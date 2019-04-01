Global IoT Managed Services Market to 2027 - The Growing Number of Connected Devices is Spurring Explosive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|April 1, 2019 06:24 AM EDT
The "IoT Managed Services Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service, and by End-Use" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT managed services market is US$ 30.2Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% to account for US$ 135 Mn by 2027.
The IoT managed services market has gained substantial traction in the past few years owing to the growing number of connected devices. Moreover, the government projects such as smart cities, connected airports, metros, and others have a significant positive impact on the growth of global IoT managed services market.
The developing countries of Asia-Pacific are one of the most attractive markets for IoT managed services. The huge investments by governments of China and India for the development of advanced telecommunication infrastructure are significantly driving the IoT managed services market in the Asia Pacific region.
IoT managed service providers are strategically adopting multi-cloud. Many IoT solutions need to be hosted on-premise due to factors such as performance, security, and reliability. Moreover, IoT solutions that are deployed in different regions might require different public cloud providers. For instance, the IoT solution deployed in Europe, North America, and Asia might need local cloud providers for data privacy regulations. The multi-cloud strategy enables managed service providers to be more responsive to its customers and requirements.
IoT managed services market by services is segmented into Device Management Services, Data Management Services, Network Management Services, and Security Management Services. The security management services are expected to witness a high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to the increasing cybersecurity attacks.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. IOT Managed Services Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Global IOT Managed Services Market - by Services
3.2.2 Global IOT Managed Services Market - by End-Use
3.2.3 Global IOT Managed Services Market - by Geography
3.3 Pest Analysis
3.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis
3.3.2 Europe - Pest Analysis
3.3.3 Asia Pacific - Pest Analysis
3.3.4 Middle East and Africa - Pest Analysis
3.3.5 South America - Pest Analysis
4. IOT Managed Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of IOT Across the Industries
4.1.2 ContinuoUS Advancements In Cloud Technology
4.1.3 Increasing Demand From Manufacturing Sector
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Vulnerable IOT Interfaces
4.2.2 Exposure of Confidential Information - Privacy Concerns
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Analytical and Big Data Features
4.3.2 Integration of Managed Security Services With Other Technologies
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Managed Service Providers Shifting Towards Everything-As-A-Service (XaaS)
4.4.2 Emergence of Multi-Cloud For Iot
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
5. IOT Managed Services - Global Market Analysis
5.1 Global IOT Managed Services Market Overview
5.2 Global IOT Managed Services Market Forecast and Analysis
6. IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Services
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global IOT Managed Services Market Breakdown, by Services, 2018 & 2027
6.3 Device Management Services Market
6.4 Data Management Services Market
6.5 Network Management Services Market
6.6 Security Management Services Market
7. IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - End-Use
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global IOT Managed Services Market Breakdown, by End-Use, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Government Market
7.4 Manufacturing Market
7.5 Transportation & Logistics Market
7.6 Energy & Utility Market
7.7 Smart Building & Home Market
7.8 IT & Telecom Market
7.9 Healthcare Market
7.10 BFSI Market
7.11 Retail Market
8. Global IOT Managed Services Market - Geographical Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.3 Europe IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.4 Asia-Pacific IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.5 Mea IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
8.6 South America IOT Managed Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
9. Industry Landscape
9.1 Market Initiative
9.2 Merger and Acquisition
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Service Mapping
10.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
11. IOT Managed Services Market - Key Company Profiles
11.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Financial Overview
11.1.4 SWOT Analysis
11.1.5 Key Developments
11.2 Cognizant
11.3 Google Inc.
11.4 Harman International
11.5 HCL Technologies Limited
11.6 IBM Corporation
11.7 Infosys Limited
11.8 Microsoft
11.9 Tata Consultancy Services Limited
11.10 Wipro Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9zdt6s/global_iot?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005383/en/
