ISACA Designa a David Samuelson Director General

|March 29, 2019 11:11 PM EDT
ISACA, una asociación global con 140 000 miembros que trabaja en auditoría, gestión, riesgos y seguridad en TI ha seleccionado a David Samuelson como su Director General. Con una sólida trayectoria en visión estratégica y ejecución de negocios, Samuelson incorpora experiencia en innovación de mercado y transformación digital para beneficio de ISACA en el 50ta aniversario de la asociación.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005573/es/
New ISACA CEO David Samuelson (Photo: Business Wire)
“En el 50ta aniversario de ISACA, toda nuestra comunidad profesional no solo se refleja en su rico pasado y en su impacto en la industria, sino que también sigue desarrollando e innovando su futuro,” indicó Rob Clyde, CISM, Presidente de la Junta Directiva de ISACA. “David Samuelson es el líder ideal para ISACA mientras continuamos el crecimiento y la expansión a nivel global. Su amplia experiencia, particularmente en capacitación y en innovación tecnológica, así como su reciente rol de liderazgo ejecutivo sin fines de lucro, serán estupendos activos que inspirarán a toda la organización a medida que desarrollemos el potencial positivo de la tecnología de negocios en todo el mundo.”
Samuelson asumirá sus funciones como Director General de ISACA el 1 de abril de 2019. Se une a ISACA siguiendo los roles de liderazgo ejecutivo como fundador y Director General de Pinpoint Learning; Vicepresidente ejecutivo y Gerente General de Capstone Publishers; y más de 15 años desempeñando roles ejecutivos en Pearson plc. En los últimos meses, Samuelson se desempeñó como Director General de GreaterGood.com y en el Directorio de GreaterGood.org, empresa asociada sin fines de lucro.
“Para mí es un honor aprovechar las oportunidades de expansión de crecimiento, soluciones creativas e innovación, a fin de prestar un mejor servicio a la comunidad de ISACA,” expresó Samuelson. “Pretendo aportar un nuevo nivel de energía, prioridades y foco de ejecución a los importantes servicios que brindamos a nuestros miembros en todo el mundo. Me comprometo a trabajar estrechamente con nuestros miembros, voluntarios y equipo de profesionales, con el objeto de acelerar nuestra misión, a fin de desarrollar líderes de negocios globales en tecnología, información y ciberseguridad, gestión y riesgo.”
Creada en 1969, este mes ISACA fue proclamada la asociación sin fines de lucro más importante de la industria de la ciberseguridad en los últimos 30 años por SC Media. La asociación cuenta con un programa de certificación globalmente reconocido, que incluye credenciales en relación con Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified in the Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) y CSX Cybersecurity Practitioner (CSX-P).
ISACA desarrolló el marco COBIT, que ayuda a las empresas a gestionar y a controlar su información y tecnología; y recientemente lanzó COBIT 2019. Asimismo, ISACA creó Cybersecurity Nexus, con el objeto de desarrollar el grupo de trabajo en ciberseguridad y abordar la escasez de mano de obra especializada a nivel global.
Acerca de ISACA
En el año de su 50ta aniversario, ISACA® (isaca.org) es una asociación global que ayuda a las personas y a las empresas a alcanzar el potencial positivo que ofrece la tecnología. ISACA aprovecha la experiencia de sus 460 000 profesionales exclusivos, incluidos sus 140 000 miembros, especializados en información y ciberseguridad, gestión, control, riesgo e innovación, como así también la de su subsidiaria de desempeño empresarial, CMMI® Institute, para ayudar a promover la innovación a través de la tecnología. ISACA tiene presencia en más de 188 países, incluidas sus más de 220 delegaciones, además de oficinas en los Estados Unidos de América y en China.
