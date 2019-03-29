Sound Reinforcement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Sound Reinforcement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sound reinforcement market revenue is expected to reach $9 billion by 2024 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% during the period 2018-2024.

The global sound reinforcement market is witnessing a surge in demand for sound reinforcement equipment such as microphones, speakers, amplifiers, mixers, and processors due to increased adoption of sound reinforcement equipment in live music concerts, exhibitions, and trade shows. The increased use of sound reinforcement equipment in sports and tournaments, educational institutes, and corporate setups is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The demand from several end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets as well as the shift in the consumer behavior toward live music concerts and exhibitions in developing countries. The market research report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the global sound reinforcement market by product types, format types, distribution channel types, end-users, and geographies.

The study considers the present scenario of the global sound reinforcement market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

Sound Reinforcement Market - Dynamic

The demand for sound reinforcement equipment was majorly concentrated in developed countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and China are witnessing increased penetration of these devices.

The sound reinforcement market is particularly developed and growing, with the presence of vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products to a diverse range of market verticals. Futuristic inventions in the wireless digital technology and the growth in the complementary digital technologies are likely to boost investors' confidence in the market, and the market will witness an increase in the VC funding during the forecast period. New startups are likely to come with innovative solutions with advanced features while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, the introduction of upgrades will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The global sound reinforcement market is witnessing a boost in growth due to the increased demand for audio and video equipment in government offices, institutional workplaces, and corporate houses. With an intensifying competitive market, the corporate sector and institutional workplaces are increasingly adopting equipments such as microphones and speakers to ease the working environment and smooth the flow of work activities. Further, the development of innovative tools and technologies to promote e-learning in classrooms is expected to fuel the growth of the global sound reinforcement market.

Sound Reinforcement Market Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products types, format types, distribution channels, end-users, and geography. The sound reinforcement market by products is categorized into microphones, pro speakers, audio mixers, audio signal processors, power amplifiers, and others. The microphone segment in the global sound reinforcement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% by 2024.

Technological innovations in the microphone market are creating new opportunities for the vendors in North America and Europe along with developed economies of the APAC region. Although the market is exhibiting early signs of demand saturation and maturation, new demand for these devices is expected to come from developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Wireless microphones are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR than wired ones.

Key Vendor Analysis

The sound reinforcement market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, as international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of technology and customer base. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of several global brands in these countries. The competition among vendors exists on the basis of offerings and pricing. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing portfolios to drive growth.

Major Vendors in the Global Market:

Audio-Technica

Bose

Harman International (Samsung)

MUSIC Group (MUSIC Tribe)

Sennheiser

Shure

Sony

Yamaha



Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Pro AV Solutions

7.1.2 Sound Reinforcement

7.2 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1.1 Growing Convergence of Pro AV and IoT

8.1.2 Emergence of Networked Audio Technology

8.1.3 Growing Adoption in Educational Institutions

8.1.4 Increasing Number of Exhibitions, Conferences, and Seminars

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Government Regulations - FCC Wireless Spectrum Auction

8.2.2 Technical Difficulties Hampering Adoption of Wireless Microphones

8.2.3 Acoustical Challenges Related to Pro Speakers

8.2.4 Volatility in Raw Material Prices Affecting Vendor Margins

8.3 Market Growth Enabler

8.3.1 Increased Demand from Corporate, Government, and Institutions

8.3.2 Growing Live Performance and Music Industry

8.3.3 Increasing Number of Sporting Events and Tournaments

8.3.4 Growing Music Production and Recording Industry

9 Value Chain Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Value Chain Analysis

9.2.1 Technology Suppliers

9.2.2 OEMs

9.2.3 AV Consultants or Integrators

9.2.4 System Dealers and Distributors

9.2.5 System End-users

10 Market Landscape

10.1 Historical Data

10.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3 Five Forces Analysis

11 By Product

12 Global Microphone Market

12.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Market by product type - Wired & Wireless

