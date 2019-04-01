Avaya Taps Nuance to Deliver New, Easy-to-Navigate Conversational Interfaces for AI-Enhanced Customer Experience

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced the availability of new self-service automation capabilities with simple, easy to navigate conversational interfaces integrated in its Avaya IX Contact Center solutions. This leap forward in customer experience is a result of Avaya’s ongoing integration of AI capabilities with Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of Conversational AI technology and an Avaya A.I.Connect partner.

Delivering on the promise of self-service automation has been historically frustrating, with significant limits on the types of interactions that customers could conduct. But by 2023, customers will prefer to use speech interfaces to initiate 70% of self-service customer interactions, rising from 40% today.1 Avaya is leveraging the growing power of AI to enable organizations around the world to deliver better self-service experiences to meet this growing demand for robust conversational capabilities.

“Artificial Intelligence-driven interactions significantly improve the accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness of self-service automation, driving increased user acceptance and adoption,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya Vice President, Partnerships, Developers & Alliances. “Avaya’s A.I.Connect ecosystem of partners continues to provide unique solutions helping to make customer interactions more meaningful and insightful. Our enhanced integration with Nuance enables us to increase our ability to deploy new innovation for organizations of all kinds looking to improve engagement and satisfaction of their customers.”

Businesses now have an additional automation solution that can personalize interactions with their customers, making them seamless, effortless and personal while minimizing the friction caused by previous generations of technology. This latest integration with Nuance provides customers with additional speech enhancements, including Nuance Speech Suite 11 with Dragon Voice for conversational speech, leveraging the latest in AI-driven machine learning speech recognition capabilities.

“In a world of virtual assistants and smart homes, customers expect to control their experiences with technology simply by talking,” said Tony Lorentzen, SVP Intelligent Engagement Solutions, Nuance Enterprise Division. “By combining AI-powered, enterprise-grade speech technologies we’re enabling automated, intelligent, contextual conversations that feel almost human. We’re excited to continue integrating our latest technologies through our A.I.Connect partnership with Avaya, so together we can help to enhance customer and user experiences.”

“We provide superior internet, phone and TV services to small businesses across 41 states, so superior customer service is a top priority for us,” said Ganesh Palaniappan, Vice President Call Center Technology, Charter Communications. “Nuance and Avaya solutions allow us to have inbound and outbound speech, mobile, or SMS self-service applications in one single platform. We’ve purchased and are excited about these new, available integrations with Avaya and Nuance to further help us increase sales and provide better customer experiences.”

