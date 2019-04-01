MHI Technology Selected for Rovuma LNG Project, Mozambique

|By Business Wire
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) (TOKYO:7011) said today that it has reached an agreement with ExxonMobil and its co-venture partners to supply H-100 gas turbine and compressor packages for the Rovuma LNG Phase 1 project in Mozambique. Subject to final investment decision on the project, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) will supply the main liquefaction compressors, and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) will provide dual-shaft, 120 megawatt H-100 gas turbines as the mechanical drivers.
MHI is pleased to be selected for the Rovuma LNG project, which plans to utilize the Air Products AP-X® process to build one of the world’s largest natural gas liquefaction plants in Mozambique’s remote northern area. The project plan is for two liquefied natural gas trains, each expected to produce at least 7.6 million tons per annum (MTA).
MHI President & CEO Seiji Izumisawa commented, “We are pleased that ExxonMobil and their partners were the first to select MHI’s H-100 driven compressor trains for their Rovuma LNG project and anticipate future uses for the flexible turbine design. We are confident that our products will prove to be a game-changer for the LNG industry. This project will allow us to demonstrate the benefits of MHI’s LNG solution in terms of lower production costs, increased productivity, reduced complexity and lower lifecycle costs, while significantly reducing plant emissions.”
MCO has an extensive record of delivering state-of-the-art compressors to oil, gas and petrochemical industries.
MHPS’s H-100 is the world’s largest dual-shaft heavy duty type gas turbine which offers high-efficiency, high-reliability and low-maintenance. The H-100 is ideally suited as a main refrigeration compressor driver for large scale LNG plants with any liquefaction process. The H-100 gas turbine’s high availability, robust and simple industrial design requiring no external helper motor or intercooler, contributes to footprint and space savings. An additional benefit of H-100 is operational flexibility, including broad variable-speed operation, shortened start-up time and full pressure re-starting of the refrigeration compressors, eliminating the need to flare refrigerant. The H-100 is the industry leader in low nitrogen oxide (single digit parts per million) emissions for full-load and mechanical drive operation utilizing Mitsubishi’s latest combustor technology. All of these unique features contribute to maximizing overall plant efficiency and LNG production while providing significant reduction of the customer's capital expenditure, compared with conventional LNG solutions.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.
For more information, please visit MHI’s website: mhi.com
For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI’s new online media SPECTRA: spectra.mhi.com
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MCO is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of process compressors and mechanical drive steam turbines. MCO provides the design, manufacture, sales, and after-sales services of compression systems composed of compressor, drive machinery and peripheral equipment. For more information, please visit the company’s website http://www.mhicompressor.com/en/
About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world’s leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company’s products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC). For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.mhps.com
