Nintendo Switch Tournament Series Continues During Nintendo’s Activities at E3 2019

|March 30, 2019 05:48 PM EDT
After weeks of qualifiers and regional finals, the winners of the Splatoon 2 North America Inkling Open 2019 and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019 tournaments were just crowned at the PAX East video game convention in Boston. The four-player team FTWIN splatted its way to victory in the Splatoon 2 final event, while the three-person team from the Southeast region of the U.S., composed of Wrath, Devonte and Poltergust, smashed their opponents to emerge as the victors in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate finals. Poltergust won the final match using Yoshi.
Poltergust, Wrath and Devonte of the Southeast Region tournament take home the top prize at the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate North America Open 2019 on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at PAX East in Boston. (Photo: Business Wire)
But the finals at PAX East are not the end for this exciting series of Nintendo Switch tournaments. The winners of these tournaments will now head to Los Angeles to represent North America in the global championships for both Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The epic team-based Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 tournaments will take place on Saturday, June 8, in Los Angeles. Both events will feature players from North America, Europe, Japan and Australia/New Zealand. More details about this exciting event, including how to attend or watch live online, will be revealed in the future. Keep an eye on e3.nintendo.com for more information.
“We will showcase some of the best players of some of our biggest games on a huge international stage,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Whether you’re cheering for a favorite player or you just love to watch top-level competitive play, you’ll see how these events highlight the Nintendo community and bring people together.”
For more information about these Nintendo Switch tournaments, visit e3.nintendo.com.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.
