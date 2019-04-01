Assessing Business Partners’ Financial Health Got Easier

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 08:33 AM EDT
When it comes to choosing business partners, financial viability is a critical factor. And SAP Ariba and RapidRatings just made it easier to assess. RapidRatings’ Financial Health System now integrates with SAP Ariba Supplier Risk to incorporate financial viability data into overall vendor risk profiles making it even easier to make smart, informed business decisions.
Customers around the world rely on SAP Ariba Supplier Risk to make well-informed business decisions that help them to avoid unnecessary risk and prevent supply chain disruption. RapidRatings has joined the ever-expanding ecosystem of SAP Ariba partners leveraging open APIs to extend the value of SAP Ariba Supplier Risk with its financial health data and analysis. Now with integration to financial health scores from RapidRatings, customers can further round out their view of suppliers and incorporate financial viability information in vendor risk profiles to make timely and contextual business decisions and improve collaboration with trading partners.
RapidRatings’ Financial Health System conducts sophisticated analysis of financial health – analysis most category managers have neither the time nor the expertise to conduct – enabling more informed business decision making. The foundation of the analysis is a single numerical financial health rating of 0-100 called FHR®. RapidRatings creates the FHR by measuring every company against its global industry peers, whether publicly traded or privately held. Its process is to source and integrate the financial statements of third-party companies, suppliers, vendors, customers and securities issuers to ensure accuracy and scalability.
“In order to deliver products and services that satisfy and delight customers, businesses are heavily reliant upon every trading partner in their supply chain,” said Tony Harris, global vice president, Supplier Risk Solutions, SAP Ariba. “No business can afford to depend on suppliers that pose risk due to poor financial health. Integrating our supplier risk solutions with RapidRatings provides customers critical data for making smart decisions that will impact their own business success.”
Demonstrations of the integrated solution will be available at the upcoming SAP Ariba Live Austin, April 1-3 and SAP Ariba Live Barcelona, June 4-6. For more information on SAP Ariba solutions and the value they deliver, visit www.ariba.com.
About RapidRatings
RapidRatings® is transforming the way the world’s leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. RapidRatings provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in the world. The company’s analytics system provides predictive insights into third-party partners, suppliers, vendors, customers and securities issuers. Every business conversation becomes more productive, transparent and efficient with the RapidRatings’ Financial Health System™. For more information, visit www.rapidratings.com.
About SAP Ariba
SAP Ariba is how companies connect to get business done. On the Ariba Network, buyers and suppliers from more than 3.8 million companies and 190 countries discover new opportunities, collaborate on transactions and grow their relationships. Buyers can manage the entire purchasing process, while controlling spending, finding new sources of savings and building a healthy supply chain. And suppliers can connect with profitable customers and efficiently scale existing relationships – simplifying sales cycles and improving cash control along the way. The result is a dynamic, digital marketplace, where over $2.64 trillion in commerce gets done every year. To learn more about SAP Ariba, visit www.ariba.com.
About SAP
As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA®, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enable more than 413,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005465/en/
