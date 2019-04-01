Verint Names Five9 Cloud Partner of the Year

|By Business Wire
April 1, 2019
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has named Five9 its Cloud Partner of the Year. The annual recognition honors one Verint partner for outstanding achievement in customer engagement, and for collaborative approaches in helping organizations achieve business goals, revenue objectives and growth.
CCaaS provider Five9 delivers cloud-based solutions for contact centers to track and manage interactions with customers. Verint’s customer engagement solutions housed in Five9’s data center, provides for integrated, streamlined communication and application access for the companies’ joint customers.
“Leveraging our shared strengths and cloud experience, we’re able to deliver a complete contact center in the cloud offering that enables organizations to fully achieve their modernization objectives,” said Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. “Five9 is a fast-growing cloud partner with a global presence and customers across all verticals, so they are an excellent fit for us. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and success.”
Both Verint and Five9 have been recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant* in their respective market segments. And, both companies share a commitment to create exceptional customer experiences, increase employee productivity and deliver tangible business results.
“We were honored to be named Rising Star last year at Verint’s Partner Forum, so this year’s recognition as Partner of the Year makes us doubly proud,” said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. “Verint’s solutions, including WFM, QM, and speech analytics, fully installed and integrated in our cloud environment, make the contact center workforce more engaged and better able to meet the demands of today’s consumers.”
*Source: Verint named a Leader in Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management by Simon Harrison and Jim Davies, February 12, 2019. (This report was formerly titled the Magic Quadrant for Customer Engagement Center Workforce Optimization and the Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Workforce Optimization.) Five9 named a Leader in Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America by Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Simon Harrison, Daniel O'Connell, October 17, 2018.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
