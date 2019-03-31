China Success Finance Announces 2018 Annual Results

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|March 31, 2019 11:25 PM EDT
Steadily Develops Traditional Businesses
Actively Develops Financial Technology Services
HONG KONG, Apr 1, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - China Success Financial Group Holdings Limited ("China Success Finance" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group", stock code: 3623.HK) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018.
During the year under review, the financial performance of the Group generally improved and recorded a turnaround to profit as compared with the first half of the year. The Group invested resources in transforming its businesses and moderately investing in resources, net income from financial guarantee business achieved a 365.5% increase as compared with 2017. However, interest expenses rose due to the increased issuance of convertible bonds during the period. As the Group strived to transform its business, income from both interest penalty and financial consultancy service declined as compared with last year, whilst part of the income from financial technology business and commercial guarantee business remained to be recognised as deferred income and could not be fully reflected in the profits of the Group in 2018. Therefore, the Group's total revenue and profit decreased to approximately RMB61.0 million and RMB5.3 million respectively. Meanwhile, the Group's cash and various bank deposits increased by approximately 105.7% from 30 June 2018 to 31 December 2018. It indicates the significant improvement of the Group's financial condition, lending a great support to the Group's continued endeavor to explore new customers and extend its business scope. The Board of Directors did not recommend payment of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
Mr. Zhang Tiewei, the Chairman and Executive Director of China Success Finance said, "During the year under review, the Group actively seized market opportunities by steadily developing traditional businesses on one hand, and drawing the layout for business transformation to gradually propel the development of innovative business on the other."
Regarding guarantee business, the Group recorded a significant increase in net guarantee fee income to approximately RMB 30.8 million during the year (2017: approximately RMB 9.8 million). The Group continued to provide credit enhancement services to micro, small and medium sized enterprises, in order to respond to the government's policy in supporting micro, small and medium sized enterprises, whilst actively reallocating resources and adjusting to the development trend of the industry, with a view to expanding business operation with innovative mindset, thereby realising a remarkable breakthrough. Capitalising on the technical team's advanced technology, Success Guarantee accelerated innovation and enhancement of product structure, and collaborated with reputable and sizable high-quality platforms on expanding its business scope to grow across the entire country utilising internet technology. During the year under review, as the number of new business partners and customers increased substantially, the Group realised satisfactory income which laid solid foundation for sustainable business development in the future; thereby further enhancing the Group's core competitiveness and expanding market share.
For financial leasing and factoring business, the Group continued to provide professional and customised financial leasing and factoring services to customers. The Group managed to consolidate income from this business segment through enriching the product chain of financial leasing and raising the level of customer satisfaction. During the year, revenue from financial leasing and factoring business were RMB 24.4 million (2017: RMB 22.4 million).
Regarding the financial consultancy and housing financing businesses, in response to the macro trend, the Group reduced its financial consultancy business and gradually retreated from its housing financing business, while promptly diverting its development and concentrating on further development of new businesses.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Mr. Zhang Tiewei added: "The Group will answer to the national policy on financial inclusion, and provide integrated financing services to micro, small and medium sized enterprises. Meanwhile the Group will gradually propel the strategic transition in the prevailing trend, continue to develop traditional businesses by new means of innovative financial technology. Going forward, the Group will adhere to its long-term development strategy to explore investment opportunities by share purchase or acquisition, in order to strengthen its competence and realise rapid growth, maximising returns to investors and shareholders.
About China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited
China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited is a leading private financial group in China, and the first financial group with guarantee service as a major business in China to be listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Group has elevated from its traditional business in guarantee and microcredit since its listing, to a diversified and comprehensive financial service platform with services including asset management, fund management, investment and acquisition, financial leasing, financial guarantee, overseas capital, housing finance, and microcredit. Meanwhile, the Group maintained its business foundation in the Pearl River Delta Region with Foshan as the center, and provide comprehensive and professional financial services to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.
For more information, please visit the website of China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited: http://www.chinasuccessfinance.com/
Media Enquiries:
Anli Financial Communications Limited
Ms. Judith Cheung 852-3956 1646 [email protected]
Mr. Caleb Leung 852-3596 7406 [email protected]
Source: China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Mar. 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 31, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Mar. 31, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Mar. 31, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 31, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 31, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 31, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 31, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 31, 2019 11:00 AM EDT