Definiens and Ultivue Announce a Collaboration to Co-Develop Joint Offerings in Multiplexed Immunofluorescence (IF) and AI Enabled Digital Image Analysis

|
|March 29, 2019 11:11 AM EDT
Ultivue, a developer of tissue biomarker identification and quantification assays for translational and pathology research labs, and Definiens, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) based image analysis, today announced a collaboration to expand Definiens standardized IO-Panel capabilities to IF. The collaboration will provide a standardized and scalable solution to enable access to IF multiplex immunohistochemistry (IHC) assays. The joint offering will comprehensively address clinical research and translational medicine market needs by combining Ultivue’s UltiMapper™ I/O kits and services with Definiens’ first in class digital image analysis, powered by Tissue Phenomics®, supported by leading machine learning technologies.
UltiMapper™ I/O PD-1 kit staining on NSCLC. Image analysis with Tissue Phenomics®. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We see great opportunities in expanding the existing IO-Panel solutions to IF. The collaboration with Ultivue will enable us to provide IO profiles from a single tissue section – and we can use additional serial sections to investigate other relevant biomarkers,” said Thomas Heydler, CEO, Definiens. “Analysis of spatial relationships at cellular resolution with IF multiplexing will also add biological depth and context. Ultivue’s ability to provide kits paired with Definiens’ web-based analytics infrastructure will put the power of standardized IO profiling at the fingertips of researchers across the globe.”
The joint offering will initially be based on the UltiMapper I/O PD-L1 and PD-1 kit panels and will further expand to a co-developed 8-plex IF immuno-oncology panel. “Ultivue is excited to announce this first collaboration with Definiens that leverages the core competences and offerings of our respective organizations to deliver standardized multiplex staining, imaging and image analysis on FFPE tissue samples,” said Michael Natan, CEO, Ultivue. “Scientists taking advantage of the joint offering will be able to access comprehensive analyses of tumor microenvironment and immune cell phenotypes from their precious samples,” Natan added.
Ultivue and Definiens scientific teams will be present at their respective company booths #2048 and #2350 at the annual meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), from March 29 through April 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
About Ultivue
By developing novel, proprietary reagents used both for biomarker discovery (higher content, low throughput) and translational use (lower content, high throughput), Ultivue is connecting the insights gained from research directly into the pathology lab. Ultivue’s UltiMapper™ multiplexed assays applied to tissue biopsy samples enable simultaneous quantitation of multiple biomarkers with sub-cellular spatial resolution and fit completely within traditional IHC workflows. Translational and clinical researchers leverage UltiMapper™ assays to elucidate complex biology and demonstrate their clinical utility as precision medicine research tools. Ultivue is expanding its UltiMapper™ assay product portfolio and menu of contract research services to provide a comprehensive set of personalized medicine solutions for research in oncology research and other therapeutic areas.
Ultivue is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.ultivue.com.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About Definiens
Founded in 1994 by Nobel Laureate Dr. Gerd Binning, Definiens is now a leading tissue image analysis and data mining provider in the life science sector. As a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based image analysis, Definiens leverages the rich content and context in the tumor microenvironment of the patient’s tissue to find biomarker signatures for robust patient stratification. This helps pave the way for personalized immunotherapy.
Definiens is a member of the AstraZeneca group and a trusted global partner for researchers in biotechnology. Additional clients include renowned biopharmaceuticals and prestigious academics, who have collectively published over 1,000 scientific papers using Definiens’ products and services.
Please visit www.definiens.com and follow us on social media for the latest developments.
Definiens IO-Panel is for research use only.