12.4 Wireless Microphone Market by Sub-product

12.4.1 Handheld Microphones - Market Size & Forecast

12.4.2 Clip-on Microphones - Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Other Microphones - Market Size & Forecast

13 Global Pro Speaker Market

13.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Market by product type

13.3.1 Point Source Speaker Systems - Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Line Array Speaker Systems - Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Subwoofers - Market Size & Forecast

13.3.4 Other Pro Speaker Systems - Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Market by Amplification method

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast - Passive Systems and Powered Systems

14 Global Audio/Sound Mixer Market

14.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 MARKET by Product Type

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast - Powered & Passive

15 Global Audio Signal Processor Market

15.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 MARKET by Product Type

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast - Digital & Analog

16 Global Audio Power Amplifier Market

16.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 MARKET by Product Type

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast - Digital & Analog

17 Global Market By Others

17.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Market by Product Type

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast - Cables, Audio Networking Solutions, & Others

18 By End-Users

18.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Corporates

18.4 Large Venues & Events

18.5 Educational Institutions

18.6 Government & Military

18.7 Studio & Broadcasting

18.8 Hospitality

18.9 Other Sectors

19 By Format

19.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Market Size & Forecast

19.3.1 Digital & Analog Sound Reinforcement Systems

19.4 Market by Geography

20 Distribution Channels

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution

20.3 Distribution through retail stores

20.4 Distribution through Online Websites

21 By Geography

21.1 Market snapshot & Growth Engine

21.2 Overview

22 North America

23 APAC

24 Europe

25 Latin America

26 Middle East & Africa

27 Competitive Landscape

27.1 Competition Overview

27.2 Market Structure And Mapping Of Competition

27.2.1 Herfindahl-Hirschman Index

28 Key Company Profiles

28.1 Audio-Technica

28.1.1 Business Overview

28.1.2 Audio-Technica In Global Sound Reinforcement Market

28.1.3 Major Product Offerings

28.1.4 Key Strategies

28.1.5 Key Strengths

28.1.6 Key Opportunities

28.2 Bose

28.3 Harman International (Samsung)

28.4 Music Group (Music Tribe)

28.5 Sennheiser Electronic

28.6 Shure

28.7 Sony

28.8 Yamaha

29 Other Prominent Vendors

29.1 Adk Microphone

29.1.1 Company Overview

29.1.2 Strength

29.1.3 Strategy

29.2 Aeb Industriale (Db Technologies)

29.3 Alcons Audio

29.4 Ansr Audio

29.5 Apex Audio

29.6 Audioprof Group International

29.7 Audio Engineering Associates (Aea)

29.8 Audix Microphones

29.9 Beijing 797 Audio

29.10 Belden

29.11 Beyerdynamic

29.12 Blue Microphones

29.13 Bowers & Wilkins

29.14 Boya

29.15 Cad Audio

29.16 Carlson Audio Systems

29.17 Celto Acoustique

29.18 Coda Audio

29.19 Cordial

29.20 Dynaudio

29.21 D&B Audiotechnik/System

29.22 Electrovoice

29.23 Extron Electronics

29.24 Gtd Audio

29.25 Hedd - Heinz Electrodynamic Designs

29.26 Heil Sound

29.27 Hz Sound Systems

29.28 Inmusic Brands

29.29 Klipsch Audio Technologies

29.30 K-Array

29.31 Lectrosonics

29.32 Legrand

29.33 Lewitt

29.34 Liberty Av

29.35 Loud Audio

29.36 Mipro Electronics

29.37 Mxl By Marshall Electronics

29.38 Nady Systems

29.39 Outline

29.4 Pan Acoustics

29.41 Powersoft Audio

29.42 Proel

29.43 Pyle-Pro

29.44 Samson Technologies

29.45 Se Electronics International

29.46 Southwire Company

29.47 Stewart Audio

29.48 Vivolink

29.49 Zaxcom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5b7d47/sound?w=4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005342/en/