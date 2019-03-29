Global Sound Sensors Market Study, 2019: Industry Size & Share, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies (2016-2026) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Global Sound Sensors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sound sensors market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.
Rapidly progressing automation across different end-user industries has encouraged the use of sensors for sensing different parameters. These sensors are capable of providing feedback to the central control system regulating the overall operations in the industry. Thus sensors play a critical role in modern-day automation for industrial manufacturing & processing.
Among several such sensors, a sound sensor has a special place in industrial automation. Sound sensors are used to measure parameters such as acoustics and vibration; therefore, use of sound sensors is highly appreciated in industrial automation, consumer electronics, and smart devices.
Besides, sound sensors are extensively used for a critical application such as aerospace and defense to identify the slightest change in acoustic or vibration pattern. Measuring such parameters can be proved as lifesaving factors in perilous circumstances.
Developed regions such as North America and Europe are at the forefront in consumption of sound sensors. Development in telecom sectors, nanotechnology, industrial & home automation and growing trend of miniaturization helped the aforementioned region to register a strong market in terms of market value.
However, with rapid development in the industrial sector and growing demand for smart devices and consumer electronics, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, the huge automotive industry in the Asia Pacific is determined to encourage the growth of sound sensors in the region.
Competitive Insights
The research analysis covers exhaustive analysis of leading sound sensors vendors including Honeywell International Inc, Epson Toyocom Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, API Technologies Corp, Boston Piezo-optics Inc, Phonon Corporation, CTS Corporation, Vectron International and CeramTec.
Sound sensors are a small and relatively simple device to manufacture. Consequently, the market for a sound sensor is highly fragmented with several international as well as local manufacturers participate in characterizing market. As a result, the companies have to face a cut-throat competition with each other and perpetually adding new entrants into the market.
Several companies are compromising on their profit share in order to maintain their market position. However, substantial growth in automation across different end-users projected to expand the horizon for these companies with growth in the demand for more and sophisticated sound sensors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Market Segmentation
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Sound Sensors Market Snapshot
2.2. Global Sound Sensors Market, by Type
2.3. Global Sound Sensors Market, by Application
2.4. Global Sound Sensors Market, by Sensing Parameters
2.5. Global Sound Sensors Market, by Geography
3. Global Sound Sensors Market Analysis
3.1. Global Sound Sensors Market Overview
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Challenges
3.3. See-Saw Analysis
3.3.1. Impact Analysis
3.4. Attractive Investment Proposition
3.5. Competitive Landscape
3.5.1. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants
3.5.2. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Participants
4. Global Sound Sensors Market Value, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor
4.3. Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensor
5. Global Sound Sensors Market Value, by Application, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Automotive
5.3. Healthcare
5.4. Aerospace & Defense
5.5. Manufacturing & Processing
5.6. Consumer Electronics
6. Global Sound Sensors Market Value, by Sensing Parameters, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
6.1. Overview
6.2. Temperature
6.3. Torque
6.4. Pressure
6.5. Mass
6.6. Humidity
6.7. Viscosity
6.8. Chemical Vapor
7. North America Sound Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
8. Europe Sound Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
9. Asia Pacific Sound Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
10. Rest of World (RoW) Sound Sensors Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Honeywell International Inc.
11.2. Epson Toyocom Corporation
11.3. Panasonic Corporation
11.4. Teledyne Microwave Solutions
11.5. API Technologies Corp
11.6. Boston Piezo-optics Inc.
11.7. Phonon Corporation
11.8. CTS Corporation
11.9. Vectron International
11.10. CeramTec
