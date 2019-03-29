L’ISACA nomme David Samuelson au poste de PDG

|By Business Wire
|
March 29, 2019 08:25 PM EDT
L’ISACA, une association mondiale de 140 000 membres travaillant dans l’audit informatique, la gouvernance, le risque et la sécurité, a sélectionné David Samuelson pour occuper le poste de président-directeur général. Pourvu d’une solide expérience de la vision stratégique et de l’exécution des activités, M. Samuelson apporte à l’ISACA son savoir-faire dans l’innovation de marché et la transformation numérique, pour l’année du 50e anniversaire de l’association.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005565/fr/
New ISACA CEO David Samuelson (Photo: Business Wire)
« En cette 50e année de l’ISACA, notre communauté professionnelle tout entière ne réfléchit pas uniquement à son riche passé et à son impact sur l’industrie, mais accélère et innove pour son avenir », a déclaré le directeur du conseil d’administration de l’ISACA, Rob Clyde, CISM. « David Samuelson est le dirigeant idéal pour l’ISACA alors que nous continuons de nous développer et de nous étendre dans le monde entier. Sa vaste expérience, en particulier dans l’apprentissage et l’innovation technologique, et son dernier poste de direction exécutive à but non lucratif, seront des atouts remarquables pour inspirer toute l’organisation, à l’heure où nous faisons progresser le potentiel positif de la technologie des affaires, dans le monde entier. »
M. Samuelson assumera ses nouvelles fonctions en tant que PDG de l’ISACA le 1er avril 2019. Il rejoint l’ISACA après avoir occupé des postes de direction exécutive en tant que fondateur et PDG de Pinpoint Learning ; vice-président exécutif et directeur général chez Capstone Publishers ; et plus de 15 années à des postes de cadre supérieur chez Pearson plc. Dans les derniers mois, M. Samuelson a officié en tant que PDG de GreaterGood.com, et au conseil d’administration de son partenaire à but non lucratif, GreaterGood.org.
« Je suis honoré de saisir les grandes opportunités de croissance, de solutions créatives et d’innovation pour mieux servir la communauté de l’ISACA », a confié M. Samuelson. « J’ai l’intention d’apporter un nouveau niveau d’énergie, d’urgence et de concentration exceptionnelle aux services importants que nous fournissons à nos membres dans le monde entier. Je m’engage à travailler en étroite collaboration avec nos membres, nos bénévoles, et notre personnel professionnel pour accélérer notre mission consistant à faire progresser les dirigeants des entreprises mondiales, en matière de technologie, d’information et de cybersécurité, de gouvernance et de risque. »
Créée en 1969, l’ISACA a été nommée ce mois-ci par SC Media, comme étant la plus importante association à but non lucratif du secteur de la sécurité, des 30 dernières années. L’association exploite un programme de certification, reconnu dans le monde entier, incluant le Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC), et les qualifications CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner (CSX-P).
L’ISACA a développé le cadre COBIT, qui aide les entreprises à gouverner et à gérer leur technologie, et a récemment lancé COBIT 2019. L’ISACA a également créé Cybersecurity Nexusto pour développer la main-d’œuvre de cybersécurité et répondre aux pénuries de compétences mondiales.
À propos de l’ISACA
Célébrant aujourd’hui son 50e anniversaire, l’ISACA® (isaca.org) est une association mondiale qui aide les individus et les entreprises du monde entier à réaliser le potentiel positif de la technologie. L’ISACA s’appuie sur l’expertise de ses 460 000 professionnels engagés, dont 140 000 membres, dans le domaine de l’information et de la cybersécurité, de la gouvernance, de l’assurance et des risques, ainsi que sur le CMMI® Institute, sa filiale spécialisée en performance des entreprises, pour promouvoir l’innovation grâce à la technologie. L’ISACA est présente dans 188 pays, avec 220 branches à travers le monde et des bureaux aux États-Unis et en Chine.
