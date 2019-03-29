|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 29, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, today announced that it has been selected as a WordPress recommended partner for Adobe Business Catalyst customers transitioning to a new digital experience platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005399/en/
WP Engine Named a WordPress Recommended Partner for Adobe Business Catalyst Customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
Adobe Business Catalyst is an all-in-one hosted Content Management System (CMS) for digital agencies and business owners. Adobe announced the end of development for its Business Catalyst program as of March 26, 2018 and will cease the Business Catalyst program as of March 21, 2021. As part of the change process, Adobe named WP Engine a recommended partner to smooth the process of transitioning for Business Catalyst customers based on its WordPress digital experience expertise, award-winning support and Agency Partner Program.
Highlights of the Adobe Business Catalyst partnership:
- Simplified, seamless and supported migration. Adobe Business Catalyst customers will enjoy simplified, seamless and supported migration to WordPress through WP Engine.
- Proven migration solution. To support your move to the greener pastures of WordPress, WP Engine has teamed up with WordHerd, a migration agency with deep experience transferring business sites from Business Catalyst to WordPress.
- Benefit from WordPress. WordPress is the world’s most popular CMS for a reason, it offers more possibilities to help your business grow.
- Access to great resources for your business. Through WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program you can work directly with over 2,000 agencies to build great digital experiences, like the Antenna Group (formerly Chicago Digital), an Adobe Business Catalyst Master Partner, who can re-imagine your favorite Business Catalyst features on WordPress.
- The WordPress Digital Experience Platform. With WP Engine’s digital experience platform you will have the performance, security, reliability, developer tools, ease of use and most extensive customer success on your team for the ultimate peace of mind.
The WordPress Partner of Choice
Launched in 2017, WP Engine’s Agency Partner Program enables agencies of all sizes to use WordPress to grow their business by driving creative, engaging experiences that deliver clear impact for their clients. Since its launch, the APP has grown exponentially, enrolling almost 2,500 agency partners thanks to the availability of extensive thought leadership and content resources, its digital experience platform, advanced developer tools and the opportunity for new business leads. New agencies to the program, signing up within the last 12 months, include Edelman, Grey, Huge, The Richards Group and W2O Group.
"Feature for feature, there is no better market-ready CMS for Business Catalyst websites to migrate to than WordPress,” said Michael Sallander, Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy at Antenna Group. “We have built hundreds of BC websites of all different shapes and sizes and every one of them can be built on WordPress. WordPress + WP Engine gives Business Catalyst customers all the functionality they need with the world-class security, performance and maintenance they are used to, all at a price that is accessible to SMBs but powerful enough for Enterprise."
“We are honored to have been selected as a recommended partner for Adobe’s Business Catalyst business,” said Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine. “We’ve helped thousands of agencies build hundreds of thousands of their sites on WP Engine and look forward to working with Adobe Business Catalyst’s customers. Our Agency Partner Program is designed to help those agencies grow their business while trusting the security, performance, agility and intelligence WP Engine provides.”
For more information about WP Engine and the Business Catalyst migration program, please visit our landing page where you can learn more about the program, our blog where you can find an in-depth article discussing the migration process as well as listen to a webinar that shares a lot of helpful details.
ABOUT WP ENGINE
WP Engine is the WordPress digital experience platform that gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 90,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences. Founded in 2010, WP Engine is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has offices in San Francisco, California; San Antonio, Texas; London, England; Limerick, Ireland and Brisbane, Australia.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005399/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 29, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Colovore is the Bay Area's leading provider of high-performance colocation services. Our 9MW state-of-the-art data center in Santa Clara features power densities of 35 kW per rack and a pay-by-the-kW pricing model. We offer colocation the way you want it-cost-efficient, scalable, and robust. Colovore is profitable and backed by industry leaders including Digital Realty Trust. For more information please visit www.colovore.com.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 29, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 29, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 29, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 29, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 29, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 29, 2019 03:45 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 28, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT