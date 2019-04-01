Avaya Taps Nuance to Deliver New, Easy-to-Navigate Conversational Interfaces for AI-Enhanced Customer Experience

|By Business Wire
|
April 1, 2019 08:08 AM EDT
Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced the availability of new self-service automation capabilities with simple, easy to navigate conversational interfaces integrated in its Avaya IX Contact Center solutions. This leap forward in customer experience is a result of Avaya’s ongoing integration of AI capabilities with Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of Conversational AI technology and an Avaya A.I.Connect partner.
Delivering on the promise of self-service automation has been historically frustrating, with significant limits on the types of interactions that customers could conduct. But by 2023, customers will prefer to use speech interfaces to initiate 70% of self-service customer interactions, rising from 40% today.1 Avaya is leveraging the growing power of AI to enable organizations around the world to deliver better self-service experiences to meet this growing demand for robust conversational capabilities.
“Artificial Intelligence-driven interactions significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness of self-service automation, driving increased user acceptance and adoption,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya Vice President, Partnerships, Developers & Alliances. “Avaya’s A.I.Connect ecosystem of partners continues to provide unique solutions helping to make customer interactions more meaningful and insightful. Our enhanced integration with Nuance enables us to increase our ability to deploy new innovation for organizations of all kinds looking to improve engagement and satisfaction of their customers.”
Businesses now have an additional automation solution that can personalize interactions with their customers, making them seamless, effortless and personal while minimizing the friction caused by previous generations of technology. This latest integration with Nuance provides customers with additional speech enhancements, including Nuance Speech Suite 11 with Dragon Voice for conversational speech, leveraging the latest in AI-driven machine learning speech recognition capabilities.
“In a world of virtual assistants and smart homes, customers expect to control their experiences with technology simply by talking,” said Tony Lorentzen, SVP Intelligent Engagement Solutions, Nuance Enterprise Division. “By combining AI-powered, enterprise-grade speech technologies we’re enabling automated, intelligent, contextual conversations that feel almost human. We’re excited to continue integrating our latest technologies through our A.I.Connect partnership with Avaya, so together we can help to enhance customer and user experiences.”
“We provide superior internet, phone and TV services to small businesses across 41 states, so superior customer service is a top priority for us,” said Ganesh Palaniappan, Vice President Call Center Technology, Charter Communications. “Nuance and Avaya solutions allow us to have inbound and outbound speech, mobile, or SMS self-service applications in one single platform. We’ve purchased and are excited about these new, available integrations with Avaya and Nuance to further help us increase sales and provide better customer experiences.”
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations – in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
About Avaya
Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
