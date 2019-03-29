TravelCenters of America Presents Funds Raised in Campaign for Truckers against Trafficking

|By Business Wire
TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands, presented a check for $112,946 to Truckers Against Trafficking at this year’s Mid-American Trucking Show.
In partnership with High Noon Sales, TA-branded travel stores sold Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) logo merchandise in January and February 2019, during National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. With one dollar from every item of TAT merchandise sold, the goal was to contribute $100,000 to TAT to support their work.
“We are so happy that we were able to not only meet but exceed our goal for this very important program,” said Barry Richards, President and COO of TravelCenters. “Our partnership with TAT has produced significant results over the years and we continue to feel it is important for us to bring attention to this problem and to do what we can to help eradicate it.”
High Noon Sales VP of Sales and Marketing Justin Hoffman, participated in the check hand off to TAT. “We were thrilled to be able to partner with TA to raise funds for Truckers Against Trafficking. And we’re proud that our merchandise was selected for the campaign. We gladly matched the contribution that TA made.”
Helen Van Dam was on hand to accept the check for TAT. “The support we have gotten from TA for nearly a decade, and also from High Noon, will make a big impact to future programming. We are grateful for the help in bringing awareness to the issue.”
TA has partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking since 2011.
About TravelCenters of America LLC
TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. For more information on TA and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.
About High Noon Sales
High Noon Sales is a privately owned company based in Denver, Colorado. With over twenty years of experience as importers and representatives of a wide variety of electronics & general merchandise. High Noon Sales provides unique products and merchandising solutions to convenience stores, travel centers, and other specialty retailers. For more information on High Noon Sales, please visit highnoonsales.net.
About Truckers Against Trafficking
Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is a 501(c)3 that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking and busing industries to combat human trafficking.
