London Law Firm announces LTC4 Certification successes

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 02:02 AM EDT
Located in London’s West End law firm Seddons has a strong reputation for both commercial and private work. The firm has now announced that the firm’s lawyers and support staff are certified by LTC4 – the industry-recognized standard for legal technology competence - in both the Security and Managing Documents & E-Mail core competencies.
Training was provided via an online portal developed by one of LTC4’s vendor community, Capensys. This allowed individuals to learn and practice in their own time before undertaking an online certification assessment, with Seddons’ trainer on hand to help and support them. The programme was immensely successful – everybody passed the certification.
“Our goal was to ensure efficiency across the business,” says James Temple, Chief Operating Officer. “We want to provide clients with the best service possible, ensuring we get maximum value from the technologies in which we have invested. LTC4’s Learning Plans provide us with a framework that enables us to achieve those goals.”
Seddons chose LTC4 as THE standard for competency and certification in the legal industry. For the security course the entire firm took part in a Sentinel Security Awareness program. To bring themselves up to speed with best practice in the Managing Documents and E-Mails workflows, Seddons used e-learning from Capensys plus custom e-learning created by the firm with Adobe Presenter. The firm used an online evaluation tool which had been approved by LTC4 for assessment and results were stored in the firm’s Learning Management System. The whole process, including creating the e-learning for the firm’s document and practice management system (Proclaim), took approximately 4 months.
Future plans include training and assessment aligned to the LTC4 Working with Legal Documents Learning Plan and the whole firm will undertake a repeat assessment of the Security Learning Plan every 6 to 12 months to ensure they remain vigilant and aware of all cyber risks. LTC4’s Time and Billing Learning Plan will be undertaken at a later date.
About LTC4 (Legal Technology Core Competencies Certification Coalition)
LTC4 Learning Plans were designed by leading law firms across the world to maintain a set of legal technology core competencies and certification that:
- Are workflow-based (as opposed to feature-based)
- Are sufficiently flexible for firms to use in the way which suits them (incorporating their own best practices).
- Allow for any training or assessment method
For more information email: [email protected] or go to http://www.ltc4.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190331005041/en/
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Mar. 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 31, 2019 05:15 PM EDT
ScaleProtect™ with Cisco UCS® expands many of the capabilities of the Cisco HyperFlex platform with backup and recovery. With the broadest ecosystem of integrated public cloud providers, ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS plus Cisco HyperFlex is a true multi-cloud platform. Delivering proven support for enterprise applications like SAP HANA – for which Commvault is certified – ScaleProtect with Cisco UCS allows customers to run mission-critical applications on Cisco HyperFlex with the confidence their ...
Mar. 31, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
DevOps environments can look dissimilar from one organization to another, and – depending on organizational requirements or use cases – preferred container registries, tools and workflows can all be different said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire. “We've expanded our DevOps security solutions to work with numerous environments in order to help more organizations embed security into their DevOps practices. By building consistent security practices between D...
Mar. 31, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 31, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 31, 2019 12:30 PM EDT