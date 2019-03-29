ISACA ernennt David Samuelson zum CEO

|By Business Wire
March 29, 2019
ISACA, eine globale Vereinigung mit 140.000 Mitgliedern, die in den Bereichen IT-Audit, Unternehmensrisiko, Risikomanagement und Sicherheit tätig ist, hat David Samuelson als Geschäftsführer ausgewählt. Mit einem starken Hintergrund in strategischer Vision und Geschäftsabwicklung bringt Samuelson im 50-jährigen Jubiläumsjahr des Verbandes Erfahrung im Bereich Marktinnovation und digitaler Transformation in ISACA ein.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005572/de/
New ISACA CEO David Samuelson (Photo: Business Wire)
„Im 50. Jahr von ISACA reflektiert unsere gesamte Fachwelt nicht nur über ihre reiche Vergangenheit und ihre Auswirkungen auf die Branche, sondern schreitet voran und erneuert sie“, so Rob Clyde, CISM, Vorstandsvorsitzender von ISACA. „David Samuelson ist der ideale Leiter für ISACA, da wir weiterhin wachsen und global expandieren. Seine weitreichende Erfahrung, insbesondere im Bereich Lernen und Technologieinnovation und seine jüngste gemeinnützige, leitende Führungsrolle werden enorme Vorteile bringen und das gesamte Unternehmen inspirieren, während wir das positive Potenzial der Geschäftstechnologie weltweit vorantreiben.“
Samuelson wird seine Funktion als CEO bei ISACA am 1. April 2019 antreten. Er kommt zu ISACA, nachdem er leitende Führungspositionen als Gründer und CEO von Pinpoint Learning, stellvertretender Geschäftsführer und Gechäftsleiter bei Capstone Publishers und mehr als 15 Jahre in leitenden Positionen bei Pearson plc innegehabt hat. In den letzten Monaten war Samuelson CEO von GreaterGood.com und im Vorstand seines gemeinnützigen Partners GreaterGood.org.
„Es ist mir eine Ehre, die umfangreichen Möglichkeiten für Wachstum, kreative Lösungen und Innovationen zu nutzen, um der ISACA-Community besser zu dienen“, so Samuelson. „Ich beabsichtige, den wichtigen Dienstleistungen, die wir unseren Mitgliedern auf der ganzen Welt anbieten, ein neues Niveau an Energie, Dringlichkeit und Umsetzungsstärke zu verleihen. Ich verpflichte mich, eng mit unseren Mitgliedern, Freiwilligen und Fachleuten zusammenzuarbeiten, um unsere Mission zu beschleunigen, globale Führungskräfte in den Bereichen Technologie, Information und Cybersicherheit, Unternehmensführung und Risikomanagement zu fördern.“
ISACA wurde 1969 gegründet und in diesem Monat von SC Media als wichtigster gemeinnütziger Verein in der Cybersicherheitsbranche in den letzten 30 Jahren ausgezeichnet. Die Vereinigung betreibt ein weltweit anerkanntes Zertifizierungsprogramm, darunter der Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) und CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner (CSX-P).
ISACA hat das COBIT-Framework entwickelt, das Unternehmen hilft, ihre Daten und Technologien zu verwalten und zu steuern und führte vor Kurzem COBIT 2019 ein. ISACA hat ebenfalls Cybersecurity Nexus gegründet, um Arbeitskräfte im Bereich Cybersicherheit auszubilden und den globalen Fachkräftemangel zu beheben.
Über ISACA
Als globale Vereinigung in ihrem 50. Jubiläumsjahr, unterstützt ISACA® (isaca.org) Einzelpersonen und Unternehmen dabei, das positive Potenzial von Technologie auszuschöpfen. ISACA nutzt die Fachkompetenz ihrer 460.000 engagierten Fachleute – darunter 140.000 Mitglieder – in den Bereichen Informations- und Cybersicherheit, Unternehmensführung, Versicherungen und Risikomanagement sowie ihre Tochtergesellschaft für Unternehmensperformance, das CMMI® Institute, um Innovationen durch Technologie zum Durchbruch zu verhelfen. ISACA ist in mehr als 188 Ländern vertreten und verfügt über mehr als 220 Dienststellen und Büros in den Vereinigten Staaten und China.
