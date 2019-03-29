Sound Reinforcement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Sound Reinforcement Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sound reinforcement market revenue is expected to reach $9 billion by 2024 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.33% during the period 2018-2024.
The global sound reinforcement market is witnessing a surge in demand for sound reinforcement equipment such as microphones, speakers, amplifiers, mixers, and processors due to increased adoption of sound reinforcement equipment in live music concerts, exhibitions, and trade shows. The increased use of sound reinforcement equipment in sports and tournaments, educational institutes, and corporate setups is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.
The demand from several end-user markets has grown in countries such as China, Germany, Japan, and India due to the booming commercial real estate, hospitality, corporate, and music markets as well as the shift in the consumer behavior toward live music concerts and exhibitions in developing countries. The market research report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the global sound reinforcement market by product types, format types, distribution channel types, end-users, and geographies.
The study considers the present scenario of the global sound reinforcement market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Sound Reinforcement Market - Dynamic
The demand for sound reinforcement equipment was majorly concentrated in developed countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and China are witnessing increased penetration of these devices.
The sound reinforcement market is particularly developed and growing, with the presence of vendors such as Shure, Sennheiser, Audio-Technica, Bose, Harman, Sony, and Yamaha, offering products to a diverse range of market verticals. Futuristic inventions in the wireless digital technology and the growth in the complementary digital technologies are likely to boost investors' confidence in the market, and the market will witness an increase in the VC funding during the forecast period. New startups are likely to come with innovative solutions with advanced features while existing vendors will continue developing their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, the introduction of upgrades will fuel market growth during the forecast period.
The global sound reinforcement market is witnessing a boost in growth due to the increased demand for audio and video equipment in government offices, institutional workplaces, and corporate houses. With an intensifying competitive market, the corporate sector and institutional workplaces are increasingly adopting equipments such as microphones and speakers to ease the working environment and smooth the flow of work activities. Further, the development of innovative tools and technologies to promote e-learning in classrooms is expected to fuel the growth of the global sound reinforcement market.
Sound Reinforcement Market Segmentation
This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products types, format types, distribution channels, end-users, and geography. The sound reinforcement market by products is categorized into microphones, pro speakers, audio mixers, audio signal processors, power amplifiers, and others. The microphone segment in the global sound reinforcement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% by 2024.
Technological innovations in the microphone market are creating new opportunities for the vendors in North America and Europe along with developed economies of the APAC region. Although the market is exhibiting early signs of demand saturation and maturation, new demand for these devices is expected to come from developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. Wireless microphones are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR than wired ones.
Key Vendor Analysis
The sound reinforcement market is characterized by the presence of diversified international vendors and a few regional vendors, as international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of technology and customer base. The market concentration in developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries is high, while the market is in its nascent stage in developing economies such as China and India because of the entry of several global brands in these countries. The competition among vendors exists on the basis of offerings and pricing. Vendors are using new business models and focusing on developing portfolios to drive growth.
Major Vendors in the Global Market:
- Audio-Technica
- Bose
- Harman International (Samsung)
- MUSIC Group (MUSIC Tribe)
- Sennheiser
- Shure
- Sony
-
Yamaha
