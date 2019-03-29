Vennetics y Reelgood se asocian para llevar contenido original de Apple TV+ a proveedores de IPTV

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 10:53 AM EDT
Puesto que el mercado OTT se ha disparado en los últimos años, los principales proveedores de servicios de streaming, como Netflix y Amazon, cada vez se han orientado más a la creación de su propio contenido original. Recientemente, Apple TV+, Disney+ y otras empresas se han lanzado al ruedo, lo que se traduce en más títulos originales y más opciones para los consumidores. El incremento de la fragmentación del mercado de vídeo bajo demanda (VoD), en el que cada proveedor ofrece catálogos independientes de su propio contenido original, provoca que los usuarios demanden cada vez más funciones de búsqueda y descubrimiento universales. Para simplificar su experiencia, Vennetics y Reelgood presentan una nueva solución compatible con todos los principales proveedores de servicios de streaming, entre ellos el futuro contenido original de Apple TV+.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005348/es/
Number of Original Programming Titles Discoverable Led by Vennectics and Reelgood. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Vennetics cuenta con más de 10 años de experiencia proporcionando soluciones para operadoras a proveedores de servicio como Bell, H3G y Telkom Indonesia, dando soporte a servicios de mercado masivo en Norteamérica, Europa y Asia. La tecnología Vennetics MVP también está preintegrada en todas las plataformas VoD principales. Incluye la integración empresarial necesaria para ofrecer un porcentaje de los ingresos de contenido OTT a los proveedores de redes de datos que transportan dichas transmisiones de vídeo. «Los proveedores de red han efectuado grandes inversiones en la capacidad de datos, facilitando que empresas de servicios de streaming que facturan millones de dólares hagan llegar sus productos a los usuarios finales. Esta solución de Vennetics y Reelgood permitirá a los proveedores de red obtener una participación de los ingresos del sector OTT de VoD premium, en constante crecimiento», señaló John Hamill, CEO de Vennetics.
Los índices de audiencia de la TV lineal continúan descendiendo y el crecimiento del consumo bajo demanda se mantiene imparable, hasta el punto de que los proveedores de servicio están respondiendo con sus propias funciones de puesta al día y de contenido bajo demanda. No obstante, un catálogo de productos bajo demanda que se limite a incluir las películas y programas más populares resultará insuficiente para los usuarios que deseen descubrir contenido original reciente. Los usuarios de servicios de streaming desean poder escoger con facilidad dentro de un contenido muy atractivo. Vennetics y Reelgood cubren esta necesidad para los proveedores de servicio, incluido el nuevo catálogo de Apple TV+ y los principales contenidos VoD originales, al tiempo que apoyan una idea empresarial que genera un nuevo flujo de ingresos progresivo.
Como principal guía independiente de servicios de streaming para consumidores, Reelgood ya ofrece búsqueda y descubrimiento completos para el mercado de EE. UU. Al agregar servicios de OTT a una interfaz unificada, Reelgood soluciona el problema de la fragmentación de SVOD en dispositivos móviles, web y, próximamente, muchas de las principales TV inteligentes del mundo. «La fragmentación de SVOD no para de crecer, pero los consumidores siguen queriendo lo mismo: la comodidad de encontrar todas sus bibliotecas de contenido en un mismo lugar», indicó David Sanderson, CEO de Reelgood. «Estamos deseosos de colaborar con Vennetics para abordar la fragmentación de SVOD en Europa».
Acerca de Vennetics
Vennetics se fundó en 2007 por un equipo con visión de futuro y experiencia probada tanto en el sector de las comunicaciones como en el de las tecnologías de la información. En Vennetics tenemos el compromiso de proporcionar a nuestros clientes la tecnología necesaria para poner en marcha servicios relevantes y atractivos que complazcan a sus clientes y satisfagan sus necesidades cambiantes de entretenimiento y comunicación.
Acerca de Reelgood
Reelgood ofrece la guía de servicios de streaming más extensa del mundo, en la que incluye todos los programas de televisión y películas disponibles para la transmisión en línea. Permite consultar todas las series de televisión y películas y ordenarlas por título, año de producción, género, clasificación IMDB y, lo que es más importante, saber dónde verlo. A continuación, solo hace falta un clic o un toque para reproducir el contenido. Desde Starz, FX, Showtime, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime, Netflix, CBS, Cinemax, CrunchyRoll hasta un paquete gratuito que incluye programas de fuentes como Crackle, ABC, Fox, NBC, Disney, los espectadores ahora tienen acceso a una biblioteca masiva de contenido para ver, y todo desde una única plataforma gracias a Reelgood.
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005348/es/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 29, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 29, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT