CORRECTING and REPLACING Signal A.I. Grows Global Footprint with Strategic North American and Asia-Pacific Expansion

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 1, 2019 08:58 AM EDT
Please replace the release issued on March 27 at 9:30 am ET with the following. The original release erroneously stated that Signal A.I.'s product had exclusive access to Dow Jones Factiva. This inaccurate reference to Factiva has been removed.
The corrected release reads:
SIGNAL A.I. GROWS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH STRATEGIC NORTH AMERICAN AND ASIA-PACIFIC EXPANSION
Signal A.I. supports professionals in communications, legal & compliance fields through smart, super-fast A.I. for real-time market intelligence.
Signal A.I., the artificial intelligence-powered media monitoring, reputation management and market intelligence provider, today announced a major expansion into North America. Following tremendous success in the UK and US, Signal A.I. is putting additional investment into the North American market to expand market coverage and support for regional firms. In addition, the firm is opening its first office in Asia, based in Hong Kong.
US Market Ripe for Innovation
In sectors bedevilled by fragmented and often manual processes for finding relevant insights, Signal A.I. analyzes over 5 million articles a day, pulling out quotes, companies, themes, people and sentiment, automatically translating from nearly 50 languages across 200 countries, surfacing information to business leaders in real-time.
Ranked as one of the UK's fastest growing companies by the Financial Times, Signal A.I. continues to scale extraordinarily fast, disrupting the established market intelligence players with real-time, unlimited and automated services. Signal A.I.'s award-winning product sits on the world's largest repository of news and premium content and an ever-growing pool of 2.8 million sources including broadcast, international, online, trades, social media, legal and regulatory information.
“Our goal is to build the world’s premier insights and intelligence business, accessing the broadest and most diverse data sets available. This expansion into North America and Asia demonstrates how rapidly we are advancing our business and our technology,” said David Benigson, Signal A.I.’s CEO and co-founder. “Organizations and agencies need more powerful tools to gain deeper, unlimited market intelligence in real-time. Signal A.I. fulfills this requirement and through our rapidly expanding international presence, we can support even more global clients with highly tailored market intelligence solutions at scale.”
New Leadership & Strategic Locations in New York and Hong Kong
With a strong roster of global clients, Signal A.I. provides hyper-relevant, machine learning technology solutions to new and existing clients in North America and internationally. Part of this investment will be to grow US operations by expanding its New York base, creating dozens of new jobs and opportunities within the industry. The international expansion is led by Matt Brown, President, Americas & Asia-Pacific, a veteran in driving rapid growth in global market intelligence and communications technology businesses. He joins Signal A.I. from Nasdaq and Thomson Reuters, where he held a variety of senior leadership positions across revenue and operational functions.
“Cutting edge A.I. and data science are in our business DNA, and we harness both to solve core information insight challenges whether you work in PR & Comms, risk, tax and compliance, or M&A and business development. Quite simply we deliver real-time unlimited market intelligence and media monitoring that ensures senior business leaders stay in the know,” said Matt Brown, President, Americas & Asia-Pacific at Signal A.I. “If you are working to a tight deadline or looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack, there’s no time to be manually sifting through vast complex data sets whether that is media coverage, tax laws or financial regulations. Signal A.I.’s machine learning cuts time on these tasks by 80%, boosting productivity and extracting crucial insights faster.”
A.I. Disrupts Old Style Market Intelligence Monitoring & Reporting
Winners of the 2018 A.I. Pioneer Award at the UK National Business Awards, the Signal A.I. platform is built from the ground up using A.I. that is continually being developed and extended. Led by chief data scientist and co-founder, Dr. Miguel Martinez, and his team, Signal A.I.’s platform utilizes this technology to take in quality data feeds and autonomously interrogates them to find and report real-time market intelligence for professionals across the media, tax, regulatory and legal fields.
Natural language processing lets anyone ask the platform to perform the complex searches that they need, without having to know Boolean or other forms of specialist search logic. Over time, the system learns what is most relevant to each user in order to create truly personalized insights and results, from share of voice and coverage data to key messaging and trends. Signal A.I. is empowering business leaders to effectively steer their organization, regardless of location or language.
For more information on the Signal A.I. platform, visit the Signal A.I. website here.
About Signal A.I.
Signal A.I. is an A.I.-powered business intelligence company that aggregates, analyses and makes sense of the world’s information - including news, social media and regulatory data - transforming them into usable knowledge for business leaders. Cutting edge Artificial Intelligence enables businesses to track changes to their world in real-time – from competitors, to regulation, to their own reputation – with certainty and clarity. Signal A.I. gives businesses the information they need to know and the information they didn’t know they needed, to make smarter, faster business decisions. Signal A.I. makes the unknown, known. Today, Signal A.I. has over 350 clients including Amnesty International, British Airways, Twitter, EY, BNP Paribas, Allen & Overy, and Deloitte.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005441/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Apr. 1, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Setup your Scala software with a single click using Webuzo. It couldn't be quicker or easier! You'll also get an email notifying you when an updated version of Scala becomes available in Webuzo. Just log into Webuzo and update your Scala install with a single click so you get the very best and most secure features. Make sure to choose one of our OS templates that include Webuzo when purchasing your account to get this user-friendly autoinstaller tool for free! It is a known fact that the webs...
Apr. 1, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 1, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 1, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 1, 2019 05:15 AM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 1, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests. Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serv...
Apr. 1, 2019 12:30 AM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:30 PM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Mar. 31, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy. DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.
Mar. 31, 2019 09:15 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 31, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Mar. 31, 2019 07:45 PM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Mar. 31, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Mar. 31, 2019 06:30 PM EDT