Energy Management Systems Market - Global Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 11:19 AM EDT
The "Energy Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy management systems market was valued at USD 25.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.78% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2024.
The increasing focus on managing energy consumption, optimizing the use of renewable energy sources, reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions are creating demands for EMS.
The increasing usage of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, cost efficiency increasing the demand from emerging economies and government policies and incentives are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the market.
Rapid advancements in technology have further led to greater insights into energy procurement and energy usage globally and help in gaining competitive advantage, and increase productivity at a reduced energy cost.
However, lack of skilled personnel, lack of awareness among stakeholders, lack of finance and non-standardized guidelines have served as a key impediment hindering the growth of the market.
Scope of the Report
An energy management system is a combination of various computer-aided tools used by the operators of electric utility grids in order to monitor, control and optimize the performance of an energy generation, transmission, and distribution system. Energy management system (EMS) is not only limited to energy saving efforts that are adopted to save the available energy, but is also a wider concept to deal with the process of controlling, monitoring, and conserving energy in public or government sector, businesses, organizations and even in residential buildings.
Key Market Trends
Power And Energy to Hold Highest Share
The power and energy sector including generation, distribution, and transmission of energy caters to diverse industries. The process of electricity generation undergoes various transformations due to the little presence of primary energy, which is directly convertible into electricity. This requires a high amount of energy that ascends the consumption, thereby increasing the need for EMS. The demand for electricity in the non-residential sector has been rising over the last few years owing to new entrants in the manufacturing industry, increasing production activity from various industries including chemical, electronics, and automotive, which is expected to fuel the market. The increasing power generation through the renewable source of energy is expected to witness exponential growth owing to the growing awareness regarding the environmental impact of fossil fuels, further propelling the growth of the market.
United States to Hold Major Share
The energy management System market in the United States remains a major market as residential, commercial and industrial consumers continue to drive adoption in order to realize energy savings. The US is currently ranked as the second largest consumer of electricity after China. Several key federal policy directives, rising energy costs, stringent regulations concerning greenhouse gas emissions, and growing awareness about the benefits of automation, are major factors driving the market in the United States. Furthermore, the presence of major energy management System companies like Siemens, coupled with the evolution of new concepts and major technological contributions, are further fueling the demand for these solutions in North America.
The growing trend of real-time monitoring of energy consumption and the integration with cloud-based System coupled with high automation level in smart factories across the region has permitted real-time monitoring of energy consuming equipment including HVAC is anticipated to aid the market growth over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The energy management system market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Usage Of Smart Grids and Smart Meters
4.3.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Installation Costs
4.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By EMS
5.1.1 BEMS
5.1.2 IEMS
5.1.3 HEMS
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Power & Energy
5.2.3 IT & Telecommunications
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Others
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Energy Generation
5.3.2 Energy Transmission
5.3.3 Energy Monitoring
5.4 By Component
5.4.1 Hardware
5.4.2 Software
5.4.3 Services
5.5 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Co.
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.
6.1.7 Eaton Corporation
6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.
6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH
6.1.10 SAP SE
6.1.11 Siemens AG
6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.13 CA Technologies
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lwpfgn/energy_management?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005373/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 29, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 29, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT