Opportunity Outlook on the Industrial Automation Control Market 2019-2027 - The Market is Expected to Grow from $158.5Bn in 2018 to $324.6Bn by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 07:12 AM EDT
The "Industrial Automation Control Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions, and End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial automation control market accounted for US$ 158.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 324.6 Bn in 2027.
Factors including rapid expansion in manufacturing industry and constant rise in labor costs and need for accuracy in production are significantly driving the global industry automation control market. However, the high capital required for initial deployment is impeding the market growth.
Widening government support for the adoption of industrial automation control is opportunistic for the growth of the market. For instance, German government's strategy 'Industry 4.0', includes development and deployment of industrial robots as a key driver. The government announced to offer non-refundable cash grants of around 70 Mn each year to support research institutes, companies, and academics during 2016-2020 for human-technology interaction research.
The industrial automation control market is fragmented with the presence of large ecosystem, however, the competitive dynamics of the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.
In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the industrial automation control market further. For instance, the government of India started Make in India initiative to support the growth of various industries such as automobile, textiles, construction, and aviation among others. Further, the Indian Government is launching Make in India 2.0 which is the next round of make in India, and this initiative will focus to turn India into a global manufacturing hub.
Major manufacturers are already on the way to incorporate artificial intelligence in their existing network to procure higher productivity gains from automation technology including labor flexibility, reliable demand forecasting, better finish, and agile supply chain & inventory optimization.
Similarly, UK government announced investment of 17.3 million in robotics and artificial intelligence. The investments are aimed to support the digital strategy of Europe which focus on making UK world's most innovative economy. The initiatives by the government supports the growth of automation in the European region. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the Asian companies and thus increasing the growth of industrial automation control market in the region.
On the basis of industry vertical, the electronics and semiconductor segment is leading the industrial automation control market followed by the food & beverages segment, both the verticals are anticipated to grow at a decent CAGR. With the rising demand for smartphone, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and other consumer electronic products have also intrigued the manufacturing industry to increase its production capacity. Also, the majority of semiconductor and electronic fabrication plants are located in Asian countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and China which demands advanced automated equipment and machinery.
The demand for industrial automation is increasing in electronics & semiconductor industry with the rise in demand for novel electronic products. Newer devices are also giving rise to demand for batteries, chips, displays which requires precision and is obtained by the deployment of automation during the production operations to reduce human errors. Therefore, the use of industrial automation and control is high in the electronic & semiconductor industries.
Some of the players present in industrial automation control market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koyo Electronics Industries Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, B&R Industrial Automation Gmbh, and Beckhoff among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Industrial Automation Control Market - by Solution
1.3.2 Global Industrial Automation Control Market - by Industry Vertical
1.3.3 Global Industrial Automation Control Market - by End User
1.3.4 Global Industrial Automation Control Market - by Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1.1 Coverage
3.1.2 Secondary Research
3.1.3 Primary Research
4. Industrial Automation Control Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 Pest Analysis
4.3.1 North America - Pest Analysis
4.3.2 Europe Pest Analysis
4.3.3 Asia Pacific Pest Analysis
4.3.4 Middle East & Africa Pest Analysis
4.3.5 South America Pest Analysis
5. Industrial Automation Control Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rapid Expansion In Manufacturing Industry
5.1.2 Widespread Adoption of Industrial Automation In Diverse Industries
5.1.3 Constant Rise In Labor Costs and Need For Accuracy In Production
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Capital Required For Initial Deployment
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Widening Government Support
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Industrial Automation Control - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Industrial Automation Control Market Overview
6.2 Global Industrial Automation Control Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
7. Global Industrial Automation Control Market Analysis - by Solution
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Industrial Automation Control Market Breakdown, by Solutions, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)
7.4 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
7.5 Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)
7.6 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
7.7 Others
8. Global Industrial Automation Control Market Analysis - by Industry Vertical
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Industrial Automation Control Market Breakdown, by Industry Vertical, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Electronics & Semiconductor
8.5 Food & Beverage
8.6 Metal & Machinery
8.7 Aerospace & Defence
8.8 Others
9. Global Industrial Automation Control Market Analysis - by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Industrial Automation Control Market Breakdown, by End User, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Process Industry
9.4 Discrete Industry
10. Industrial Automation Control Market - Geographical Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.3 Europe Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.4 APAC Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.5 Middle East & Africa Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.6 South America Industrial Automation Control Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 New Development
12. Key Company Profiles
12.1 Bosch Rexroth AG
12.2 ABB Ltd.
12.3 B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
12.4 Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
12.5 Emerson Electric Co.
12.6 General Electric
12.7 Hitachi Ltd.
12.8 Koyo Electronics Industries Co. Ltd.
12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.10 Omron Corporation
12.11 Rockwell Automation Inc.
12.12 Siemens AG
12.13 Honeywell International Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4xb8r/industrial?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005410/en/
