran

12.5.2.1 Less Production of Luxury Cars is Restraining the Market

12.5.3 Rest of RoW

12.5.3.1 HUD is Expected to Be Available Mainly in the Luxury Segment

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Developments

13.3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements

13.3.3 Expansions, 2016-2017

13.3.4 Merger & Acquisition, 2015-2017

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE/Start-Ups)

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Starting Blocks

13.5.3 Responsive Companies

13.5.4 Dynamic Companies

14 Automotive HUD Market Company Profiles

14.1 Bosch

14.2 Continental

14.3 Panasonic

14.4 Denso

14.5 Visteon

14.6 Nippon

14.7 Pioneer

14.8 Yazaki

14.9 Garmin

14.10 LG Display

14.11 Other Key Players

14.11.1 Asia Pacific

14.11.1.1 Alps Alpine

14.11.1.2 Renesas

14.11.1.3 Toshiba

14.11.1.4 Japan Display, Inc.

14.11.1.5 Mitsubishi Electric

14.11.1.6 Clarion

14.11.2 North America

14.11.2.1 Texas Instruments

14.11.2.2 Microvision

14.11.2.3 Exploride

14.11.2.4 HUDWAY

14.11.2.5 NVIDIA

14.11.2.6 Magna International

14.11.2.7 Harman

14.11.3 Europe

14.11.3.1 Magneti Marelli

14.11.3.2 Valeo

14.11.3.3 Saint-Gobain

14.11.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen

