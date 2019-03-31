Outline of Showa Denko CEO Message at Initiation Ceremony

|By ACN Newswire
|
March 31, 2019 11:52 PM EDT
|Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO
TOKYO, Apr 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) today held a ceremony for newly-hired employees. At the ceremony, Kohei Morikawa, President and CEO, gave a message as summarized below:
Have high aims and fight against difficulties
2019 marks the 80th anniversary of Showa Denko's foundation. Mr. Nobuteru Mori, the founder of SDK, had a motto of "Dauntlessness and Indomitableness." The essence of this motto is his ambition to continue boldly facing adversities, explore untrodden fields, and contribute to the development of the Company and society. We inherit his ambition as our corporate DNA.
The Showa Denko Group started its new medium-term business plan "The TOP 2021" in this January. The Group changes its course toward long-term business growth, aiming to make itself an aggregate of "KOSEIHA Businesses" (individualized businesses) which can maintain high levels of profitability and stability. To realize long-term business growth, a substantial amount of hardship is anticipated. I am looking for all of you to have high aims and continue boldly facing adversities.
Three actions I hope you to take as the leading players in creation of value
The Group's mission is "to satisfy all stakeholders." To achieve this mission, the Group must demonstrate that it has sound present and promising future. I request you to take three actions as in below, aiming to enhance the Group's corporate value together.
1. Think
In order to make yourself continue to grow, you must always think about "What society needs" and "How we should be in the future," compare them with "What we can do now," and recognize what you need to fill the gap. Think of the future, and think always about back-casting from the future. Strengthen your sensitivity to the latest information and discernment.
Even if you aim high, it is meaningless if you are short of the goal. Market environment and society change every day, and there may be knotty problems while you are carrying out what you decided to do. However, please keep your passion for achieving targets you set.
3. "Act" to touch the heart and make society better
I believe employees are the only power who can offer value to other stakeholders than themselves. You are the leading players in creation of value. I hope you "Act" to touch the heart, make society better, and move the world.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Contact:
Showa Denko K.K. Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
