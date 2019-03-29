Tubi Now Available on Cox Contour Giving Customers Access to over 12,000 Movies and Television Series Completely Free

|By Business Wire
|
March 29, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand (VOD) service, today announced it has launched on Cox Contour giving customers access to over 12,000 movies and television series completely free. With a few clicks of their Contour remote, Cox customers are now able to watch movies such as Up in the Air starring George Clooney and Anna Kendrick and Rango starring Johnny Depp and Isla Fisher, as well as iconic television series such as Xena: Warrior Princess, The A-Team, Major Dad, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Alf. In addition, starting on Monday Contour customers will be able to relive the magic of the first seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Trista and Ryan’s Wedding Special, and the co-co nuts fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise – all for free.
Tubi’s library has rapidly expanded to more than 12,000 movies and television series which makes its content volume more than double in size to Netflix – and it has approximately 40,000 hours of content. Tubi consistently ranks as one of the most watched apps on the world’s largest platforms including Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku iOS, Android, and many others. Tubi’s partnership with Cox Contour marks their second MVPD deal after Comcast Xfinity X1, and remains the only AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) streaming service with distribution as a standalone app on MVPD devices.
“Our partnership with Cox expands upon our mission to make entertainment accessible to everyone,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “With the addition of Cox Contour, Tubi will continue to have the widest distribution of any ad-supported streaming service.”
Contour is Cox's premier video product that provides customers with their favorite shows and movies in one place without switching TV inputs or apps. Now featuring Tubi, Contour’s library of apps also feature Netflix, YouTube, YouTube Kids, iHeartRadio and NPR One, as well as a sports app that shows live stats and scores on the TV screen without interrupting any of the live action.
About Tubi
Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 12,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US and Canada, Tubi can be accessed through a large number of devices and apps including Samsung televisions, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast’s X1, iOS, and Android. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.
About Cox Communications
Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.
