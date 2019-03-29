ISACA nomeia David Samuelson CEO

|By Business Wire
|March 29, 2019 09:17 PM EDT
A ISACA — associação global com 140 mil associados que atuam em auditoria, governança, risco e segurança de tecnologia da informação (TI) — nomeou David Samuelson seu diretor executivo.. Com sólida trajetória em visão estratégica e execução de negócios, Samuelson proporciona experiência em inovação de mercado e transformação digital à ISACA. Essa nomeação ocorre no ano em que a associação completa seu 50.º aniversário.
New ISACA CEO David Samuelson (Photo: Business Wire)
“No 50.º ano de existência da ISACA, toda a nossa comunidade de profissionais está não só refletindo sobre seu rico passado e influência no mercado, mas avançando e inovando seu futuro”, afirmou Rob Clyde, CISM, presidente do conselho da ISACA. “David Samuelson é o líder ideal para a ISACA à medida que seguimos crescendo e nos expandindo mundialmente. Sua ampla experiência, particularmente em treinamento e inovação tecnológica, e seu mais recente cargo de liderança executiva em uma instituição sem fins lucrativos serão ativos muito valiosos que vão inspirar toda a organização ao promovermos o potencial positivo da tecnologia empresarial mundo afora.”
Samuelson assumirá seu cargo de CEO da ISACA em 1.º de abril de 2019. Ele entra para a ISACA após ter ocupado cargos de liderança executiva como fundador e CEO da Pinpoint Learning, vice-presidente executivo e gerente geral da Capstone Publishers, além de ter atuado mais de 15 anos em diferentes cargos executivos na Pearson plc. Nos últimos meses, Samuelson atuava como CEO da GreaterGood.com e também no conselho de sua parceira sem fins lucrativos, a GreaterGood.org.
“Para mim, é uma grande honra abraçar as grandes oportunidades de crescimento, soluções criativas e inovação para servir melhor à comunidade da ISACA”, declarou Samuelson. “Pretendo oferecer um novo nível de energia, urgência e foco de execução para o aprimoramento dos importantes serviços que prestamos a nossos associados em todo o mundo. Tenho o compromisso de trabalhar em estreita colaboração com nossos associados, voluntários e equipes de profissionais para acelerar nossa missão de promover líderes empresariais globais nas áreas de tecnologia, informação e cibersegurança, governança e risco.”
Estabelecida em 1969, a ISACA foi considerada este mês pela SC Media a mais importante instituição sem fins lucrativos no campo de cibersegurança dos últimos 30 anos. A associação conduz um programa de certificação mundialmente reconhecido que inclui as credenciais de Auditor Certificado em Sistemas de Informação (Certified Information Systems Auditor, CISA), Gestor Certificado em Segurança da Informação (Certified Information Security Manager, CISM), Certificação na Governança de TI Empresarial (Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT, CGEIT), Certificação em Controle de Riscos e Sistemas de Informação (Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control, CRISC) e Profissional de Cibersegurança CSX (CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner, CSX-P).
A ISACA desenvolveu a estrutura COBIT, que ajuda empresas a reger e gerenciar a tecnologia, e lançou recentemente a estrutura COBIT 2019. Além disso, a ISACA criou o Cybersecurity Nexus para desenvolver profissionais de cibersegurança e suprir a escassez global de força de trabalho nessa área.
Sobre a ISACA
Em seu 50.º aniversário, a ISACA® (isaca.org) é uma associação global que ajuda pessoas e empresas a aproveitarem todo o potencial da tecnologia. A ISACA se beneficia com o conhecimento e a experiência de seus 460 mil profissionais envolvidos — incluindo 140 mil associados — nas áreas de cibersegurança e segurança da informação, governança, garantia e risco, além de sua subsidiária de desempenho empresarial, o CMMI® Institute, para ajudar a promover a inovação por meio da tecnologia. A ISACA está presente em mais de 188 países, conta com 220 unidades em todo o mundo e possui escritórios nos Estados Unidos e na China.
