Laut DXC-Technologieumfrage sehen Business- und Technologieführungskräfte in der Fähigkeit, die Herausforderungen zukünftiger Anwendungen zu prognostizieren und zu meistern, eine Revolution für Unternehmen

March 29, 2019 11:08 AM EDT
Laut einer von DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) und dem unabhängigen Marktforschungsinstitut Vanson Bourne durchgeführten Umfrage glauben 86 Prozent der Entscheidungsträger aus IT und Business, dass die Fähigkeit, zukünftige, mit Anwendungen einhergehende Herausforderungen vorherzusagen und proaktiv zu meistern, möglicherweise eine Revolution für ihre Unternehmen bedeutet. Erreicht werden könnte dies durch Automatisierung, künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und schlanke Prozesse.
Die Befragten sahen zahlreiche Vorteile bei einer Investition in die Automatisierung des Anwendungsmanagements, darunter bessere Kundenerfahrung (49 Prozent), stärkere Kundenbindung (46 Prozent) und höhere Kundenzufriedenheit (46 Prozent). 78 Prozent der Befragten sind sich einig, dass die vollständige Vermeidung von Ausfallzeiten der Anwendungen ohne systematische Automatisierung ein „unerfüllbarer Traum“ ist.
Die Ergebnisse der Umfrage liefern einen Einblick in die Vorstellungen, Erfahrungen und Erwartungen von 500 IT- und Business-Entscheidern hinsichtlich der Auswirkungen, die die Leistungsfähigkeit von Anwendungen auf die digitale Wirtschaft hat. Die Befragung wurde in vier Märkten durchgeführt: Großbritannien, Deutschland, Japan und den Vereinigte Staaten. Die Befragten repräsentierten verschiedene Branchen, darunter Banken, Versicherungen, Gesundheitswesen sowie Reise- und Transportunternehmen.
Trotz der Chancen, die mit der digitalen Transformation einhergehen, gaben nur 36 Prozent der befragten Führungskräfte an, dass ihre Kollegen neue Technologien wie KI und Automatisierung uneingeschränkt als geeignete Mittel akzeptieren, um die Qualität von Anwendungen zu optimieren. Außerdem nannten die Befragten das hohe Sicherheitsrisiko (44 Prozent) und veraltete Technologie (36 Prozent) als größte Hürden bei der Investition in Automatisierung.
„Da veraltete Technologien einen großen Teil der Ressourcen eines Unternehmens verbrauchen können, müssen diese einen Plan für die Vereinfachung ihrer bestehenden Infrastrukturen entwickeln und Mittel für die Automatisierung und andere digitale Technologien zur Verfügung stellen“, so Rick Sullivan, Vice President of Digital Applications and Testing, Application Services, DXC Technology. „Wir unterstützen unsere Kunden dabei, die Leistung ihrer Anwendungen durch KI, schlanke Prozesse und Automatisierung zu optimieren und auf diese Weise einzigartige Kundenerfahrungen und zukünftige Wachstumschancen zu schaffen.“
Während 82 Prozent der Befragten die Notwendigkeit für unternehmensweite Strategien zur Investition in KI-basierte Technologien sahen, um durch die Umwandlung des Anwendungsmanagements erhebliche Wettbewerbsvorteile für ihr Unternehmen zu erzielen, gaben nur 29 Prozent an, dass ihr Unternehmen tatsächlich über derartige Strategien verfügt.
Die Umfrage lieferte außerdem verschiedene wichtige Ergebnisse für spezifische Branchen:
- Versicherungsgesellschaften setzen mit größter Wahrscheinlichkeit (45 Prozent) unternehmensweite Strategien ein, um alte und digitale Anwendungen zu betreiben und zu pflegen. Außerdem erhöhen sie ihre Investitionen in KI-basierte Technologien, um eine systematische Automatisierung ihres Anwendungsportfolios zu fördern (28 Prozent).
- Reise- und Transportunternehmen erkennen mit größter Wahrscheinlichkeit den Nutzen von Investitionen in eine systematische Automatisierung des Anwendungsmanagements. Die wichtigsten Aspekte sehen sie in der stärkeren Kundenbindung (59 Prozent) und optimierten Kundenerfahrungen (56 Prozent).
- Im Bankwesen stellen laut der Befragten die verschiedenartigen Anwendungsportfolios ihrer Unternehmen eine Herausforderung bei der Umsetzung einer systematischen Anwendungsautomatisierung dar (39 Prozent).
Weitere Informationen über die DXC Application Service Automation finden Sie unter dxc.technology/applications.
Über DXC Technology
DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) ist der weltweit führende unabhängige End-to-End IT-Dienstleister. Das Unternehmen führt die digitale Transformation für seine Kunden durch, indem es die klassische IT modernisiert und integriert sowie digitale Lösungen passgenau einsetzt, um bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen. Die technologische Unabhängigkeit des Unternehmens, seine globalen Talente und das umfangreiche Partnernetzwerk ermöglichen es 6.000 privaten und öffentlichen Kunden in 70 Ländern, von Veränderungen zu profitieren. DXC ist ein anerkannter Marktführer im Bereich Corporate Responsibility. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter dxc.technology. Erkunden Sie auch thrive.dxc.technology, die Thought Leadership Plattform von DXC für Changemaker und Innovatoren.
